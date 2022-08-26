ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Ace Watch: Top defensive football players

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Before the new high school football season kicks off, Sports director Aaron Dietrich profiles some of the top defensive players in Northeast Louisiana. His Ace Watch list includes Jonesboro-Hodge’s Xavier Atkins, Oak Grove’s Kam Franklin, Ruston’s Jadon Mayfield, OCS’s Noah Lovelady, West Monroe’s Chauncey Lee, Neville’s Matthew Fobbs-White, Sterlington’s Charlie Robinson, Mangham’s Gage Hutson and Union’s Cam Hill.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Top five plays from the Bayou Jamb

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 edition of the Bayou Jamb featured highlight reels from top NELA football stars. The top five plays include an interception from Franklin Parish’s Kendrick Thomas, an acrobatic touchdown catch by Ruston’s Aaron Jackson, a vicious tackle for loss from Oak Grove’s Kamryn Franklin, a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown by Mangham’s Jalen Williams and a gravity defying grab by St. Frederick’s William Patrick.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Hue Jackson not ready to name Grambling starting quarterback

GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ULM names their interim athletic director

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced that Chief Strategy Officer Seth Hall is their Interim Athletic Director. Over the past few years, AD Scott McDonald has positioned our athletic programs to be competitive on and off the field. He has developed a strong leadership team, head coaching staff, and a […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of August 29, 2022, around 1 PM, Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown. The lockdown stemmed from high school students who discussed bringing a gun to campus via social media. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Wossman High School, they are currently on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown […]
KNOE TV8

Unrestrained woman dies in Bienville Parish crash

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say one woman is dead following a crash — and her speed and seatbelt are suspected factors. Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner. She was not wearing her seatbelt. LSP says...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
msn.com

KNOE.com Missing Persons Page: New Report Issued 8/29

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE has created this page to track recent missing persons in the area. All posts of this type go through local law enforcement agencies. If you know where to find one of these people, contact your local law enforcement agency or the agency in the post.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Grambling native and GSU alumna awarded prestigious presidential honor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Aug. 26, 2022, a Grambling State University alumna was awarded a prestigious, nationally recognized award in a ceremony held at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Dr. Anne W. Watts, GSU alumna, was selected alongside multiple other honorees to receive the President Joe Biden Lifetime Achievement Award.
GRAMBLING, LA

