Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Popular Coffee Spots to Visit in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence Carmela
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Related
thebeveragejournal.com
Industry Night Features Campari Brands for a Cause
Brescome Barton, together with Campari America, hosted a “Back Alley Banger” industry night party and fundraising event with Zephyr’s Street Pizza in West Hartford on July 11. Guest bartenders Stephanie Cohen of GastroPark and Present Company and Bridget Hurley of El Santo mixed up cocktails, all showcasing products from Campari America, including multiple spritz bars offering the popular Aperol Spritz. Local bartenders competed in a two-part bartending competition, starting with a speed pour test. The top four most accurate winners of that challenge went on to test their talents in a speed service bartending competition, where they were each challenged to make their best and fastest mojito, Negroni and cosmopolitan cocktails for judges Tyler Anderson, Millwright’s Restaurant and TA-Que; Ethan Czarneski, Present Company; Ashley Flagg, Millwright’s Restaurant; and Stephanie Cuistilli, Zephyr’s Street Pizza. A portion of the proceeds benefited Hands on Hartford, a nonprofit organization working to provide food, housing and health services for people experiencing economic hardship in the capitol city.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
Enjoy $3 Movies in NYC and Nearby this Saturday
Families can see a movie for only $3 per ticket at most movie theaters across the country, including here in the metro area.
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Nothing Else Like It': $14.9M Estate Poised To Break Local Record In New Canaan
An estate that was listed for sale earlier this year is the most expensive property on the market in a Fairfield County town, according to a new report from CNBC. Orchard's End, located in New Canaan, at 544 Oenoke Ridge is listed for sale at $14.9 million. The property's listing...
NewsTimes
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization
STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
Register Citizen
The Danbury area is getting new stores and restaurants. Here are 7.
The greater Danbury area will soon feature a host of new businesses — ranging from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores — that will open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses expected to open new locations in the area soon:. Amazon Fresh. Brookfield.
WTGS
It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy canned whipped cream in New York
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKRC) - A recently-passed state law prohibits anyone under the age of 21 from buying canned whipped cream in New York. While the legislation was instated in October of 2021, it has only just started to take effect in stores, likely due to an issue with the tracking of the law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Beacon Has Job Openings with Great Hours and Great Pay
Summer is almost over, and that means back to school for many Hudson Valley families. It means vacations are done and it’s time to reset and get ready for the days ahead. For me, even though I work all year, it’s still a little bittersweet. I guess I remember my old school days.
Register Citizen
Many restaurants closed during COVID, some Westport ones expanded
WESTPORT — The COVID-19 pandemic hit some businesses hard — so hard that many across the country had to close. However, in the town of Westport, this wasn’t as pertinent of an issue. Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce said that most restaurants...
Officials: Fire consumes multifamily, 3-story home in Port Chester; all residents safe
According to reports, there was heavy fire that started just before 10 p.m. on the second and third floors of the multifamily, three-story home.
thefordhamram.com
The Best of the Bronx: Where to Eat Around Arthur Avenue
One of Fordham University’s best qualities is being located just steps outside of Arthur Avenue, known for the fine dining that makes up the original Little Italy. You simply can’t beat the incredible Italian food options right off campus. As a self-proclaimed Bronx foodie, I’d like to outline a comprehensive guide of the best places to eat while at Fordham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York
A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
Bridgeport man pleads guilty to defrauding Amazon
Bridgeport resident Rajhni Yankana waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to a fraud charge stemming from his unscrupulous vendor relationship with Amazon.com Inc. According to the charges brought against him, Yankana created multiple vendor accounts with Amazon allowing him to sell merchandise through the website on a third-party basis, often using false names and other fraudulent contact data. After setting up the accounts, Yankana represented to Amazon that he was shipping it valuable merchandise to be held for sale by the company. But Yankana did not ship the merchandise and would later falsely claim that it had been lost – he supported his lies with fabricated documents and demanded that Amazon provide refunds for the purportedly lost merchandise.
themonroesun.com
Now Osteria Romana’s patrons can dine on the patio all year long
MONROE, CT — Diners on Osteria Romana’s patio feasted on a spread of oysters, shrimp, mussels and clams, meatballs and fried calamari Thursday evening. Though the day was a scorcher, overhead fans and temperature controls made for a cool outdoor space. Outside the patio walls, the steady rush...
Herald Community Newspapers
‘I’m sure they got us a permit’
Q. We’re retired, and live part of the year in Florida and part in New York. Eventually we plan to sell. Recently we had our kitchen redone, and had to make changes to a closet to make more room. Twenty-plus years ago we took down a wall and enlarged the kitchen, and I’m hearing that it was supposed to have a permit. The contractor was a big outfit that has commercials on TV, and I’m sure they got us a permit for the work. I understand that it may come up when we sell. Is this true and how do we know if there was a permit? We looked everywhere, but can’t find one? What should we do?
NYC Sanitation looking for artists to paint their garbage trucks
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Department of Sanitation is looking for artists who want to paint murals on their garbage trucks. The Trucks of Art program is a zero-waste challenge. All artists will use household paint that is no longer wanted, to keep it from going into landfills. According to the Sanitation Department, […]
Register Citizen
Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
New York Man Who Murdered 2 In Hudson Valley Released From Prison
A man who murdered two women in their Hudson Valley home was released from prison. In 1987, Paul Leon of Pelham, New York was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for killing two women in Westchester County. The now 53-year-old was most recently in the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.
Comments / 0