Tornado Cash ban is just the beginning: Regulators take aim at cryptocurrency mixers

Trump Hastily Assembles Legal Team To Fight Mar-a-Lago Raid Case But Defense Arguments Look Poised To Fall Flat: NYT
Trump's hastily put legal team is ineptly handling the case, a NYT report suggested. Their arguments have yet to do much to fend off DoJ, a legal expert reportedly said. The odds of former President Donald Trump getting indicted have increased considerably after the unsealing of the highly-redacted FBI affidavit. A new report suggests Trump’s legal team is lost for viable arguments to extricate the ex-president from the legal mess.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, dies at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who changed the course of history by triggering the demise of the Soviet Union and was one of the great figures of the 20th century, has died in Moscow aged 91. His death was announced on Tuesday by Russian news agencies, who said Gorbachev had died at a central hospital in Moscow "after a serious and long illness".
I'm considering an interest-only home loan. What do I need to know?
An interest-only home loan, as the name suggests, is where you only pay the interest on a loan and not the principal (the original amount you borrowed). While authorities such as the Reserve Bank often see them as risky, interest-only loans can be helpful in some circumstances. If you’re considering an interest-only loan, here’s what you need to know. Read more: More rented, more mortgaged, less owned: what the census tells us about housing How long do they go for? These loans...
Gazprom halts pipeline gas flow in new jitters for Europe
Russian energy giant Gazprom on Wednesday cuts off its gas supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for maintenance work, further raising tensions on an already taut electricity market. "In July, it was regular maintenance planned for a long time by Nord Stream 1, this time it was not planned and we don't know what is behind this operation," the official said on condition of anonymity.
