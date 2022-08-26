Read full article on original website
Related
2 resignations and 1 removal: turnover on the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One-third of the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission was replaced last week after two resignations and one outright removal from the commission within the past two months. The body of nine volunteers serves a vital role in city government. The commission offers recommendations to city council on proposed ordinances, rezonings and […]
wpde.com
City leaders approve agreement bringing new Industrial Park to North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, North Myrtle Beach city officials approved plans in a special meeting that will help progress a new industrial park's development off of the Carolina Bays Parkway. City officials passed two items with a unanimous vote. One was an amendment to the Parkway...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County awards construction contract for Hanahan Intersection
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction is coming to Moncks Corner that will supposedly help reduce traffic. At a meeting on Monday, August 22nd, Berkeley County Council gave the contract for the intersection realignment project of Foster Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan to IPW Construction. The changes...
msn.com
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Williamsburg County School District superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder dies, district said
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder has passed away, the district said in an announcement Tuesday morning. Calling her a “legend in education,” the district, along with State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, announced Dr. Wilder died early Tuesday morning but did not offer further details. “At […]
iheart.com
This Just In ...
Berkeley County Republican Party - Victoria Cowart, Chair Text # 803.988.7184. Berkeley County Republican Party Endorses Full Slate in Berkeley County School Board Races. Local county party engages in critical, local school board races Berkeley County, SC: Today the Berkeley County Republican Party officially announces the endorsement of a slate of candidates for the eight races to fill the Berkeley County School Board this November. With the passage into law of S910, the Berkeley County School Board races have been simplified—with the overlaying of the County Council Districts. This overlay brings clarity for the voters and an opportunity to take another look at those currently holding seats and those running to serve on the Board.
Large steel manufacturer opening plant in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – A large manufacturer of steel and steel products will soon open a site in Berkeley County. “Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others,” state […]
WMBF
Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal
The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Florence, South Carolina
Containing over 90,000 acres of pristine and well looked after lands, South Carolina’s state park system is a very good one. Incorporated within a region that stretches from the imperious Blue Ridge Mountains, to the stunning coastline that accommodates the Atlantic ocean, their 47 state parks are truly magical.
‘Do your homework’: Market knowledge critical as Horry County sees 25% jump in home prices
HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) — Homes in Horry County are part of the national housing market that overvalues homes by 25%, according to data from Moody Analytics and Fortune. The chief economist for Moody Analytics predicted that homes overvalued at 25% could see prices drop up to 15% in the future, but that’s not expected […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
State program gives Pee Dee, Georgetown Counties access to quality internet
WPDE — Spinning wheels and poor connection may be a thing of the past for residents in rural areas of the Palmetto State thanks to a new state program. State agencies invested nearly $30 million in the Rural Broadband Grant Program (RBGP). The program was awarded to 22 counties...
WMBF
Crews in Florence begin making room for city’s ‘Project Urban Square’
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Florence began demolition work to make way for one of the city’s newest projects. Work recently began to tear down buildings along McQueen Street as part of “Project Urban Square.”. As part of the City of Florence’s 10-year comprehensive plan, the project...
citadel.edu
First Black superintendent in Berkeley County strives to bring district into the future
Note: Deon Jackson is a member of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 1999; he also earned degrees through The Citadel Graduate College in 2005 and 2013. (Photo courtesy: Grace Beahm Alford, The Post and Courier) The Post and Courier, by Andrew Miller. More than a decade later,...
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Gun violence continues to plague South Carolina
As fresh data show more shootings across the United States, the trend continued in South Carolina in recent days as a Cherokee County woman was killed by a stray bullet as she looked out a trailer window. In Charleston, a 10-year-old was hurt by a gunshot. And at Lancaster Motor Speedway, a man was shot and killed Saturday night.
WMBF
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is on high alert for people who are driving under the influence. “That is our purpose to save lives and reduce fatalities in South Carolina and in North Carolina as well too,” said Master Trooper Brian Lee.
cosmosmariners.com
3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry
Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
counton2.com
Crews respond to fire at Downtown gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding to a Monday evening structure fire in Downtown Charleston. Crews were on scene shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the Scotchman Exxon gas station at the corner of Woolfe Street and Meeting Street. Heavy smoke was visible from the...
WMBF
C.A.P.T.U.R.E: Police urge community to join camera program to help solve crimes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking anyone with surveillance cameras outside of their home, business, or neighborhood to consider signing up for their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program. The C.A.P.T.U.R.E Program stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. Doorbells, motion capture or CCTV cameras of...
Comments / 0