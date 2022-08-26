Ammonia promotes the proliferation of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells by regulating the Akt/mTOR/S6k pathway

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
p53 positively regulates the proliferation of hepatic progenitor cells promoted by laminin-521
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 290 (2022) Cite this article. Hepatic progenitor cells (HPCs) hold tremendous potential for liver regeneration, but their well-known limitation of proliferation hampers their broader use. There is evidence that laminin is required for the proliferation of HPCs, but the laminin isoform that plays the dominant role and the key intracellular downstream targets that mediate the regulation of HPC proliferation have yet to be determined. Here we showed that p53 expression increased gradually and reached maximal levels around 8 days when laminin Î±4, Î±5, Î²2, Î²1, and Î³1 subunit levels also reached a maximum during HPC activation and expansion. Laminin-521 (LN-521) promoted greater proliferation of HPCs than do laminin, matrigel or other laminin isoforms. Inactivation of p53 by PFT-Î± or Ad-p53V143A inhibited the promotion of proliferation by LN-521. Further complementary MRI and bioluminescence imaging analysis showed that p53 inactivation decreased the proliferation of transplanted HPCs in vivo. p53 was activated by LN-521 through the Integrin Î±6Î²1/FAK-Src-Paxillin/Akt axis. Activated p53 was involved in the nuclear translocation of CDK4 and inactivation of Rb by inducing p27Kip1. Taken together, this study identifies LN-521 as an ideal candidate substrate for HPC culture and uncovers an unexpected positive role for p53 in regulating proliferation of HPCs, which makes it a potential target for HPC-based regenerative medicine.
Nature.com
Corosolic acid sensitizes ferroptosis by upregulating HERPUD1 in liver cancer cells
Primary liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the world, and the lack of effective treatments is the main reason for the high mortality. Corosolic acid (CA) has been proved to have antitumor activity. In this study, we found that CA can sensitize liver cancer cells to ferroptosis, which is a regulated form of cell death characterized by iron-dependent lipid peroxides reaching lethal levels. Here, we revealed that CA can inhibit glutathione (GSH) synthesis via HERPUD1, decreasing the cellular GSH level and causing liver cancer cells to become more sensitive to ferroptosis. Mechanistically, further studies found that HERPUD1 reduced the ubiquitination of the GSS-associated E3 ubiquitin ligase MDM2, which promoted ubiquitination of GSS, thereby inhibiting GSH synthesis to increase ferroptosis susceptibility. Importantly, a mouse xenograft model also demonstrated that CA inhibits tumor growth via HERPUD1. Collectively, our findings suggesting that CA is a candidate component for the development of treatments against liver cancer.
Nature.com
Brusatol sensitizes endometrial hyperplasia and cancer to progestin by suppressing NRF2-TET1-AKR1C1-mediated progestin metabolism
Progestin resistance is the main obstacle for the conservative therapy to maintain fertility in women with endometrial cancer. Brusatol was identified as an inhibitor of the NRF2 pathway; however, its impact on progestin resistance and the underlying mechanism remains unclear. Here, we found that brusatol sensitized endometrial cancer to progestin by suppressing NRF2-TET1-AKR1C1-mediated progestin metabolism. Brusatol transcriptionally suppressed AKR1C1 via modifying the hydroxymethylation status in its promoter region through TET1 inhibition. Suppression of AKR1C1 by brusatol resulted in decreased progesterone catabolism and maintained potent progesterone to inhibit endometrial cancer growth. This inhibition pattern has also been found in the established xenograft mouse and organoid models. Aberrant overexpression of AKR1C1 was found in paired endometrial hyperplasia and cancer samples from the same individuals with progestin resistance, whereas attenuated or loss of AKR1C1 was observed in post-treatment samples with well progestin response as compared with paired pre-treatment tissues. Our findings suggest that AKR1C1 expression pattern may serve as an important biomarker of progestin resistance in endometrial cancer.
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Spinal degeneration is associated with lumbar multifidus morphology in secondary care patients with low back or leg pain
Associations between multifidus muscle morphology and degenerative pathologies have been implied in patients with non-specific low back pain, but it is unknown how these are influenced by pathology severity, number, or distribution. MRI measures of pure multifidus muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) were acquired from 522 patients presenting with low back and/or leg symptoms in an outpatient clinic. We explored cross-sectional associations between the presence, distribution, and/or severity of lumbar degenerative pathologies (individually and in aggregate) and muscle outcomes in multivariable analyses (beta coefficients [95% CI]). We identified associations between lower pure multifidus muscle CSA and disc degeneration (at two or more levels):"‰âˆ’"‰4.51 [âˆ’"‰6.72;"‰âˆ’"‰2.3], Modic 2 changes:"‰âˆ’"‰4.06 [âˆ’"‰6.09;"‰âˆ’"‰2.04], endplate defects:"‰âˆ’"‰2.74 [âˆ’"‰4.58;"‰âˆ’"‰0.91], facet arthrosis:"‰âˆ’"‰4.02 [âˆ’"‰6.26;"‰âˆ’"‰1.78], disc herniations:"‰âˆ’"‰3.66 [âˆ’"‰5.8;"‰âˆ’"‰1.52], and when"‰>"‰5 pathologies were present:"‰âˆ’"‰6.77 [âˆ’"‰9.76;"‰âˆ’"‰3.77], with the last supporting a potential dose"“response relationship between number of spinal pathologies and multifidus morphology. Our findings could hypothetically indicate that these spinal and muscle findings: (1) are part of the same degenerative process, (2) result from prior injury or other common antecedent events, or (3) have a directional relationship. Future longitudinal studies are needed to further examine the complex nature of these relationships.
