Business

Benzinga

Azure Power Global Limited Stock Alert - Azure Power Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Are Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure Power Global" or the "Company") AZRE to determine whether the Company violated securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. INVESTORS OF AZURE...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2022

• Photronics PLAB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $210.00 million. • iQIYI IQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $970.61 million. • Big Lots BIG is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.47 per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Exxon Mobil

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

MakerDAO Co-founder Recommends DAI-USD Depegging: 'No Option But To Prepare To Free Float Dai'

Rune Christensen says physical crackdowns on crypto can happen without notice. MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen has reached out to the community in light of recent conversations of decoupling its native token from USD Coin USDC/USD amid the sanctioning of Tornado Cash to explain why free-floating Dai DAI/USD may be the only option for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Caleres Names Jack Calandra As Finance Chief

Caleres Inc CAL has appointed Jack Calandra as the senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 12, 2022. Mr. Calandra succeeds Ken Hannah, who has served as Chief Financial Officer of Caleres for the last seven years. Mr. Calandra most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of a.k.a....
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Catalent, Tellurian And Other Big Losers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping around 185 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session. Azure Power Global Limited AZRE declined 44.1% to close at $5.85 after the company announced the resignation of Harsh Shah as CEO.

