ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

The Best Porches, Water Views - Priced at $799,900 by Residential Properties

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Historic, waterfront, and all priced for less than $800,000 - Residential Properties offers a high-value home at an outstanding price. DESCRIPTION. Built in 1890, this coastal home offers a wrap-around front porch and a two-tiered rear deck where you can sit and relax while...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket to repave nearly 2 miles this fall

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien announced Monday that the city will repave nearly 2 miles of its roads this fall. The repaving project will kick off in September, with the city repaving 1.87 miles of its roadways. This fall’s project will bring the total of repaved...
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burrillville, RI
City
Oakland, RI
Burrillville, RI
Real Estate
Burrillville, RI
Business
Turnto10.com

Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence

(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk

The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
SEEKONK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bonin Properties#Robert Renay#Bryase Capital#Llc
Turnto10.com

Firefighters battle blaze at North Providence apartment

(WJAR) — North Providence firefighters responded to a fire at a North Providence apartment complex on Monday evening. The North Providence fire chief said the call came in around 5 p.m. to an apartment on the second floor of a complex on Fruit Hill Ave. The chief said heavy...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Three displaced after fire at North Providence apartment unit

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – North Providence fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at an apartment unit Monday evening. A fire broke out at an apartment unit at the Hillside Terrace Apartments around 5:30 p.m. in North Providence. Assistant Fire Chief John Horan said an...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
SWANSEA, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Lost Pets & Blinking Lawn Ornament

1:57 p.m. – A Laurel Wood Drive resident told police her car was damaged the day before, either while it was parked in her driveway or at the Wickford Marina in North Kingstown, where it was parked for eight hours. Police found scratches to the paint on the car’s left side and took photos but couldn’t determine when the damage occurred.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Atlas Obscura

'The Wave'

While wandering through downtown Newport, visitors may be taken aback to see two bronze feet sticking out while crossing Thames Street. The feet and the accompanying wave are courtesy of artist and sculptor Katharine Worden, a familiar figure in the lively Newport art community. In 1983, Worden unveiled “The Wave.” The design was a twist on Hokusai’s famous work. Worden’s wave swaps the intense majesty of Hokusai’s piece for one that is a bit more humorous. A pair of feet stick straight out from the bronze wave pointing right towards any and all passerby.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RIDOH seeking public comment on intent to issue a categorical exclusion for Stone Bridge Fire District

Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) on Friday announced that it is seeking public comment on the intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion. The Director of the RIDOH has reviewed for approval the request by the Stone Bridge Fire District in Tiverton for a Categorical Exclusion determination for proposed improvements to their public water system. The improvements consist of upgrading the existing 8″ cast iron pipe on Riverside Drive and installing new service connections with curb stops and roadway resurfacing in the town of Tiverton, Rhode Island.
TIVERTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy