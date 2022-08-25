Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Emily Atack’s ‘dream gig’ is to be the next Love Island presenter
Laura Whitmore quit Love Island, after three years, earlier this month. Before leaving she assured fans that they will be in good hands, however, no name has been yet confirmed as the host of the next series. Amongst many speculations – The Celebrity Juice star Emily Atack – is expected to be one of the top choices.
ohmymag.co.uk
Love Island: Tasha Ghouri and Andrew get matching tattoos just weeks after the show
The happy couple that came in fourth on the ITV2 dating show, has been going from strength to strength. The two appear to be quite serious and into each other, despite the rocky history they had during their time in the villa. Recently they did something that further proves their...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
RELATED PEOPLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Meghan Markle hints at getting back on Instagram, says she’s ready to share updates with the world again
Ever since stepping down from the position of senior royals and shutting down the @sussexroyal Instagram account, Prince Harry and Meghan don’t have an Instagram presence. The constant bullying and trolls on social media were a bit too much for Meghan to handle. However, the Duchess seemed to have changed her mind as she announced she may get back on Instagram.
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Charles and Camilla's 'secret son' claims Netflix wants to do a documentary on his life
It’s no secret that the ‘secret son’ of Prince Charles and Camilla has made several claims about his possible relationship with the Royal Family. The 54-year-old Australian man has come out with many statements in the past in order to prove his alleged royal lineage. Recently, he...
Comments / 0