ohmymag.co.uk

Emily Atack’s ‘dream gig’ is to be the next Love Island presenter

Laura Whitmore quit Love Island, after three years, earlier this month. Before leaving she assured fans that they will be in good hands, however, no name has been yet confirmed as the host of the next series. Amongst many speculations – The Celebrity Juice star Emily Atack – is expected to be one of the top choices.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
ohmymag.co.uk

Meghan Markle hints at getting back on Instagram, says she’s ready to share updates with the world again

Ever since stepping down from the position of senior royals and shutting down the @sussexroyal Instagram account, Prince Harry and Meghan don’t have an Instagram presence. The constant bullying and trolls on social media were a bit too much for Meghan to handle. However, the Duchess seemed to have changed her mind as she announced she may get back on Instagram.
