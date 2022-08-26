ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Crypto firms say US sanctions limit use of privacy software

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hWIUPux00

The Treasury Department is facing pushback from the cryptocurrency industry over sanctions imposed on a firm accused of helping to launder billions of dollars — with some funds going to North Korean hackers.

Earlier this month, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the virtual currency mixing firm, Tornado Cash, which allegedly helped to launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019.

Mixing services combine various digital assets, including potentially illegally and legitimately obtained funds, to keep the origins of the funds secret, including money that has been stolen.

In the weeks after the sanctions were announced, crypto firms, lobbyists and at least one lawmaker have come to the firm's defense, saying the sanctions open the door to limiting Americans' usage of privacy software.

Coin Center, a nonprofit crypto advocacy firm, says Treasury’s financial crimes enforcement arm “overstepped its legal authority” through its sanctions, which “potentially violates constitutional rights to due process and free speech."

One cryptocurrency firm, Tether, has said it would not freeze its accounts tied to Tornado Cash and intends to keep them open. And Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), who has received at least $50,000 in contributions from the executive director of the Blockchain Association this year, wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week asking for the rationale for sanctioning Tornado Cash, saying the sanctions "impact not only our national security, but the right to privacy of every American citizen."

He told The Associated Press the sanctions punish Americans who use the firm's software for legitimate purposes. “My government has no business sanctioning my ability to use a software that protects my anonymity, especially when I'm using it for legitimate purposes," he said.

The defense of the firm comes as a Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev was arrested by Dutch authorities in early August, days after U.S. sanctions were imposed, for allegedly facilitating money laundering.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control says Tornado Cash’s systems were used, among other things, to launder more than $96 million drawn from the June Harmony blockchain bridge theft and August Nomad crypto firm heist.

A Treasury spokesperson said that the agency is focused on disrupting criminal behavior and will use its sanctions authorities to protect the U.S. financial system from illicit activity like cyber theft, money laundering, and weapons proliferation financing.

Kristin Smith, executive director of the Blockchain Association, said the sanctions impact law abiding users of crypto mixing technology.

“If you are paid in cryptocurrency, transactions on most blockchains are transparent,” she said, adding that mixers are used by those who don't want their transactions viewable on a public ledger.

“I think we do need to have a conversation around privacy and empower law enforcement without undermining people’s ability to have private transactions," Smith said.

This is not the first set of sanctions on a digital asset mixing firm.

In May, the U.S. announced sanctions against North Korean digital currency mixing firm Blender.io, accused of helping Lazarus Group, the sanctioned North Korean cyber hacking group, carry out a $600 million digital currency heist in March.

Since the Tornado Cash sanctions, crypto experts have speculated on whether expected regulations would result in a ban on mixing services.

The Biden administration issued an executive order on digital assets in March that calls, in part, for regulations on the industry.

“This may be the end,” Smith said “but we wont know until we see the regulations.”

This story has been corrected to show that the executive director of Blockchain Association, not the association, contributed to Emmer.

Find more on cryptocurrency: https://apnews.com/hub/cryptocurrency

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Emmer
Person
Janet Yellen
Washington Examiner

Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions

The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Software#U S Sanctions#Digital Asset#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3 Technology#Web3 Policy#The Treasury Department#North Korean#Tornado Cash#Americans#Coin Center
Markets Insider

Russia now controls at least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's energy, metal and mineral deposits, report says

Russia now controls $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's key natural resources, according to an analysis for The Washington Post by SecDev. If the Kremlin succeeds in annexing Ukrainian land seized during Russia's invasion, Kyiv would permanently lose almost two-thirds of its deposits. Moscow controls 63% of Ukraine's coal deposits, 11%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
ABC News

ABC News

807K+
Followers
174K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy