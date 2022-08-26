Read full article on original website
2024 Ford Mustang V8 Exhaust Note Teased Ahead Of Official Reveal
As Ford Authority reported earlier this month, the all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang is set to debut next month at a special Detroit Auto Show event called “The Stampede.” The newest version of FoMoCo’s iconic pony car will represent more of an evolution than a revolution, but that isn’t a bad thing in some ways – namely, the fact that the S650 will retain V8 power and the option to purchase one with a manual transmission. Now, months after we first heard the Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplant in a 2024 Ford Mustang prototype for the first time, the automaker is teasing that same exhaust note ahead of the model’s debut.
Here’s Why The Ford Maverick Pickup Is So Popular
The 2022 Ford Maverick has dominated its segment though the second quarter of this year amid tremendous demand for the new compact pickup, which has faced a tremendous backlog of orders since its launch. In fact, the Maverick outsold the Ford Ranger through the first half of 2022 and its chief rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, by a significant margin, in spite of facing numerous production constraints. There are a few simple reasons why the Ford Maverick has been such a hot commodity thus far, too.
Here Is Every 2022 Ford Impacted By The Wi-Fi Hotspot Removal Update
The 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot feature is a handy one to have in a vehicle, helping to keep occupants connected no matter where they are. However, the formerly standard feature has been constrained from quite a few 2022 Ford vehicles, and the list continues to expand with each passing day. Below, Ford Authority has compiled a list of all of The Blue Oval’s products that no longer include Wi-Fi Hotspot functionality.
What Could This Ford F-150 Lightning Prototype Be Testing?
Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries have been underway for months now, with the EV pickup reaching all 50 U.S. states at this point. However, that doesn’t mean Ford Authority spies aren’t still coming across Ford F-150 Lightning prototypes, though most of them haven’t presented anything particularly new or revolutionary over the past few months. That isn’t the case with this newly-spied prototype, however, which has some truly interesting features that indicate something is being tested here.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Wants Your Ford Mustang Questions
Back in May, Ford CEO Jim Farley began hosting a new podcast on Spotify dubbed Drive, in which he interviews a host of celebrities, fellow executives, royals, professional athletes, and race car drivers as he seeks to find out what “drives” each of these folks to be successful in life. Now, with the next-generation S650 Ford Mustang set to debut next month at a special Detroit Auto Show event called “The Stampede,” Jim Farley is also asking fans to submit their questions regarding the new pony car, which he will answer on a special upcoming episode of Drive.
Ford Maverick GFC Platform Camper Debuts For Overlanding Enthusiasts
Since its launch, the 2022 Ford Maverick has proven to be rather popular with a diverse group of customers, and perhaps unsurprisingly, is also a popular vehicle to modify. As such, we’ve seen a host of aftermarket parts and accessories launch for the compact pickup over the past several months, including a new intake manifold and throttle body spacer kit from Boomba Racing, powered tonneau covers, an air strut suspension kit, and an active cargo system. Now, a company called GFC has debuted a new platform camper for the Ford Maverick that should prove pretty appealing to those that like to sleep in the wilderness.
2021 Ford Bronco Rebelle Rally #131: Live Photo Gallery
The Ford Bronco first entered the Rebelle Rally for the event’s 2020 running and has since enjoyed a fair amount of success at the annual event. As a grueling off-road race only open to female contestants, the Rebelle Rally doesn’t allow any modern navigation methods, meaning participants must rely on maps, roadbooks and hidden checkpoints in order to reach their destination. It’s not a test of time or speed, but rather an overall examination of a team’s ability to navigate tough terrain under pressure. Ford Authority was able to check out one of the Ford Bronco racers from the 2021 Rebelle Rally on display at SEMA 2021 – the #131 machine navigated by Kathryn Reinhardt and driven by Tori Bundrant.
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Ditches These Two Color Options
The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport will no longer be available with two paint colors that were offered for the 2022 model year, Ford Authority has learned. The Bronze Smoke Metallic color (paint code EF) as well as the Velocity Blue Metallic hue (paint code E7) will not be available to order for the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport.
Ford Credit Will Not Reorganize Around Ford Blue Or Model e
Back in March, Ford announced that it will be splitting into two distinct entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Model e for EVs. As part of this major change, the automaker is putting an emphasis on improving quality and also asking its dealers to specialize in one particular area as soon as next year. That led some to wonder if The Blue Oval’s financing arm – Ford Credit – would also be reorganizing around Ford Blue or Model e, but that doesn’t appear to be the case at all.
Patent Filings Suggest Ford Pickups Could Get Pivotable Sill Assembly
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a pivotable sill assembly for pickups, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 24th, 2021, published on August 25th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0266915. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of pickup bed-related patents over...
