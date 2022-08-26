The Ford Bronco first entered the Rebelle Rally for the event’s 2020 running and has since enjoyed a fair amount of success at the annual event. As a grueling off-road race only open to female contestants, the Rebelle Rally doesn’t allow any modern navigation methods, meaning participants must rely on maps, roadbooks and hidden checkpoints in order to reach their destination. It’s not a test of time or speed, but rather an overall examination of a team’s ability to navigate tough terrain under pressure. Ford Authority was able to check out one of the Ford Bronco racers from the 2021 Rebelle Rally on display at SEMA 2021 – the #131 machine navigated by Kathryn Reinhardt and driven by Tori Bundrant.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO