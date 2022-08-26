Read full article on original website
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
rinewstoday.com
420 Property – National cannabis real estate marketplace includes Rhode Island
Cannabis businesses are gearing up as legislation on medical marijuana – and now recreational marijuana – are clearing the way for the industry. As with the success of any business, it’s location that may doom – or assure – success. A new service for this...
GoLocalProv
The Best Porches, Water Views - Priced at $799,900 by Residential Properties
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Historic, waterfront, and all priced for less than $800,000 - Residential Properties offers a high-value home at an outstanding price. DESCRIPTION. Built in 1890, this coastal home offers a wrap-around front porch and a two-tiered rear deck where you can sit and relax while...
GoLocalProv
People of the Move: Dept. of Revenue, Navigant and Residential Properties Make Announcements
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Cole to Head Department of Revenue. Governor Dan McKee announced that Jane Cole has been selected to step into the...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket to repave nearly 2 miles this fall
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien announced Monday that the city will repave nearly 2 miles of its roads this fall. The repaving project will kick off in September, with the city repaving 1.87 miles of its roadways. This fall’s project will bring the total of repaved...
hopkintonindependent.com
Business Profile: Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes stress out of cleanups
Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife, Christine, in 2005.
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
On the Job: Modine Manufacturing Company hiring variety of positions
Modine Manufacturing Company has been leading the way in thermal management since 1916.
reportertoday.com
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle blaze at North Providence apartment
(WJAR) — North Providence firefighters responded to a fire at a North Providence apartment complex on Monday evening. The North Providence fire chief said the call came in around 5 p.m. to an apartment on the second floor of a complex on Fruit Hill Ave. The chief said heavy...
Lost kayaker located on South Kingstown river
An injured kayaker was rescued from the Chipuxet River Sunday evening in South Kingstown, according to fire officials.
RIDOT replacing retention walls on I-95 in Cranston
The retention walls that have guarded I-95 in Cranston for more than two decades are getting a makeover.
ABC6.com
Three displaced after fire at North Providence apartment unit
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – North Providence fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at an apartment unit Monday evening. A fire broke out at an apartment unit at the Hillside Terrace Apartments around 5:30 p.m. in North Providence. Assistant Fire Chief John Horan said an...
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Lost Pets & Blinking Lawn Ornament
1:57 p.m. – A Laurel Wood Drive resident told police her car was damaged the day before, either while it was parked in her driveway or at the Wickford Marina in North Kingstown, where it was parked for eight hours. Police found scratches to the paint on the car’s left side and took photos but couldn’t determine when the damage occurred.
Atlas Obscura
'The Wave'
While wandering through downtown Newport, visitors may be taken aback to see two bronze feet sticking out while crossing Thames Street. The feet and the accompanying wave are courtesy of artist and sculptor Katharine Worden, a familiar figure in the lively Newport art community. In 1983, Worden unveiled “The Wave.” The design was a twist on Hokusai’s famous work. Worden’s wave swaps the intense majesty of Hokusai’s piece for one that is a bit more humorous. A pair of feet stick straight out from the bronze wave pointing right towards any and all passerby.
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOH seeking public comment on intent to issue a categorical exclusion for Stone Bridge Fire District
Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) on Friday announced that it is seeking public comment on the intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion. The Director of the RIDOH has reviewed for approval the request by the Stone Bridge Fire District in Tiverton for a Categorical Exclusion determination for proposed improvements to their public water system. The improvements consist of upgrading the existing 8″ cast iron pipe on Riverside Drive and installing new service connections with curb stops and roadway resurfacing in the town of Tiverton, Rhode Island.
Ballard’s ordered not to host live music, increase security
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular Block Island resort is facing more restrictions after a tumultuous day earlier this month resulted in eight arrests. 2 hurt, 7 arrested in Block Island Ferry fight According to the Block Island Times, Ballard’s Beach Resort was ordered on Friday not to have or advertise any live music, […]