Ford F-Series Sales Remain First In Segment During Second Quarter 2022
Ford F-Series sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford F-Series deliveries totaled 158,644 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 0 percent compared to 158,235 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of...
Ford Pony Cars Now Officially Part Of USPS Forever Stamps Roster
Ford pony cars are a staple of American culture. Last month, the United States Post Office (USPS) announced that it would immortalize a handful of American-built muscle cars in its latest collection of Forever stamps. The new stamps were officially released on August 25th, introducing five new designs to the ever-growing pool of Forever stamp artwork.
2006 Ford Focus SES With Just 11K Miles Up For Sale
It’s somewhat rare to find a first-generation Ford Focus in excellent condition. The compact sedan found many homes during its days in production, and many owners have racked up hundreds of thousands of miles. Occasionally, a model with relatively low mileage crops up for sale, as is the case with this 2006 Ford Focus SES currently searching for its next owner on Cars & Bids.
Ford EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Issue Solved Via Walnut Blasting: Video
A common problem that arises with the Ford EcoBoost engine family is that of unwanted carbon buildup. As the vehicle ages and its mileage increases, carbon buildup occurs on the back of the intake valves, potentially causing drivability issues due to disturbed airflow. As Ford Authority previously reported, seasoned Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has addressed this issue in the past. Recently, another vehicle ended up in his bay for a cleaning of excessive carbon buildup, and he found an efficient solution to get it running right again.
Details Surrounding New Ford Buyout Plan Being Reviewed By Workers
Ford CEO Jim Farley made it clear some time ago that he believes the automaker is a bit overstaffed, and hinted that cuts were coming. Rumors of pending layoffs followed just a few weeks later, which prompted Farley to address the matter with employees via a video message. Ultimately, The Blue Oval wound up cutting a grand total of 3,000 salaried positions in the U.S., Canada, and India, and as Ford Authority reported last week, details of a Ford buyout plan for those employees were expected to be revealed this week. Now, the Detroit Free Press has indeed reported on those details, as expected.
Lincoln Navigator One Revealed As Ultra-Luxurious SUV For China
After eight years in that particular market, Lincoln finally found its footing in China last year, appealing to younger buyers and outpacing U.S. sales for the very first time. Much of this can be attributed to a bevy of new products including the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Aviator and the all-new Lincoln Zephyr, the latter of which was designed specifically for the Chinese market. Now, roughly a year after the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Navigator debuted in the U.S., Ford’s China division has revealed the Lincoln Navigator One, a more luxurious variant of the already luxurious SUV.
Australian Ford Ranger Raptor, Everest Deliveries Begin In September
The all-new, next generation Ford Ranger launched in select markets this past spring and was followed a few months later by the all-new Ford Ranger Raptor and the next-gen Ford Everest, which is an SUV based on the mid-size pickup. In the months since, Ranger and Everest production is already underway at Ford Thailand Manufacturing, with the first Ranger deliveries happening back in May, followed by the Everest in July. Now, Car Expert is reporting that Ford Ranger Raptor and Everest deliveries will begin in Australia next month following a slightly problematic launch for the regular Ranger in that country.
2023 Ford Transit Passenger Van XLT Gains Standard HID Headlights
Minor changes were introduced to the Ford Transit for the van’s 2022 model year. Certain models gained the 12-inch infotainment screen and SYNC 4 capabilities, while the smoker’s package was dropped across the board, as were the 3.31 non-limited and limited-slip rear axles. Another set of very small changes are on the way for the 2023 Ford Transit van, including the new virtual rearview mirror. Sources familiar with the matter have now told Ford Authority that the forthcoming Transit vans will feature HID headlamps as standard, at least for one variant in particular.
Lincoln Corsair Incentive Offers 5.9 Percent Financing In August 2022
The only Lincoln Corsair incentive during August 2022 is a financing offer of 5.9 percent APR for 72 months. The incentive appears to be available nationwide, and applies only to 2022 model year vehicles. This conservative incentive is the result of healthy demand and tight supply of the Corsair as...
No. 12 Nascar Mustang Gets Final Playoff Spot By A Nose At Daytona August 2022: Video
Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Nascar Mustang, nabbed the final Cup Series Playoffs spot by a mere three points after a wild race at Daytona on August 28th. The race was scheduled to occur on Saturday, August 27th, but was rained out until the following morning. With the threat of rain looming, the race began at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday. Blaney’s No. 12 Nascar Mustang was involved in an incident on Lap 31 that severely damaged his Ford Racing pony, but his team was able to have it repaired per the sanctioning body’s damaged vehicle policy, continuing the race six laps down.
