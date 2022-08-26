ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

WTNH

North Haven police arrest residential burglar

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 2nd Overnight Shooting

#Bridgeport CT– On August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a report of several shots fired at the BP Gas Station located at 1464 Fairfield Avenue. No victim(s) were located at the scene or at area hospitals immediately following the incident. Patrol Officers discovered more than 20 shell casings at the gas station and submitted them into evidence.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Vigil Planned For East Granby Woman Killed in Murder-Suicide

A 49-year-old Avon police officer and his 48-year-old wife, who was the director of the East Granby Public Library, have died in a murder-suicide at their East Granby home Sunday night, according to officials. East Granby is planning to hold a vigil on Monday night. State police troopers and East...
EAST GRANBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate suspicious deaths in East Granby

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Mother and six month old child found safe after being abducted by father. Updated:...
EAST GRANBY, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford Main Street stabbing: police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a stabbing on Main Street in Hartford on Saturday night, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to a reported stabbing around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 755 Main St. and located a man in his twenties suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Meriden PD investigating shooting

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived to Midstate Medical Center with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. According to the police, a 38-year-old man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity that was non-life threatening, police said. Information led officers to the […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Bristol police issue silver alert for missing 13-year-old

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old boy after he did not show up for school on Monday. The child was identified as Ryleigh Henry of Bristol. Police believe he may be staying with his father at a hotel in Southington. There was no clothing description available. Police […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Two adults dead in Wethersfield domestic murder-suicide, police say

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Wethersfield Police Department confirmed to Channel 3 that two adults died in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Police say they received reports of gunshots around 9:28 pm on Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found two deceased people in a...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Man accused of exposing himself to walkers on Southington trail

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people on the Rails to Trails walking trail. Police said over several days in July, the department received complaints from people walking the trail that a man on a skateboard was exposing himself to walkers. Several witnesses also reported the man […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT

