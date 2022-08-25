Read full article on original website
Hot Buttered Spiked Cider
When temperatures drop, winds are blustery, and a heavy sweater just won't do the trick, this Hot Buttered Spiked Cider recipe is here to warm you from the inside out. The apple cider, dark brown sugar simmer with pumpkin pie spice blend — made with spices like cinnamon and ginger — that drives home the autumnal vibes, and is also a quick and simple way to add flavor to the drink. The cider easily comes together on the stovetop. As it heats up and comes to a boil, it's important to whisk the mixture often — this helps prevent it from separating and also gives each sip a buttery mouthfeel.
How to Make Beautiful Cocktail Garnishes At Home
Over the last decade, at various events in California wine country, I'd begun running into Scott Beattie, the beverage director at Barndiva in Healdsburg and partner at Goose & Gander in St. Helena, California, where he first began producing large batches of impressively balanced cocktails. Beattie, the author of "Artisanal...
Sweet Plum Focaccia
With a delicate and airy crumb, this focaccia is the perfect showcase for ripe plums, which caramelize in the oven as the focaccia bakes. The delicate sweetness from the fruit is contrasted by fragrant rosemary and a sweet-salty crunch from a sprinkle of turbinado sugar and flaky sea salt, yielding a balanced pastry that's perfect for pairing with a dessert wine; Kate Leahy says late-harvest and ice wines are an ideal pairing.
Oliaigua (Menorcan Vegetable Soup) with Fig Jam–Topped Toast
2. Add 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons water to fig mixture, and bring to a boil over medium-high, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid runs off the side of a spoon in thick drops, 20 to 25 minutes. Add lemon zest and juice, and cook, stirring often, 30 seconds. Remove from heat, and let cool completely, 30 to 45 minutes.
What Makes That Beer a Sour?
Sours are as curious a category as you're likely to find in the world of beer. Over the past decade the style has seen its stature swing from relative obscurity to dependable darling of the craft movement. Yet it is technically among the oldest forms of ales on earth. Stranger still, despite its newfound celebrity status, sour beer remains difficult to comprehensively define — even if you ask some of its most imperious imbibers. All this is to say, if you're thirsting for some clarity on the subject you're not alone.
A guide to Oktoberfest celebrations in Massachusetts
Where to go to celebrate the festivities with beer, food, and more. Why go to Munich when you can be in Massachusetts?. Between September and October, breweries, bars, and restaurants across Massachusetts are celebrating this well-known German holiday with a variety of activities. So mark your calendars, put on the...
Fiadone (Corsican Cheesecake) with Chestnut Honey and Figs
Place brocciu cheese in a colander lined with a layer of cheesecloth, and fold cheesecloth over cheese to cover. Place a saucer or small plate directly on top of cheese, and place a weight (such as a 28-ounce can) on plate. Place colander over a large bowl or a drain pan, and let cheese drain in refrigerator overnight (12 hours).
Peking Duck
Line a rimmed baking sheet with paper towels; place a wire rack on top of paper towels, and set baking sheet aside. Pat duck dry with fresh paper towels, and remove and discard any excess fat around neck or cavity. Using your fingers, gently and carefully separate skin from meat, being careful not to tear any holes in skin. Brush duck evenly with soy sauce mixture, and sprinkle evenly with salt mixture, sprinkling some under skin. Place duck on prepared baking sheet. Refrigerate at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours.
Agnolotti del Plin
2 cups fine semolina flour (about 10 3/4 ounces) (such as Caputo), plus more for dusting. ⅓ cup 00 flour (about 1 5/8 ounces) (such as Caputo), plus more for dusting. 2 (about 9-ounce) veal osso buco, meat cut into 3/4-inch pieces and bones reserved. 8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken...
Detroit-Style Pizza
Beat flour, warm water, yeast, and 2 teaspoons of the salt with a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attachment on low speed until a shaggy dough forms, about 2 minutes. Continue beating on low speed until dough is smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. If needed, add additional flour 1 tablespoon at a time until dough barely pulls away from bowl as it mixes (dough should be sticky). Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface. Gently shape into a tight ball; place in a lightly oiled large bowl. Cover with plastic wrap; let rise in a warm (about 85°F) place until doubled in size, about 2 hours.
Grilled Corn Salad With Coconut-Peanut Chaat
Add curry leaves, mustard seeds, lime zest, and cumin to mixture in pan; stir to combine (curry leaves and mustard seeds will splatter and pop when added to the pan; have a lid or splatter screen handy so you can cover the pan). Add peanuts to mixture, and toss to evenly combine. Cook over medium, stirring often, until mixture is fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, and set aside. Prepared Coconut-Peanut Chaat may be stored in an airtight container at room temperature up to 1 week.
