Being punched by an opponent who weighs more than 300lbs might seem intimidating, but for Frazer Clarke it was nothing compared to his daughter's sports day. Clarke is used to being under scrutiny. He was the GB Boxing team captain at the Olympic Games, won a super-heavyweight bronze medal in Tokyo and made his professional debut on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook pay-per-view bill.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO