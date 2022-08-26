Narragansett Beer hosted Fresh Catch Summer Series: Crawfish Boil on July 14 at its brewery and taproom in Providence. Guests enjoyed crawfish, andouille and shrimp with jalapeño cheddar biscuits alongside ice-cold Fresh Catch Blonde Ale in the patio beer garden along with views of Narragansett Bay. Narragansett Fresh Catch is a blonde ale dry hopped with citra, resulting in a crisp, grapefruit finish. The 4.2% ABV ale celebrates the well-earned bounty of seafood that is part of the fabric of every New Englander.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO