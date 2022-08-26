Read full article on original website
Related
Nyberg: Mobile wine bar brings the party to you in CT
NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A mobile wine bar that brings the party to you is all the rage at weddings and events in the state. The owner of ‘Decanted’, Julia Walderzak, has always carried a passion for entrepreneurship and knew she had to create something unique with her love for wine. Walderzak has been […]
News 12
Ridgefield barbecue restaurant ranked best in CT by Food and Wine Magazine
Hoodoo Brown's in Ridgefield has been rated the number one barbecue in Connecticut, according to Food and Wine Magazine. The barbecue joint serves up spare ribs, crispy pork belly, pastrami, and bacon as an appetizer. Hoodoo Brown's is also known for its brisket and sausages. According to the magazine which...
8 Connecticut Restaurants With Outstanding Rooftop Dining
There's something special about sitting atop your favorite restaurant, enjoying the view while sipping your favorite cocktail and enjoying a bite to eat. The following eight Connecticut restaurants have one thing in common. They all feature rooftop dining and a bar to go along with it. 8 of the Best...
NewsTimes
10 corn mazes in Connecticut to explore during the fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Corn is all the rage this fall — it even has its own viral song on TikTok. But as the harvest season begins at farms in Connecticut, farmers are turning this crop into mazes in the shape of everything from a castle to Benjamin Franklin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 10 Most Expensive Private Day Tuition Prep Schools In Connecticut
Back to school time is here and did you know that the average tuition for a year of prep school in the state of Connecticut is around $25 grand? That happens to be the highest of any state in the United States. I was strumming through the internet today, as...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Connecticut
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
The Wild Life Population In Connecticut Is Taking Over The State
Though the landmass of Connecticut may be small as the country's third smallest state, it has a lot of biodiversities. If you look to the east, you can't help but notice a variety of marshlands and waterfalls along with mountains and dry forests.
branfordseven.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Study Ranks 2 Connecticut Cities Among Worst For Seasonal Allergies
Sneezing and wheezing your way through a day is not something any of us like to do and some of us suffer from seasonal allergies more than others. Something called the 2022 Allergy Capitals conducted a study of 100 of our nation's cities and Connecticut has 2 in the top 10 of the nation's worst for seasonal allergies.
thebeveragejournal.com
CPSA News: Droughts in the Short Term Affect the Long Term
It is now the beginning of September and still we will have hot temperatures for at least the next few weeks. This past summer was a hot one, not that it was unexpected, since it was, indeed, summer, after all. What made this summer difficult, especially for local farms and those around the world, was the lack of rainfall.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Replica Viking ship project drawing a lot of attention in CT
(WTNH) – There’s a new attraction in Stony Creek that’s drawing a lot of attention. Three shipbuilders, who have worked on iconic ships like the Captain Morgan and the Mayflower, have a new project. Photojournalist Mike Piskorski gives us a sneak peek. Watch the video above for the full segment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
State Leaders, Homeowners Look Ahead to High Home Heating Costs This Winter
The cold winter months are just around the corner, and state leaders and Connecticut homeowners alike are already preparing for home heating costs. In a letter that six New England Governors sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, they write that global liquified natural gas prices have gone up by 300 percent. Northeast states rely on LNG for home heating, so the governors are raising concerns about inventory and costs going into winter.
News 12
Humid, warm Tuesday in Connecticut with scattered evening storms
WHAT'S NEW: Clouds for Tuesday morning with sunshine by the afternoon. Still humid and very warm with highs in the 80s. WHAT'S NEXT: Wednesday will turn partly sunny and still a little humid. Starting on Thursday and into Sunday, it looks sunny and comfortable for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
ctexaminer.com
No, you can’t kill bears in Connecticut. It’s the Law.
Some don’t like it. Others talk about changing it. And then there are those who just ignore it. But the law makes it clear that you can’t kill bears in Connecticut. And the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) as well as the State’s Attorney’s Office are responsible for enforcing that law.
Humid Sunday before hot start to workweek in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says it will be a bit more humid on Sunday with a small chance of a shower.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ctexaminer.com
Controversial Millstone Guarantees Pay Dividends for Customers With Drop in Electric Rates
Just two years after a state contract to buy power from the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford led to a surge in summer electric rates, that same contract is a major factor behind a significant drop in rates slated to take effect in September. Adjusted rates that PURA approved...
Maxboxing
Chad Dawson officially retires: Does the IBHOF await?
My mind was focused on redemption. Not anything pertinent to my own life, but in the career of Rydell “Super” Mayes Jr., the cruiserweight prospect local to me. Mayes had swiftly avenged his lone career loss on July 23 and then was back to Puerto Rico to finish up training camp with Jake Paul. Paul was still in training for his soon-to-be-canceled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. Along with Mayes, former Lineal World Light Heavyweight Champion, and fellow southpaw, “Bad” Chad Dawson was in camp for sparring. On social media, Mayes posted a picture of him with Dawson: the local hero from my transplanted home of Murfreesboro, TN with one of the greatest boxers ever to emerge from my home state of Connecticut.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Getaways in Connecticut
We scoured the major travel platforms, review sites, and social media resources to give you ideas of the Best Romantic Getaways in Connecticut. Isn’t it true that this year, celebrating love and planning a romantic getaway is more crucial than ever? We’ve all been stuck indoors for far too long, and you’ll take almost any reason to have something to look forward to… right?
Opposition must kill the Mountain Valley Pipeline
A side deal struck by Democrats during passage of the Inflation Reduction Act would allow construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Comments / 0