Fregula cun Cocciula (Sardinian Fregola with Clams)
Bring wine to a simmer in a large saucepan over medium. Add clams; cover and cook, undisturbed, until clam shells have opened, 6 to 8 minutes. Discard any clams that did not open. Gently pour clam mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth into a heatproof bowl. Reserve opened clams and clam cooking liquid (liquor) separately. Measure clam liquor, and add fish stock as needed to equal 2 cups liquid. Set aside. Rinse saucepan clean, and wipe dry.
Roast Chicken and Warm Escarole Caesar
Process shio koji, Shabazi, confit garlic, sugar, lemon zest, and 1/2 cup of the oil in a food processor until mixture forms a paste, about 1 minute. Remove chicken from refrigerator. Place chicken in a large ziplock bag; add koji marinade, and seal bag. Massage marinade into chicken. Refrigerate at least 24 hours or up to 48 hours.
Pumpkin-Banana Bread French Toast
This rich Pumpkin-Banana Bread French Toast is the flavor of fall on a plate. The pumpkin and banana in the bread are balanced by warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, which highlight the sweetness of the bread. For the best taste, use the ripest bananas you can find. After being dipped in the custard and cooked in butter, the bread slices get a crispy, toasty, and almost caramelized exterior that yields to a deliciously soft interior. Maple syrup, butter, and pepitas are the perfect finishing touch — the pepitas add some crunch and salt to balance the sweetness.
How to Cook with Citric Acid, According to a Pastry Chef
Throughout her video cooking series Pastries with Paola, pastry chef Paola Velez has shared all kinds of delicious treats, from Hummingbird Cream Puffs to Black and Ruby Cookies. If you've been following along, you might have noticed an ingredient she uses to give dishes extra oomph — citric acid. It brings brightness to her Italian Buttercream, adds tang to the coating for Tamarind Jelly Candies, and also gives the candied oranges on this cake a sour twist. She calls the ingredient "a game changer." But if you've never worked with it, you probably have some questions about where to start. Velez shared her tips for cooking with citric acid, and explained why it's a key ingredient to have in your pantry.
Ragù di Salsiccia (Sausage Ragù) with Tajarin
Sausage and veal come together in a lightly sweet and aromatic ragù with tajarin — a Piedmontese fresh pasta that gets its gold color from a high ratio of egg yolks to flour. At Casa di Langa in Piedmont, chef Daniel Zeilinga uses tomato water made from fresh tomatoes strained overnight in the ragù; this streamlined version uses a mixture of tomato juice and water, making the dish achievable on any evening at any time of year. One pound of purchased fresh egg spaghetti or about 12 ounces of dried thin spaghetti may be substituted for the tajarin. A final drizzle of olive oil adds a rich finish to the lean meat sauce. To give the tajarin the best color, use pasture-raised or free-range eggs, which have deep-orange yolks.
Stuffat Tal-Fenek (Maltese Braised Rabbit)
Place garlic cloves and oil in a small saucepan, making sure garlic is completely covered with oil and no cloves float to the surface. Heat over medium until tiny bubbles start to form. Reduce heat to very low, and cook, undisturbed, until garlic is tender and light golden, about 45 minutes. Remove from heat. Let cool slightly, about 30 minutes. Transfer garlic confit to a sterilized lidded jar, ensuring that garlic cloves are completely submerged in oil. Seal jar, and store in refrigerator up to 1 week.
Raise Your Kid to Be a Great Restaurant Diner
Kids. Aren't they something? I absolutely love it when parents let their children run around a restaurant unsupervised, weaving in between the legs of servers who are carrying really heavy trays of really hot food. Oh, kids! There's a right way and a wrong way to dine out with children. The aforementioned behavior is definitely not the right way. While I don't have children of my own, I have been serving them for decades. The first kids who ever sat in my section back in the early '90s are now old enough to have children of their own who might grind Cheerios and Goldfish into the carpets of restaurants. It's this circle of life that has given me insight as to what it's like to dine out with kids and what should and should not happen from a server's point of view.
Easy Chicken and Dumplings
This satisfying one-pot meal of silky chicken and tender dumplings starts with searing chicken thighs to render fat to cook the mirepoix in, building a flavorful base for this classic dish. Self-rising flour, buttermilk, and butter are the only ingredients in the pillowy dumplings, which come together in the final minutes, cooking right in the creamy soup. This recipe was inspired by Clara Klein, sommelier at Sunday Vinyl in Denver, who likes to pair chicken and dumplings with a glass of Chardonnay. "Chicken and Chardonnay is a match made in heaven," she says. "It's basically a warm hug from your grandma. That little whisper of tang and richness from the wine is like adding a dollop of crème fraîche to the final bowl." Of course, there's no reason you can't have both.