MedicalXpress
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
Nature.com
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
Nature.com
Effect of pediatric- versus adult-type chemotherapy regimens on outcomes of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants for adult T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in first complete remission
The optimal chemotherapy regimen pre-transplantation for adult T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) patients remains unknown. Here, we compared the transplant outcomes in 127 subjects receiving pediatric- (N"‰="‰57) or adult-type (N"‰="‰70) regimens pre-transplant. The corresponding 3-year cumulative incidences of relapse (CIR) was 7% (95% CI: 3"“11%) and 29% (95% CI: 23"“35%; P"‰="‰0.02), leukemia-free survivals (LFS) was 86% (95% CI: 81"“91%) and 57% (95% CI: 51"“63%; P"‰="‰0.003), overall survivals (OS) was 88% (95% CI: 84"“92%) and 58% (95% CI: 52"“64%; P"‰="‰0.002), the 1-year NRM was 4% (95% CI: 1"“7%) and 9% (95% CI: 4"“14%; P"‰="‰0.40). Multivariate analysis showed that pediatric-type regimen was associated with lower CIR (Hazard Ratio [HR]"‰="‰0.31 [95% CI: 0.09"“1.00]; P"‰="‰0.05), better LFS (HR"‰="‰0.34 [95% CI: 0.15"“0.78]; P"‰="‰0.01) and OS (HR"‰="‰0.30 [95% CI: 0.13"“0.72]; P"‰="‰0.01). Our results suggested that adult T-ALL patients undergoing allo-HSCT might benefit from pediatric-type chemotherapy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Neutrophil extracellular traps-triggered impaired autophagic flux via METTL3 underlies sepsis-associated acute lung injury
Neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) assist pathogen clearance, while excessive NETs formation is associated with exacerbated inflammatory responses and tissue injury in acute lung injury (ALI)/acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Autophagy is generally considered to be a protective process, but autophagy dysfunction is harmful. Whether and how NETs affect autophagic flux during sepsis-induced ALI are currently unknown. Here, we confirmed that the level of NETs was increased in ARDS patients and mice models, which led to impairment of autophagic flux and deterioration of the disease. Mechanistically, NETs activated METTL3 mediated m6A methylation of Sirt1 mRNA in alveolar epithelial cells, resulting in abnormal autophagy. These findings provide new insights into how NETs contribute to the development of sepsis-associated ALI/ARDS.
Nature.com
Effects of splenectomy on skin inflammation and psoriasis-like phenotype of imiquimod-treated mice
Imiquimod (IMQ) is widely used as animal model of psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder. Although topical application of IMQ to back skin causes splenomegaly in mice, how the spleen affects the psoriasis-like phenotype of IMQ-treated mice remains unclear. In this study, we analyzed the cellular composition of spleen and measured metabolites in blood of IMQ-treated mice. We also investigated whether splenectomy influences the degree of skin inflammation and pathology in IMQ-treated mice. Flow cytometry showed that the numbers of CD11b+Ly6c+ neutrophils, Ter119+ proerythroblasts, B220+ B cells, F4/80+ macrophages, and CD11c+ dendritic cells in the spleen were significantly higher in IMQ-treated mice compared to control mice. An untargeted metabolomics analysis of blood identified 14 metabolites, including taurine and 2,6-dihydroxybenzoic acid, whose levels distinguished the two groups. The composition of cells in the spleen and blood metabolites positively correlated with the weight of the spleen. However, splenectomy did not affect IMQ-induced psoriasis-like phenotypes compared with sham-operated mice, although splenectomy increased the expression of interleukin-17A mRNA in the skin of IMQ-treated mice. These data suggest that the spleen does not play a direct role in the development of psoriasis-like phenotype on skin of IMQ-treated mice, though IMQ causes splenomegaly.
Nature.com
Hepatocyte-specific Prominin-1 protects against liver injury-induced fibrosis by stabilizing SMAD7
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Prominin-1 (PROM1), also known as CD133, is expressed in hepatic progenitor cells (HPCs) and cholangiocytes of the fibrotic liver. In this study, we show that PROM1 is upregulated in the plasma membrane of fibrotic hepatocytes. Hepatocellular expression of PROM1 was also demonstrated in mice (Prom1CreER; R26TdTom) in which cells expressed TdTom under control of the Prom1 promoter. To understand the role of hepatocellular PROM1 in liver fibrosis, global and liver-specific Prom1-deficient mice were analyzed after bile duct ligation (BDL). BDL-induced liver fibrosis was aggravated with increased phosphorylation of SMAD2/3 and decreased levels of SMAD7 by global or liver-specific Prom1 deficiency but not by cholangiocyte-specific Prom1 deficiency. Indeed, PROM1 prevented SMURF2-induced SMAD7 ubiquitination and degradation by interfering with the molecular association of SMAD7 with SMURF2. We also demonstrated that hepatocyte-specific overexpression of SMAD7 ameliorated BDL-induced liver fibrosis in liver-specific Prom1-deficient mice. Thus, we conclude that PROM1 is necessary for the negative regulation of TGFÎ² signaling during liver fibrosis.
