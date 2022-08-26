Read full article on original website
Warzone players demand changes to ‘ridiculous’ pop-ups that make playing ‘unbearable’
The latest release of the final Warzone season has become plagued with complaints from Call of Duty players claiming certain notifications block integral parts of the screen, and always at the worst time. Mid-game updates and ‘Fire Sale’ notifications are amongst the list of annoying pop-up banners impacting Warzone players,...
Vantage’s tactical ability allows Apex Legends players to get to impossible-to-reach spot
Vantage’s tactical ability, Echo Relocation, is one of the most useful movement abilities in Apex Legends. It gives Vantage the ability to execute a leap on par with the distances players can achieve with Octane’s ultimate ability, but on a much shorter cooldown. Usually, Echo Relocation is used...
Riot testing new Miss Fortune critical strike buffs on League PBE
In a new build on the League of Legends PBE server, Riot has given Miss Fortune more shock and awe to her twin pistols with a buff to her critical strike builds. Associate game designer Tim “Truexy” Jiang outlined the changes the developers have in store, featuring a damage increase to her Q ability, Double Up.
Riot aims to address roughly 3 billion annual player reports across League, VALORANT, and Wild Rift with automated detection and machine learning
The Player Dynamics team at Riot Games deals with an obscene number of in-game player reports, but the developers are planning to implement some new evaluation methods across their primary titles to reduce the amount of chat abuse and in-game toxicity, especially amongst repeat offenders. In an Aug. 29 update...
Riot to implement 4-hour maintenance period for North America’s League and Teamfight Tactics servers at start of September
If you’re a late-night and early-morning League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics enjoyer, a mandatory gameplay break is in store for you later this week. Riot Games has notified all North American League and Teamfight Tactics players that between the hours of 2am CT to 6am CT on Thursday, Sept. 1, the servers will be down for maintenance. This maintenance period is being enforced while the developers “continue [their] global migration efforts to the cloud.”
Small TFT 7.5 PBE patch sets up for bigger changes tomorrow
Riot Games dropped a minor PBE patch for Teamfiight Tactics Set 7.5 today, targeting Augments and an item while mostly resolving bug fixes. Balance changes for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms for today’s PBE patch were small, as the adjustments were locked in prior to the weekend, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Instead of big changes, which are expected to drop tomorrow, the Set 7.5 PBE patch today resolved several important bug fixes.
What is Scale Aim Assist with FOV in Warzone?
Aiming with a gaming mouse in Warzone is a self-explanatory process, but it’s a whole different story for players with controllers. Using analog sticks to aim can be more difficult, but that’s where aim assist steps in. The best aim assist settings make it easier for controller players...
September Pokemon Go Limited Research day adds Shiny Inkay
Inkay, which was just added to Pokémon Go around this time last year, is getting another event centered around the Psychic-type squid. Players will be able to encounter it Shiny for the first time during the event. Pokémon Go announced a Limited Research featuring the Pokémon today. The event...
Riot drops huge TFT 7.5 update on PBE, hitting everything in Uncharted Realms
In preparation for the official launch of Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 next week, the balance team is dropping an enormous PBE update that hits everything from champions and traits to Draconic Augments and items. Scheduled to officially launch on Sept. 8, TFT Set 7.5 will experience a massive number of...
Who is EDward Gaming? China’s first international team debuts at VALORANT Champions 2022
There’s no shortage of reasons to be excited about VALORANT Champions 2022. The field of 16 teams attending is stacked with star power, it’s only the second world championship but the final one before partnership takes over, and one of the most exciting regions finally makes its international debut via China’s EDward Gaming.
Best MTG White Draft cards in Dominaria United Limited
Dominaria United Limited is shaping up to be an exciting format and a welcome sight coming off Magic: The Gathering‘s lack of a traditional Limited set over the summer. White is a color that has access to one of Dominaria United‘s new mechanics, Enlist. This mechanic lets an attacking Creature tap another nonattacking Creature you control without summoning sickness. If you do, the attacking Creature gains power equal to the power of the tapped Creature.
Xbox Game Pass for Friends and Family seemingly leaked
A little bit of leaking has happened recently regarding the Xbox Game Pass. This time, the logo for its friends and family version has been leaked by Aggiornamenti Lumia, a prominent leaker. Microsoft has been experimenting with this type of plan for quite a while, debuting it in Colombia and Ireland earlier this August.
Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event
Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners. League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.
Splatoon 3’s World Premiere Splatfest servers ran at a 30-percent lower tick rate than the original Splatoon
A data miner has revealed somewhat disheartening information about the tick rate of the demo server used for Splatoon 3’s World Premiere Splatfest last Saturday, Aug. 27. As reported by My Nintendo News, data miner OatmealDome posted a graph showing the tick rate of the World Premiere Splatfest servers versus Splatoon 2’s servers. Tick rate refers to the speed at which information is sent between a client, or each individual Splatoon player in this case, and Nintendo’s servers, which are hosting the game. Tick is measured in hertz, abbreviated as hz. Generally speaking, the higher the number, the more frequently information is updated between the client and the server, resulting in a smoother and more even network experience.
PlayStation acquires Savage Game Studios, expands mobile gaming repertoire
Sony has acquired well-known mobile games developer Savage Game Studios. The company entered a definitive agreement with Savage Game Studios following a standout year in 2021, where it received over $4 million in funding to develop some of the most popular mobile games in the market today. The founders of...
The 5 best underdog VALORANT players at VCT Champions 2022
Coming into the biggest VALORANT tournament of the year, most people are ready to see 100 Thieves, Fnatic, and Masters One winners OpTic Gaming face each other again, this time for the ultimate prize. But several VALORANT players and teams are returning to the big stage as underdogs or making...
Energous and e-peas Announce New Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit Supporting IoT Industrial, Retail and Medical Applications
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, and e-peas, a global leader in ultra-low power solutions for energy harvesting today announced the launch of a new Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit featuring two e-peas evaluation boards and Energous’ FCC-certified 1W WattUp PowerBridge. Energous will demonstrate and hold training on the new evaluation kit at SIDO Lyon, the largest European showroom dedicated to IoT, AI, XR and robotics technology, on September 15, 2022, in Lyon, France. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005210/en/ Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit from Energous and e-peas (Photo: Business Wire)
Is Sonic Frontiers open world? Collectibles, puzzles, and details on Open Zone concept
Sonic Frontiers is coming up fast on our tails, and of course Sonic fans have been itching to know everything about the title and whether the franchise follow-up is open world. SEGA said it wants to make a new game that “breaks away from the mold and achieve new things.”
Nintendo Switch 7000 hours OLED burn-in experiment shows results, but you can relax
You may recall that earlier this year, YouTuber Bob Wulff began an experiment to see just how long it would take for the new Nintendo Switch OLED to suffer screen burn. Well, after 7000 hours, we have an update and it should quell any fears that players have. In a...
Riot Games reveals subdued, modern redesign of League’s iconic Summoner’s Cup
Riot Games has revealed the new design for the Summoner’s Cup, the official trophy of the League of Legends World Championship. The new Summoner’s Cup moves away from the rounded, more bulbous design of the traditional Cup, moving in the direction of a sleek, more modernized design. The Summoner’s Cup as a whole is more angular now, with many of the trophy’s old spherical features being replaced by clean-cut, linear attributes.
