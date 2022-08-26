Read full article on original website
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.
Judith C. “Judy” Emig, 82
Heaven gained another angel on August 27th, 2022. Judith C. “Judy” (Conti) Emig passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 81. She was born on February 5th, 1941 the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Bella (Statti) Conti. She was married to Richard R. Emig.
27 bands scheduled to play annual Band Blast at New Kensington's Memorial Park
More than two dozen bands are scheduled to perform for the annual Band Blast at Memorial Park in New Kensington this year. The lineup consists of 11 bands performing on the main stage and 16 acoustic acts on the second stage. “This is the biggest lineup we’ve ever had for...
In brief: Car show, networking events and more in Pine, Richland
Hampton Presbyterian Church is hosting its fourth Car Show 2-6 p.m. Sept. 10. All makes and models are welcome. The grill will be hot, the sodas will be cold and the tunes will be spinning. Feel free to bring your own tables, chairs and EZ-ups for family friendly fun, music by DJ, Denny Dutko, vintage cars and snacks. The church is located at 2942 East Hardies Road in Gibsonia. For details or questions, email at hamptonpresoutreach@gmail.com or call the church office at 724-443-3201. More information can be accessed online at hamptonpresbyterian.net.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra sets Youngstown date
The dates have been set for a holiday tradition to hit the Valley.
Robert R. “Bob” Harper, 88
Robert R. “Bob” Harper, 88 of Ellwood City passed away at UPMC Passavant Cranberry on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Born in Ellwood City on March 18, 1934, Bob was the son of the late, Manuel & Alice Mitchell Harper. He is survived by his wife, the former Catherine L. Mount, whom he married on September 20, 1980. Bob had retired after over 30 years of service as a lineman for the Ellwood Electric Department. Bob was a veteran of the Army and an avid country music and Elvis fan. Bob was a well known bass player and singer in the Ellwood area. He played with Dave Mac, The Cortez Brothers and his last band was Jim Strange and the Strangers. Bob also coached men’s softball years ago.
The Front Porch Welcomes You Into This Mt. Lebanon Home
After meeting and marrying in Philadelphia, Brittany and Stephen Glenn set their sights on moving back to Pittsburgh a decade ago — but it didn’t come easily. The pair were living across the state when they fell in love with 60 Cedar Blvd., a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Mt. Lebanon.
Joann E. McCullough, 83
Joann E. McCullough, 83, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on August 28th, 2022 at Cranberry Place. Joann was born on July 9th, 1939 in Kittanning to the late John and Effie Perry Sr. She graduated from Kittanning Highschool with the class of 1957. Joann was known for keeping to herself, playing bingo, and spending time with her family.
Another local school district bans use of cellphones
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Right before the start of the new school year, Washington School District revised its policy to ban the use of cellphones during the day. “We not only need students physically here,” said Washington High School Principal Chet Henderson. “We need students mentally here and having our students engaged in the classroom will just improve their individual achievement.”
Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty
Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
Mohawk High School football cancels game against Quaker Valley as hazing investigation continues
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mohawk High School's football team will remain sidelined this week as a hazing investigation continues.The New Castle News reports that this week's game against Quaker Valley has been canceled.Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will remain inactive until at least September 4, which means they cannot practice or play any games.The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office recently announced an investigation into alleged misconduct.The school district says they're cooperating with the investigation and the football program has been inactive since August 19.
Mohawk cancels Week 1 football game, Quaker Valley seeks new opponent
Mohawk canceled its football game for the second week in a row as authorities investigate hazing allegations involving the team. The Lawrence County District Attorney and Mohawk School District officials have said they’re investigating the conduct of team members. The Warriors were scheduled to host Quaker Valley on Friday...
The Best of Beaver County for September 1, 2022 is Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy
(Beaver County, PA) The Best of Beaver County is easy to discover; it’s right on your radio! Tune in this and every Thursday from 11 to 11:30 A.M. for “The Best of Beaver County”, an innovative radio program on WBVP and WMBA presented by St. Barnabas. The show is hosted by Mike Romigh and is dedicated to shining light on the great things going on right here in local neighborhoods, and the people that are making it happen. Find out what all the buzz is about by joining “The Best Of Beaver County”.
All-American Reisinger Returns For Nationally Ranked BC3 Volleyball Squad
Ellwood City graduate Breanna Reisinger headlines a group of decorates starters returning to the The Butler County Community College volleyball squad this fall. Two All-Americans, a middle hitter selected to a national championship all-tournament team, and three other starters who as first-year players in 2021 led the Pioneers to a 12th consecutive winning season and a sixth-place national finish.
Titusville Defense Seals the Deal in Victory Over Franklin; Sharpsville, Cambridge Springs Triumph
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – It was only fitting that in a game dominated by defense that an interception helped seal a 14-13 Region 4 win for Titusville against Franklin. Friday’s District 10 Recaps • Saturday’s District 9 Recaps • Football Scores. With the Knights driving deep...
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
Rev 'em up car cruise set for Sept. 4
It’s time once again for classic cars to rev ‘em up. The 12th annual Pasta Too Rev ‘Em Up for Kids Mega Car Cruise is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 4 in the South Park VIP and Ice Skating Rink paved parking lots, 30 Corrigan Drive in Bethel Park.
Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
In-state Pitt students to receive grants from Pa. covid-19 relief money
The University of Pittsburgh will use all of its state covid-19 relief money to provide grants for its in-state students. About 20,000 students will benefit from the $7.5 million one-time state allocation granted to Pitt by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, according to the university. Wolf quietly granted $40 million...
Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation Monthly Meeting Recap
Members of Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation (ECIAHF) met for their monthly meeting August 26,2022 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society. President Barbara Mastropietro conducted a short business meeting. The group opened with a Grateful Prayer and World War II Veteran and Hero Mr. Guy Prestia led the...
