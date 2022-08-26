Read full article on original website
Ace Watch: Top defensive football players
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Before the new high school football season kicks off, Sports director Aaron Dietrich profiles some of the top defensive players in Northeast Louisiana. His Ace Watch list includes Jonesboro-Hodge’s Xavier Atkins, Oak Grove’s Kam Franklin, Ruston’s Jadon Mayfield, OCS’s Noah Lovelady, West Monroe’s Chauncey Lee, Neville’s Matthew Fobbs-White, Sterlington’s Charlie Robinson, Mangham’s Gage Hutson and Union’s Cam Hill.
Top five plays from the Bayou Jamb
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 edition of the Bayou Jamb featured highlight reels from top NELA football stars. The top five plays include an interception from Franklin Parish’s Kendrick Thomas, an acrobatic touchdown catch by Ruston’s Aaron Jackson, a vicious tackle for loss from Oak Grove’s Kamryn Franklin, a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown by Mangham’s Jalen Williams and a gravity defying grab by St. Frederick’s William Patrick.
Hue Jackson not ready to name Grambling starting quarterback
Ouachita man walks off after argument at home, not seen in 33 years
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help on a cold case that started over three decades ago. According to OPSO spokesperson Glenn Springfield, Robert Fulton “Bob” Browning walked off from his Ouachita Parish home on Nov. 27, 1989, after an argument there.
ULM names their interim athletic director
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced that Chief Strategy Officer Seth Hall is their Interim Athletic Director. Over the past few years, AD Scott McDonald has positioned our athletic programs to be competitive on and off the field. He has developed a strong leadership team, head coaching staff, and a […]
A local “Country Music Hall of Famer” was honored on Friday
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local “Country Music Hall of Famer” was honored Friday night. Webb Pierce of West Monroe is known for his hit song “In the Jailhouse Now” and his marker was added to the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail. It’s at the corner of...
Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of August 29, 2022, around 1 PM, Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown. The lockdown stemmed from high school students who discussed bringing a gun to campus via social media. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Wossman High School, they are currently on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown […]
Scriber, Mayfield, others want city officials back at table in emergency and rescue talks
During Friday afternoon’s Lincoln Parish Policy Jury Ambulance Committee meeting, there was a push by a couple of police jury members in attendance as well as some committee members for the City of Ruston to be invited back into the discussion. Almost two months ago the LPPJ voted 6-3...
Stolen vehicle crashed in Monroe after WMPD chase, two suspects sought
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two juveniles after being led on a high-speed chase on Aug. 28. Police say the chase began in West Monroe around 11 p.m. after an officer spotted a vehicle reported stolen from Second St. in Monroe and initiated a traffic stop.
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Lexi Birmingham Says Goodbye to the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today is the last day meteorologist Lexi Birmingham will be with the KTVE/KARD family during the morning shows; however, no matter where she goes, Lexi will always be part of our family. We would like to thank Lexi for all she has done for the past three years and we […]
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Lexi Birmingham’s Last Day with KTVE/KARD
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Friday, August 26, 2022, being the last day for meteorologist Lexi Birmingham, Fox 14’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins decided to reminisce on Lexi’s time at KTVE/KARD. Take a look at the video above.
Unrestrained woman dies in Bienville Parish crash
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say one woman is dead following a crash — and her speed and seatbelt are suspected factors. Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner. She was not wearing her seatbelt. LSP says...
Community blood drive to happen in Monroe, donors will receive free prizes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is hosting a blood drive on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The event will be at Bayou Bowl in Monroe, located at 100 Horseshoe Lake Road. Every donor will receive two game cards and a free “Get In The Game” t-shirt. The...
Road Closure: LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near Sterlington is temporarily closed due to high water
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near the Town of Sterling is closed due to high water after heavy rainfall in the area. The closure is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.
14-year-old arrested after high-speed chase with West Monroe Police; 2 other suspects on the run
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, August 28, 2022, West Monroe Police patrolled South 2nd Street and Linderman Avenue after receiving a couple of calls stating that a gray four-door car in the area was there to “retaliate” against an unknown incident in Monroe, La. As officers patrolled the area, the West Monroe Police […]
City of Monroe will host ribbon-cutting for Honorable Abe Edward Pierce III, Conference Center
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Friday Ellis, the Monroe City Council, and the City of Monroe are preparing to unveil the new plaque for the Honorable Abe Edward Pierce III Conference Center. Mayor Ellis and Councilwoman Juanita Woods moved to rename the conference center after Mayor Pierce in August of 2021. The council passed […]
KNOE.com Missing Persons Page: New Report Issued 8/29
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE has created this page to track recent missing persons in the area. All posts of this type go through local law enforcement agencies. If you know where to find one of these people, contact your local law enforcement agency or the agency in the post.
Road rage leads to the arrest of Louisiana man for allegedly putting gun at driver, authorities say
According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers that the vehicle drove in front of their vehicle and brake checked them multiple times, forcing them off the roadway.
MISSING TEEN: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old runaway
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating 14-year-old Keara Thomas. Thomas was last seen at her residence in Calhoun, La., wearing blue jeans with a black t-shirt and carrying a bag of clothing at the time. Thomas is described as a Black female, standing five foot and seven inches, and […]
Grambling native and GSU alumna awarded prestigious presidential honor
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Aug. 26, 2022, a Grambling State University alumna was awarded a prestigious, nationally recognized award in a ceremony held at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Dr. Anne W. Watts, GSU alumna, was selected alongside multiple other honorees to receive the President Joe Biden Lifetime Achievement Award.
