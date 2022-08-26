ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

morganstatebears.com

Billingsley Named To Charlotte All-Tournament Team

BALTIMORE, Md. (Aug. 29, 2022)—Morgan State junior outside hitter Makila Billingsley was named to the Charlotte Invitational All-Tournament Team Saturday night. Billingsley, started all three matches and led the team in kills with 2.67 per set, while totaling 24 kills, six digs and adding three blocks over the weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
morganstatebears.com

Lady Bears Fall To Campbell In Charlotte Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Aug. 26, 2022)—Morgan State concluded Day 1 of the Charlotte Invitational with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-17) loss to Campbell on Friday night at Halton Arena on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Makila Billingsley led Morgan State (0-2) with eight kills and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTOP

Maryland Terps look to make a major move

The Maryland football team has been building for this moment since Mike Locksley became Head Coach in December of 2018. He inherited a program that had gone 13-30 in conference play since joining the Big Ten. After some impressive moments in his first two seasons at the helm (a 63-20 takedown of 21st ranked Syracuse in 2019 and a 35-19 win at Penn State in 2020), the Terps went 7-6 last year and posted its first bowl victory in over a decade.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
kiiky.com

10 Best Colleges in Baltimore | 2022

Baltimore is the most populous city in the U.S. state of Maryland, as well as the 30th most populous city in the United States, with a population of 585,708 in 2020. The colleges in Baltimore have been ranked so high, such that the University of Baltimore has been ranked #3 public master’s university in Maryland (2021), #3 public master’s university in Maryland for advancing students’ social mobility (2021), #1 public university in Maryland (#31 nationally) on the list of Best 4-Year Colleges for Adult Learners (2019).
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore back in national spotlight after producers halt filming of ‘Lady in the Lake’ due to extortion attempt

Baltimore is back in the spotlight of the national press after producers last week halted filming of “Lady in the Lake” following threats to a film crew on Park Avenue. More than a dozen news sites outside Baltimore have reported on the shutdown after unidentified assailants threatened to “shoot someone” if they weren’t paid money to let the filming continue.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Get ready for high temperatures followed by a cold front

BALTIMORE -- Monday will be hot and humid with temperature highs around 90 degrees.That is pretty much the same weather the Baltimore area experienced on Sunday. Then, on Tuesday, storms will move in late in the day ahead of a cold front. The pattern favors a threat of strong storms even though an official severe weather risk area hasn't been designated for the Baltimore region yet.Just don't be surprised when that designation occurs. Storms will move out of the area on Tuesday night. Wednesday looks sunny and hot but with lower humidity. That humidity drops more Thursday and Friday, which both look like fantastic weather days with low 60s at night and low to mid-80s during the day. The humidity will creep back up next weekend with temperatures near 90 degrees.The forecast looks dry for next weekend for now.
BALTIMORE, MD
multihousingnews.com

SCG Breaks Ground on Baltimore Project

South Street Centre will offer both affordable and senior housing once completed. SCG Development Partners has begun is development of South Street Centre Apartments, a five-building, mixed residence, 152-unit affordable housing community located at 110-130 W South St. in Frederick, Md. SCG is building the community in a partnership with New Harbor Development and the Maryland and U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development. Morgan-Keller Construction will lead the fabrication of the new buildings. The project was funded in part through Low Income Housing Tax Credits and a Multifamily Bond Program.
FREDERICK, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore declines Morgan State gubernatorial forum, Dan Cox accepts

Democratic governor nominee Wes Moore has declined an invitation to participate in a Gubernatorial forum at Morgan State University. Morgan State University's campus newspaper, The Spokesman, plans to host the forum at the school at the end of September. Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepted the invitation to participate. A...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's next concert venue is quietly going up

It's been a long time coming, but the Paramount Baltimore music hall is on track to host concerts and other live acts within the next year. The venue, under construction at 1300 Warner St. near the Horseshoe Casino and the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, is slated to be complete by next summer, according to an official involved in the project. Paramount Baltimore Director Robert Goldstein said he hopes the opening will happen "earlier in the summer" of 2023.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List

Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
SILVER SPRING, MD

