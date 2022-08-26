WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today is the last day meteorologist Lexi Birmingham will be with the KTVE/KARD family during the morning shows; however, no matter where she goes, Lexi will always be part of our family. We would like to thank Lexi for all she has done for the past three years and we […]

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO