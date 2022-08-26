ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Nyberg: Mobile wine bar brings the party to you in CT

NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A mobile wine bar that brings the party to you is all the rage at weddings and events in the state. The owner of ‘Decanted’, Julia Walderzak, has always carried a passion for entrepreneurship and knew she had to create something unique with her love for wine. Walderzak has been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

8 Connecticut Restaurants With Outstanding Rooftop Dining

There's something special about sitting atop your favorite restaurant, enjoying the view while sipping your favorite cocktail and enjoying a bite to eat. The following eight Connecticut restaurants have one thing in common. They all feature rooftop dining and a bar to go along with it. 8 of the Best...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

10 corn mazes in Connecticut to explore during the fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Corn is all the rage this fall — it even has its own viral song on TikTok. But as the harvest season begins at farms in Connecticut, farmers are turning this crop into mazes in the shape of everything from a castle to Benjamin Franklin.
LEBANON, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

CPSA News: Droughts in the Short Term Affect the Long Term

It is now the beginning of September and still we will have hot temperatures for at least the next few weeks. This past summer was a hot one, not that it was unexpected, since it was, indeed, summer, after all. What made this summer difficult, especially for local farms and those around the world, was the lack of rainfall.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

State Leaders, Homeowners Look Ahead to High Home Heating Costs This Winter

The cold winter months are just around the corner, and state leaders and Connecticut homeowners alike are already preparing for home heating costs. In a letter that six New England Governors sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, they write that global liquified natural gas prices have gone up by 300 percent. Northeast states rely on LNG for home heating, so the governors are raising concerns about inventory and costs going into winter.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Humid, warm Tuesday in Connecticut with scattered evening storms

WHAT'S NEW: Clouds for Tuesday morning with sunshine by the afternoon. Still humid and very warm with highs in the 80s. WHAT'S NEXT: Wednesday will turn partly sunny and still a little humid. Starting on Thursday and into Sunday, it looks sunny and comfortable for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

No, you can’t kill bears in Connecticut. It’s the Law.

Some don’t like it. Others talk about changing it. And then there are those who just ignore it. But the law makes it clear that you can’t kill bears in Connecticut. And the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) as well as the State’s Attorney’s Office are responsible for enforcing that law.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Maxboxing

Chad Dawson officially retires: Does the IBHOF await?

My mind was focused on redemption. Not anything pertinent to my own life, but in the career of Rydell “Super” Mayes Jr., the cruiserweight prospect local to me. Mayes had swiftly avenged his lone career loss on July 23 and then was back to Puerto Rico to finish up training camp with Jake Paul. Paul was still in training for his soon-to-be-canceled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. Along with Mayes, former Lineal World Light Heavyweight Champion, and fellow southpaw, “Bad” Chad Dawson was in camp for sparring. On social media, Mayes posted a picture of him with Dawson: the local hero from my transplanted home of Murfreesboro, TN with one of the greatest boxers ever to emerge from my home state of Connecticut.
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Getaways in Connecticut

We scoured the major travel platforms, review sites, and social media resources to give you ideas of the Best Romantic Getaways in Connecticut. Isn’t it true that this year, celebrating love and planning a romantic getaway is more crucial than ever? We’ve all been stuck indoors for far too long, and you’ll take almost any reason to have something to look forward to… right?
CONNECTICUT STATE

