When temperatures drop, winds are blustery, and a heavy sweater just won't do the trick, this Hot Buttered Spiked Cider recipe is here to warm you from the inside out. The apple cider, dark brown sugar simmer with pumpkin pie spice blend — made with spices like cinnamon and ginger — that drives home the autumnal vibes, and is also a quick and simple way to add flavor to the drink. The cider easily comes together on the stovetop. As it heats up and comes to a boil, it's important to whisk the mixture often — this helps prevent it from separating and also gives each sip a buttery mouthfeel.

