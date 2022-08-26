Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent a man and woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 2 pm a southbound SUV hydroplaned and crossed the median hitting a northbound car at the Russellville Road exit. Both drivers were taken by ambulance...
whopam.com
whopam.com
One killed in Clarksville multi-vehicle crash
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Monday afternoon on Warfield Boulevard. According to a news release, the crash occurred at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Stonemeadow Drive and involved three vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle operated by 70-year-old Charles Winchester of Clarksville failed to stop a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Kendall Spiceland of Clarksville, causing it to overturn.
wkdzradio.com
Man Seriously Injured When Hit By Vehicle On East 21st
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 pm a man was walking in the area when he was hit by a westbound car driven by 21-year-old Katlyn Orten of Pembroke at the intersection of Croft Street.
wkdzradio.com
whopam.com
Cadiz man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Calloway Co.
A Cadiz man is facing numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County Monday morning. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 641 North that was driven by 61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, as he was reportedly wanted for questioning in Trigg County. Sikes failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began that continued several miles into Marshall County before heading back into Calloway.
wkdzradio.com
whopam.com
One hurt in three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 in Princeton
One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 West in Princeton Friday afternoon. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of U.S. 62 West and Parkway Drive around 2:15 p.m. Friday for reports of a three-vehicle collision. Investigation reportedly revealed that a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Lauren King of Indiana was headed west on U.S. 62 and failed to stop at the traffic light.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Flown To Hospital After Dog Attack
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after a dog attack on Stone Lane in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say they were called to Stone Lane for a woman that was attacked by a dog and suffered severe injuries to her arms and leg. The...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man dies in wrong-way crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Bowling Green man has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-65 Sunday afternoon in Louisville. As of right now, there is no official explanation for how Thomas Catalina was driving up I-65 South in the wrong direction. Seven vehicles were hit before Catalina’s pickup truck came to a stop and burned.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 am an SUV was northbound when the driver had some kind of medical issue and struck a guardrail. The driver was...
wkdzradio.com
AUDIO – Hattie Shemwell At The Kentucky State Fair
Trigg County 4-H member Hattie Shemwell had a great showing during her first visit to the Kentucky State Fair. Hattie discusses her first time showing on the green shavings in Louisville and the special bond with her market hog named Spanky.
wkdzradio.com
Clyde Weaver, 90, of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 90 year old Clyde Lee Weaver, the last of Sixteen Brothers and Sisters, of Cadiz formerly of Robinson, IL will be Thursday, September 1, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pearl Chapel United Methodist Church in Robinson, IL. Burial will follow in the Pearl Chapel Church Cemetery with...
clarksvillenow.com
70-year-old man killed in rollover wreck on Warfield Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was killed in the three-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon on Warfield Boulevard. Kendall Spiceland, 70, died at the scene, according to Clarksville Police Lt. Charles Gill. At about 2:11 p.m. Monday, based upon CPD’s preliminary investigation, it appears that a 2000 Chevy Silverado...
kbsi23.com
Man wanted on felony theft charges arrested in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges has been arrested. Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky. was wanted for charges of theft by deception $10,000 or more and theft by failure to make required disposition $10,000 or more.
clarksvillenow.com
wkdzradio.com
Ronnie Likes, 70 of Cadiz
There will be no services at this time for 70-year-old Ronnie Likes of Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Son – Jonathan Curtiss (Lisa) DeVore, Pontiac, Illinois. Daughter – Ronda Faye (Jared) Kennedy, Cadiz. Brother – Kevin (Denise) Likes, Odell, Illinois. Brother –...
fox17.com
Kroger stores in Clarksville, Hopkinsville give 10% discount to military on Wednesdays
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Some Kroger stores in Tennessee will begin offering military members and their dependents 10% discounts on Wednesdays. The grocery store chain announced on Tuesday the discount will be offered at three stores in Clarksville and one in Hopkinsville. To get the discount on Wednesdays, military members and dependents will...
wkms.org
West Ky. residents reflect on 2017 eclipse, look forward to 2024
It’s been five years since western Kentucky experienced a total solar eclipse, and some in the region are already looking forward to the next one. Aug. 21 marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Solar Eclipse, when west Kentucky residents saw thousands flock to the region to witness an astronomical event. Hopkinsville was one of the major centers of eclipse tourism at that time – even going so far as dub itself “Eclipseville” – with people there seeing nearly three minutes of total eclipse.
