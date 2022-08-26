Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Results from Coastal Invitational in Biloxi
Picayune and Pearl River Central competed in Saturday’s Coast Invitational swim meet in Biloxi. The Coast Invitational hosted 22 events for 15 teams and a total of 336 swimmers. PRC’s teams finished the meet ranked in the top five. The Picayune girls ranked in the top 8 while the boys team ranked in the top 10. Overall for the girls and boys team rankings, St. Patrick Catholic and Ocean Springs High School finished in first place.
WLOX
More than 25 inducted into Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame inductions took place Sunday at the Biloxi Civic Center. This year’s ceremony was unique as three classes were inducted after the annual event was postponed the last two years due to the pandemic. The inductees included four women who...
WLOX
Dolphins displaced by Katrina thriving at new home
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we’re remembering the miraculous survival story of eight local dolphins who were found swimming together in the Gulf after the storm. At Marine Life in Gulfport, now known as the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, a nearly 38-foot...
WLOX
Columbine survivor visits Gulfport High students
It was a stormy afternoon for many of us! Most of the rain will wind down after the sunset, but a few showers may linger. Wednesday and Thursday will be drier, but very hot! Highs will be in the 90s. Adranos launches new Stone County rocket engine facility. Updated: 7...
WLOX
Seniors use boxing to fight their way to health
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Seniors have a new program to fight their way to mental and physical health. Seashore Highlands in Gulfport is using boxing as part of its exercise regimen, and residents are getting a kick out of throwing a punch. In fact, there’s no doubt that boxing at...
styleblueprint.com
9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals
What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company
A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
WLOX
LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary
GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple community organizations are marking the anniversary of one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Monday, Aug. 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall. Here is a list of some events commemorating the occasion:. Katrina...
WLOX
Hancock Middle School gets creative for Artemis I Launch
Attending the four-hour workshop were local nonprofits, employers, multiple government agencies, the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the Transportation Security Administration. Artemis launch scrub can’t stop excited fans at Infinity Space Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Some area school children and others turned the Artemis One launch cancellation...
Government Technology
Torrential Rain Threatening Mississippi Residents
(TNS) - Thunderstorms and a rising river could flood downtown Jackson, Miss., as early as Sunday night, according to local officials. Days of torrential downpours have rapidly caused the Pearl River to rise in the past week and could peak Sunday night into Monday morning at 36 feet. At that height, water is expected to gush through Jackson, the state’s capital, flooding streets and subdivisions and possibly even pouring into homes, according to WLBT.
Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Sunday night tropical update: Areas to watch | New Orleans News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford has an update on a busy time in the tropics. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com...
WLOX
WATCH: Gov. Reeves, Sen. Wicker mark the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s deadly arrival in Mississippi
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, August 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastating landfall in South Mississippi. Senator Roger Wicker, Governor Tate Reeves, and Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway shared their memories of that day at a special event called “Remembering Katrina at the Fort.” It took place at Fort Maurepas, a spot on Front Beach in Ocean Springs that was underwater 17 years ago.
WLOX
Happening Now: Pascagoula River flooding
Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Gun buyers went shopping today to take advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Taxes on guns, ammunition, suppressors and other gun accessories are exempt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend; tracking the tropics. Updated:...
fox8live.com
Indefinite closure of five deteriorating Hwy. 90 bridges frustrating North Shore drivers, business owners
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 near Slidell closed indefinitely on May 24, 2022, after inspectors with the Department of Transportation and Development found that the deterioration of the steel truss had reached a point that it was no longer safe for drivers. Inspectors closed four other bridges along the same stretch of highway due to similar structural deficiencies.
WLOX
Staff and students at Hancock Middle dress out for NASA launch
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Even though NASA scrubbed its Artemis 1 launch due to engine problems, that didn’t stop any of the excitement at Hancock Middle School. Staff and students dressed up for NASA’s Artemis 1 launch in their space-themed best. From rockets to aliens, the creativity is out of this world. Students Ayden Clay and Sawyer Carver said it’s their first time watching a live launch.
WLOX
Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway discusses proposed Ad Valorem tax hike
Since surviving that fateful day of April 20, 1999, Craig Scott has dedicated his life to creating a culture of love and kindness in schools across the nation. It was a stormy afternoon for many of us! Most of the rain will wind down after the sunset, but a few showers may linger. Wednesday and Thursday will be drier, but very hot! Highs will be in the 90s.
WDSU
Pearl River Flood Emergency: What you need to know
The Pearl River is rising and threatening some roads, businesses and homes. We've got the latest on what you need to know about the flooding emergency. The Pearl River is now predicted to crest Monday, Aug. 29, at 35.5 feet at Highway 80. The river was at 35.23 feet as...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell charged more than $29K in flight upgrades, despite strict rules against them
Since January 2021, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has spent roughly $29,000 extra on airfare so she can fly business or first class instead of coach, despite a city policy that forbids employees from doing so, records show. The city’s longstanding travel policy directs employees to pay the difference in price when...
WLOX
Adranos launches new Stone County rocket engine facility
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Adranos is named after the Greek god of fire who lives in a volcano. Adranos is also a rocket engine building company that’s set up shop in South Mississippi. Tuesday ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held for the company’s 450-acre facility in Stone County. “So...
