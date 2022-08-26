ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

abcnews4.com

Berkeley County awards construction contract for Hanahan Intersection

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction is coming to Moncks Corner that will supposedly help reduce traffic. At a meeting on Monday, August 22nd, Berkeley County Council gave the contract for the intersection realignment project of Foster Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan to IPW Construction. The changes...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former Williamsburg County School District superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder dies, district said

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder has passed away, the district said in an announcement Tuesday morning. Calling her a “legend in education,” the district, along with State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, announced Dr. Wilder died early Tuesday morning but did not offer further details. “At […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

This Just In ...

Berkeley County Republican Party - Victoria Cowart, Chair Text # 803.988.7184. Berkeley County Republican Party Endorses Full Slate in Berkeley County School Board Races. Local county party engages in critical, local school board races Berkeley County, SC: Today the Berkeley County Republican Party officially announces the endorsement of a slate of candidates for the eight races to fill the Berkeley County School Board this November. With the passage into law of S910, the Berkeley County School Board races have been simplified—with the overlaying of the County Council Districts. This overlay brings clarity for the voters and an opportunity to take another look at those currently holding seats and those running to serve on the Board.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Large steel manufacturer opening plant in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – A large manufacturer of steel and steel products will soon open a site in Berkeley County. “Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others,” state […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal

The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units

A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
CHARLESTON, SC
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Florence, South Carolina

Containing over 90,000 acres of pristine and well looked after lands, South Carolina’s state park system is a very good one. Incorporated within a region that stretches from the imperious Blue Ridge Mountains, to the stunning coastline that accommodates the Atlantic ocean, their 47 state parks are truly magical.
FLORENCE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Monday headlines: Gun violence continues to plague South Carolina

As fresh data show more shootings across the United States, the trend continued in South Carolina in recent days as a Cherokee County woman was killed by a stray bullet as she looked out a trailer window. In Charleston, a 10-year-old was hurt by a gunshot. And at Lancaster Motor Speedway, a man was shot and killed Saturday night.
CHARLESTON, SC
cosmosmariners.com

3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry

Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Crews respond to fire at Downtown gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding to a Monday evening structure fire in Downtown Charleston. Crews were on scene shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the Scotchman Exxon gas station at the corner of Woolfe Street and Meeting Street. Heavy smoke was visible from the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

C.A.P.T.U.R.E: Police urge community to join camera program to help solve crimes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking anyone with surveillance cameras outside of their home, business, or neighborhood to consider signing up for their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program. The C.A.P.T.U.R.E Program stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. Doorbells, motion capture or CCTV cameras of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

