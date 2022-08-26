ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pioneers Fall to Dartmouth 2-0

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – A hard fought battle with Dartmouth wasn't enough for the Sacred Heart University women's soccer team as they fell 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. Elyssa Kipperman (SHU)- (L, 2 saves, 2 goals, 1-2 record) Charlotte Cyr (DART)- (W, 9 saves, 2-0 record) Of Note:. Dartmouth attacked early...
sacredheartpioneers.com

Nofri Adds Watson as Running Back Coach

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Sacred Heart University head football coach Mark Nofri rounded out his coaching staff with the addition of Isaiah Watson as running backs coach. He comes to the Pioneers after three seasons on the staff at Marist College. "We're happy to have Isiah joining our football staff...
