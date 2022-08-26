Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
Fallen Tree Closes Portion of South Virginia Avenue
At 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Bridgeport Emergency Services advises that South Virginia Avenue, near Foley Street and Burnside Funeral Home is closed due to a fallen tree. Please avoid the area.
connect-bridgeport.com
Arrest Made, Another Warrant Issued as Woman ODs in Parking Lot on Suspected Fentanyl with Kids in Car
Bridgeport Police charged a 40-year-old Clarksburg man with child neglect with creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury after responding to a call last week along Thompson Drive, according to a Harrison County Magistrate Court filing. The man in question was Michael Wesley Potter. On August 23,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport to See 25 Sections of City Facing Potential Water Issues for Period of August 29 through Sept. 9
Please be advised that the Bridgeport Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the City of Bridgeport. This is an on-going project that will continue through Fall 2022. City Employees will be flushing fire hydrants, weather permitting, Monday, August 29, 2022 through Friday, September 9, 2022, in the following...
New Details Emerge In Armed Robbery Involving In Parking Lot Of Milford Store
One suspect has been nabbed and another is still on the run following a robbery outside a Connecticut convenience store. The incident took place in Milford around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the parking lot of the Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Road. During the incident, two Black males...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Haven police arrest residential burglar
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2nd Overnight Shooting
#Bridgeport CT– On August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a report of several shots fired at the BP Gas Station located at 1464 Fairfield Avenue. No victim(s) were located at the scene or at area hospitals immediately following the incident. Patrol Officers discovered more than 20 shell casings at the gas station and submitted them into evidence.
Police ID Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Parked Car In Wethersfield
Police have identified a man and a woman found shot to death in a parked car outside of a Connecticut residence. The incident took place in Hartford County around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 in Wethersfield on Mountain Laurel Drive. The two were found when Wethersfield Police received 911 calls...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead, 1 wounded in New Haven shooting
One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a Monday afternoon shooting in New Haven. Officers were called to the scene on Thompson Street just before 1:30 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
Vigil Planned For East Granby Woman Killed in Murder-Suicide
A 49-year-old Avon police officer and his 48-year-old wife, who was the director of the East Granby Public Library, have died in a murder-suicide at their East Granby home Sunday night, according to officials. East Granby is planning to hold a vigil on Monday night. State police troopers and East...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate suspicious deaths in East Granby
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Mother and six month old child found safe after being abducted by father. Updated:...
Man injured in Hartford Main Street stabbing: police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a stabbing on Main Street in Hartford on Saturday night, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to a reported stabbing around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 755 Main St. and located a man in his twenties suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 years later, Bridgeport mother waits for answers in son’s homicide case
It's just days away from the two-year anniversary of when a Bridgeport mother lost her son in a fatal shooting – and she is still waiting for answers.
Meriden PD investigating shooting
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived to Midstate Medical Center with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. According to the police, a 38-year-old man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity that was non-life threatening, police said. Information led officers to the […]
Bristol police issue silver alert for missing 13-year-old
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old boy after he did not show up for school on Monday. The child was identified as Ryleigh Henry of Bristol. Police believe he may be staying with his father at a hotel in Southington. There was no clothing description available. Police […]
Eyewitness News
Two adults dead in Wethersfield domestic murder-suicide, police say
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Wethersfield Police Department confirmed to Channel 3 that two adults died in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Police say they received reports of gunshots around 9:28 pm on Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found two deceased people in a...
Man accused of exposing himself to walkers on Southington trail
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people on the Rails to Trails walking trail. Police said over several days in July, the department received complaints from people walking the trail that a man on a skateboard was exposing himself to walkers. Several witnesses also reported the man […]
Police: Man wanted for attempted robbery at Bronx bus stop
The NYPD is searching for a man accused of attempted robbery at a Bronx bus stop on Aug. 11.
Comments / 0