Researchers achieve record quantum entanglement with 14 photons at once
This will be very useful in progressing the field of quantum computers and communication.
Nature.com
Disease-related protein co-expression networks are associated with the prognosis of resectable node-positive pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a multifactorial disease, the molecular profile of which remains unclear. This study aimed at unveiling the disease-related protein networks associated with different outcomes of resectable, node-positive PDAC cases. We assessed laser-microdissected cancerous cells from PDAC tissues of a poor outcome group (POG; n"‰="‰4) and a better outcome group (BOG; n"‰="‰4). Noncancerous pancreatic duct tissues (n"‰="‰5) were used as the reference. We identified four representative network modules by applying a weighted network correlation analysis to the obtained quantitative PDAC proteome datasets. Two network modules that were significant for POG were associated with the heat shock response to hypoxia-related stress; in the latter, a large involvement of the non-canonical Hedgehog pathway (regulated by GLI1), the internal ribosome entry site-mediated cap-independent translation, the inositol requiring enzyme 1-alpha (IRE1Î±)/X-box binding protein 1 pathway of the unfolding protein response (UPR), and the aerobic glycolysis was observed. By contrast, the BOG characteristic module was involved in the inactivation of the UPR pathway via the synoviolin 1-dependent proteasomal degradation of IRE1Î±, the activation of SOX2, and the loss of PALB2 (partner and localizer of BRCA2) function, all potentially suppressing malignant tumor development. Our findings might facilitate future therapeutic strategies for PDAC.
Nature.com
Noninvasive imaging of the tumor immune microenvironment correlates with response to immunotherapy in gastric cancer
The tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) is associated with tumor prognosis and immunotherapy response. Here we develop and validate a CT-based radiomics score (RS) using 2272 gastric cancer (GC) patients to investigate the relationship between the radiomics imaging biomarker and the neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) in the TIME, including its correlation with prognosis and immunotherapy response in advanced GC. The RS achieves an AUC of 0.795"“0.861 in predicting the NLR in the TIME. Notably, the radiomics imaging biomarker is indistinguishable from the IHC-derived NLR status in predicting DFS and OS in each cohort (HR range: 1.694"“3.394, P"‰<"‰0.001). We find the objective responses of a cohort of anti-PD-1 immunotherapy patients is significantly higher in the low-RS group (60.9% and 42.9%) than in the high-RS group (8.1% and 14.3%). The radiomics imaging biomarker is a noninvasive method to evaluate TIME, and may correlate with prognosis and anti PD-1 immunotherapy response in GC patients.
Nature.com
Cell death affecting the progression of gastric cancer
Gastric cancer is a gastrointestinal tumor with high morbidity and mortality rates. Several factors influence its progression, cell death being an important element. In this review, we summarized the effects of necrosis, apoptosis, necroptosis, pyroptosis, ferroptosis, and eight less common cell death modalities on gastric cancer cells and the tumor microenvironment, detailed the molecular mechanisms of various cell death and their major regulatory pathways in gastric cancer, explored the prevalence and complexity of cell death in gastric cancer progression and highlighted the potentials of cell death-related therapies in gastric cancer.
MedicalXpress
Novel blood test helps evaluate severity in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have found that a novel blood test can be used to easily evaluate disease severity in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and predict survivability. PAH is a rare, life-threatening condition that causes unexplained high blood pressure in the lungs. In early clinical studies, the researchers showed the test to significantly improve upon conventional tests, some of which use invasive tools.
cancerhealth.com
Disguising Cancer as an Infection Helps the Immune System Eliminate Tumors
Although the immune system can pack a powerful punch against cancer, many tumors find ways to turn off or block immune cells. But NCI researchers may have found a clever way to give immune cells the upper hand—by disguising the cancer as a viral infection. In a study involving...
Nature.com
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Your institute does not have access to this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All...
Nature.com
Opportunities and challenges in studying the extracellular vesicle corona
The extracellular vesicle (EV) surface corona is emerging as a crucial mediator of EV functions. This Comment discusses the roles and biogenesis of the EV corona, as well as the importance of controls to determine whether a biological effect is attributable to the internal EV cargo or to the corona associated with the EV exofacial surface.
Nature.com
Author Correction: A high-throughput microfluidic approach for 1000-fold leukocyte reduction of platelet-rich plasma
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep35943, published online 24 October 2016. This Article contains an error in equation 1, where the terms wc(i) and wc(ref) are inverted. Author information. Author notes. Sean C. Gifford. Present address: Present address: Halcyon Biomedical Incorporated, Friendswood, TX, 77546, USA. Authors and Affiliations. Department of Biomedical...
Comments / 0