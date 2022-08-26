Read full article on original website
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
Alabama mom saves 1 child, but two others die in home fire
A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children were killed, authorities said. The woman, whose name was not released immediately, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
Mississippi flash flooding prompts rescues for desperate residents
In rain-ravaged parts of central Mississippi, emergency crews are conducting dozens of desperate rescues. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Aug. 25, 2022.
