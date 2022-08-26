Did you know that Bloomfield, NJ was called the “horseradish capital of the world” in the 19th century? Or that the Blow Pop comes from Bloomfield thanks to the Charms Candy Company, which was in Bloomfield until the mid-70’s? These historic foodie-facts are just a taste of what was shared during the August Walking Food Tour with the Bloomfield Center Alliance. Participants enjoyed stopping in at four downtown Bloomfield eateries for samples, hearing from the owners of the local businesses, and getting to know the area just a little better this weekend.

