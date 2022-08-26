ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants national scout Mike Derice named a future GM to watch

The Athletic recently surveyed 26 certified agents regarding numerous league-wide issues. Questions included which general manager/front office were the best talent evaluators, which front office personnel were the least trustworthy and who are viewed as rising stars and potential GMs of the future. Interestingly, the New York Giants came up...
NFL

