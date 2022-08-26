Read full article on original website
SkySports
Frazer Clarke: Being hit by a 300lb opponent might be bad, but the 'red hot' pressure of the fathers' race is worse
Being punched by an opponent who weighs more than 300lbs might seem intimidating, but for Frazer Clarke it was nothing compared to his daughter's sports day. Clarke is used to being under scrutiny. He was the GB Boxing team captain at the Olympic Games, won a super-heavyweight bronze medal in Tokyo and made his professional debut on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook pay-per-view bill.
SkySports
Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey throw over 1100 punches in high-stakes Oklahoma showdown
Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey threw over 1100 punches as they battled to a split draw in the 10-round bout at 140lbs in Oklahoma on Saturday night. Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KO) won the first card 97-93, Commey (30-4-1, 27 KO) took the second 96-94, but the third judge scored it 95-95.
SkySports
Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Rory McIlroy's epic FedExCup win and what lies ahead in future for PGA Tour
The Sky Sports Golf Podcast panel returns to reflect on an exciting weekend's golf and dissect what lies ahead at an uncertain time for the sport. The podcast is back and there's plenty of news to catch up on, as Michael McEwan and Zane Scotland join Josh Antmann to reflect on an absorbing Tour Championship following Rory McIlroy's thrilling FedExCup win.
GOLF・
