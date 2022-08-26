ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

thebeveragejournal.com

Industry Night Features Campari Brands for a Cause

Brescome Barton, together with Campari America, hosted a “Back Alley Banger” industry night party and fundraising event with Zephyr’s Street Pizza in West Hartford on July 11. Guest bartenders Stephanie Cohen of GastroPark and Present Company and Bridget Hurley of El Santo mixed up cocktails, all showcasing products from Campari America, including multiple spritz bars offering the popular Aperol Spritz. Local bartenders competed in a two-part bartending competition, starting with a speed pour test. The top four most accurate winners of that challenge went on to test their talents in a speed service bartending competition, where they were each challenged to make their best and fastest mojito, Negroni and cosmopolitan cocktails for judges Tyler Anderson, Millwright’s Restaurant and TA-Que; Ethan Czarneski, Present Company; Ashley Flagg, Millwright’s Restaurant; and Stephanie Cuistilli, Zephyr’s Street Pizza. A portion of the proceeds benefited Hands on Hartford, a nonprofit organization working to provide food, housing and health services for people experiencing economic hardship in the capitol city.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
NewsTimes

Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization

STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

The Danbury area is getting new stores and restaurants. Here are 7.

The greater Danbury area will soon feature a host of new businesses — ranging from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores — that will open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses expected to open new locations in the area soon:. Amazon Fresh. Brookfield.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Many restaurants closed during COVID, some Westport ones expanded

WESTPORT — The COVID-19 pandemic hit some businesses hard — so hard that many across the country had to close. However, in the town of Westport, this wasn’t as pertinent of an issue. Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce said that most restaurants...
WESTPORT, CT
thefordhamram.com

The Best of the Bronx: Where to Eat Around Arthur Avenue

One of Fordham University’s best qualities is being located just steps outside of Arthur Avenue, known for the fine dining that makes up the original Little Italy. You simply can’t beat the incredible Italian food options right off campus. As a self-proclaimed Bronx foodie, I’d like to outline a comprehensive guide of the best places to eat while at Fordham.
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
94.3 Lite FM

‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York

A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Bridgeport man pleads guilty to defrauding Amazon

Bridgeport resident Rajhni Yankana waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to a fraud charge stemming from his unscrupulous vendor relationship with Amazon.com Inc. According to the charges brought against him, Yankana created multiple vendor accounts with Amazon allowing him to sell merchandise through the website on a third-party basis, often using false names and other fraudulent contact data. After setting up the accounts, Yankana represented to Amazon that he was shipping it valuable merchandise to be held for sale by the company. But Yankana did not ship the merchandise and would later falsely claim that it had been lost – he supported his lies with fabricated documents and demanded that Amazon provide refunds for the purportedly lost merchandise.
themonroesun.com

Now Osteria Romana’s patrons can dine on the patio all year long

MONROE, CT — Diners on Osteria Romana’s patio feasted on a spread of oysters, shrimp, mussels and clams, meatballs and fried calamari Thursday evening. Though the day was a scorcher, overhead fans and temperature controls made for a cool outdoor space. Outside the patio walls, the steady rush...
MONROE, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

‘I’m sure they got us a permit’

Q. We’re retired, and live part of the year in Florida and part in New York. Eventually we plan to sell. Recently we had our kitchen redone, and had to make changes to a closet to make more room. Twenty-plus years ago we took down a wall and enlarged the kitchen, and I’m hearing that it was supposed to have a permit. The contractor was a big outfit that has commercials on TV, and I’m sure they got us a permit for the work. I understand that it may come up when we sell. Is this true and how do we know if there was a permit? We looked everywhere, but can’t find one? What should we do?
GARDEN CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Sanitation looking for artists to paint their garbage trucks

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Department of Sanitation is looking for artists who want to paint murals on their garbage trucks. The Trucks of Art program is a zero-waste challenge. All artists will use household paint that is no longer wanted, to keep it from going into landfills. According to the Sanitation Department, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Register Citizen

Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...

