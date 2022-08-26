ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frazer Clarke: Being hit by a 300lb opponent might be bad, but the 'red hot' pressure of the fathers' race is worse

Being punched by an opponent who weighs more than 300lbs might seem intimidating, but for Frazer Clarke it was nothing compared to his daughter's sports day. Clarke is used to being under scrutiny. He was the GB Boxing team captain at the Olympic Games, won a super-heavyweight bronze medal in Tokyo and made his professional debut on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook pay-per-view bill.
Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Rory McIlroy's epic FedExCup win and what lies ahead in future for PGA Tour

The Sky Sports Golf Podcast panel returns to reflect on an exciting weekend's golf and dissect what lies ahead at an uncertain time for the sport. The podcast is back and there's plenty of news to catch up on, as Michael McEwan and Zane Scotland join Josh Antmann to reflect on an absorbing Tour Championship following Rory McIlroy's thrilling FedExCup win.
