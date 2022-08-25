Read full article on original website
Related
Hot Buttered Spiked Cider
When temperatures drop, winds are blustery, and a heavy sweater just won't do the trick, this Hot Buttered Spiked Cider recipe is here to warm you from the inside out. The apple cider, dark brown sugar simmer with pumpkin pie spice blend — made with spices like cinnamon and ginger — that drives home the autumnal vibes, and is also a quick and simple way to add flavor to the drink. The cider easily comes together on the stovetop. As it heats up and comes to a boil, it's important to whisk the mixture often — this helps prevent it from separating and also gives each sip a buttery mouthfeel.
Food & Wine
Pear, Honey, and Parmigiano-Reggiano Tart
This sweet and savory dessert tart pairs Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and freshly cracked black pepper with juicy pears and a drizzle of fragrant honey. The addition of Parmigiano-Reggiano to the pastry dough gives Kate Leahy's already flaky crust an extra richness and a subtle nutty flavor. It's a perfect dessert to pair with a Passito or other dessert wine.
Fiadone (Corsican Cheesecake) with Chestnut Honey and Figs
Place brocciu cheese in a colander lined with a layer of cheesecloth, and fold cheesecloth over cheese to cover. Place a saucer or small plate directly on top of cheese, and place a weight (such as a 28-ounce can) on plate. Place colander over a large bowl or a drain pan, and let cheese drain in refrigerator overnight (12 hours).
Food & Wine
Sweet Plum Focaccia
With a delicate and airy crumb, this focaccia is the perfect showcase for ripe plums, which caramelize in the oven as the focaccia bakes. The delicate sweetness from the fruit is contrasted by fragrant rosemary and a sweet-salty crunch from a sprinkle of turbinado sugar and flaky sea salt, yielding a balanced pastry that's perfect for pairing with a dessert wine; Kate Leahy says late-harvest and ice wines are an ideal pairing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Italian Combo Calzone Recipe
Total time: 3 days (includes overnight refrigeration) poolish (the entirety of it from above!) 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons|150 grams whole wheat flour. 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon|20 grams granulated sugar. 4 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon|35 grams kosher salt. 2 tablespoons|25 grams extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling. semolina...
TODAY.com
44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with
Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
Cocktail of the week: Lost & Found’s strawberry bonbon – recipe
This is a firm favourite of our bartenders and guests. Licor 43 is a very sweet, vanilla-y Spanish liqueur with a hint of citrus, and it works beautifully here with sweet strawberry and a sharp, lemon twist, and perfect for sipping in the late-summer sunshine. Strawberry bonbon. Serves 1. 30ml...
Greens, Avocado, and Blueberry Salad
Dressing can be made up to 2 days in advance. Blueberry-honey sea salt can be purchased at mvseasalt.com. Flaky sea salt may be used as a substitute but will not provide the same mild salinity and slight tartness. If you don't have honey-ginger white balsamic vinegar, whisk together 3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar, 2 teaspoons honey, and 1 1/2 teaspoons grated peeled fresh ginger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
purewow.com
Chimichurri Fried Rice
If you love fried rice and are looking for different ways to prepare it, this recipe is for you. It combines yellow onions, garlic, jalapeño slices and peas with Seeds of Change Organic Brown Basmati Rice. The best part? It’s paired with a homemade chimichurri sauce that’s packed with flavor. You’ll want to double this recipe so you can enjoy leftovers—trust us.
Oliaigua (Menorcan Vegetable Soup) with Fig Jam–Topped Toast
2. Add 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons water to fig mixture, and bring to a boil over medium-high, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid runs off the side of a spoon in thick drops, 20 to 25 minutes. Add lemon zest and juice, and cook, stirring often, 30 seconds. Remove from heat, and let cool completely, 30 to 45 minutes.
How To Store Cucumbers So They Last Longer
The ever-versatile cucumber is a great staple to have in your fridge, whether it’s for snacking, putting into salads, or adding to other recipes. But the problem with those crunchy cukes is how fast they can go bad. Nothing is grosser to find in your fridge crisper bin than...
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s 4 Best Pasta Salad Recipes For Your Labor Day Cookout
Pasta salad comes in many varieties, and The Pioneer Woman has several recipes on hand. These are just four of Ree Drummond's favorites.
Food & Wine
Agnolotti del Plin
2 cups fine semolina flour (about 10 3/4 ounces) (such as Caputo), plus more for dusting. ⅓ cup 00 flour (about 1 5/8 ounces) (such as Caputo), plus more for dusting. 2 (about 9-ounce) veal osso buco, meat cut into 3/4-inch pieces and bones reserved. 8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken...
Fonio Stuffed Collards with Pepper Sambal and Sauce Moyo
Preheat oven broiler to high. Toss red peppers with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and place on a baking sheet. Roast in oven, rotating frequently, until peppers are just softened, blistered, and blackened in spots, about 15 minutes. Remove peppers from oven and let cool slightly. When peppers are cool enough to handle, remove seeds and stem and roughly chop.
Fregula cun Cocciula (Sardinian Fregola with Clams)
Bring wine to a simmer in a large saucepan over medium. Add clams; cover and cook, undisturbed, until clam shells have opened, 6 to 8 minutes. Discard any clams that did not open. Gently pour clam mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth into a heatproof bowl. Reserve opened clams and clam cooking liquid (liquor) separately. Measure clam liquor, and add fish stock as needed to equal 2 cups liquid. Set aside. Rinse saucepan clean, and wipe dry.
Lemon Coconut Keto Fat Bombs: Recipes Worth Cooking
Keto Lemon Coconut Cheesecake Fat Bombs are a keto dieter’s best friend! They are extremely decadent and rich just like any dessert but without sugar!. This recipe can be prepared in 1 hour. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Leg of Lamb Cooked Over New Potatoes with Spicy Mint-Rum Sauce
Preheat oven to 450°F. Finely chop garlic on a cutting board; sprinkle with thyme and lavender. Using the flat side of a chef's knife, smash garlic mixture until a coarse paste forms. Using the tip of a sharp paring knife, make about 15 (1/2-inch-wide, 3/4-inch-deep) incisions all over lamb leg. Stuff garlic mixture evenly into holes (about 1/4 teaspoon mixture each). Set aside.
Peking Duck
Line a rimmed baking sheet with paper towels; place a wire rack on top of paper towels, and set baking sheet aside. Pat duck dry with fresh paper towels, and remove and discard any excess fat around neck or cavity. Using your fingers, gently and carefully separate skin from meat, being careful not to tear any holes in skin. Brush duck evenly with soy sauce mixture, and sprinkle evenly with salt mixture, sprinkling some under skin. Place duck on prepared baking sheet. Refrigerate at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours.
Fluffy Drop Dumplings for Soup
Perhaps most recognizable in the context of chicken and dumplings, these simple drop-style dumplings come together quickly with only a handful of ingredients and transform any soup or stew into the comfiest of dishes. A generous amount of butter and baking powder and just the right amount of milk ensures...
Food & Wine
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT
Upgrade your everyday.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0