Pregnant Texas mom who claimed unborn child counted as a passenger gets ticket dismissed
A pregnant Texas woman says she has received a second traffic ticket within a month after claiming that her unborn child allows her to drive in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane. Last month, Plano resident Brandy Bottone got a ticket for driving in the HOV lane. Bottone gained massive attention...
Manhunt continues for 'armed and dangerous' Texas inmate who escaped custody
A manhunt continues for an inmate who escaped from an east Texas jail near the Texas Louisiana border. Investigators are looking for 42-year-old Charles Spraberry who broke out of jail. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, he was able to break out of jail after assaulting a jailer with...
Education will be key issue in race for Florida governor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Public education has become one of the signature issues of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration, and it’s clear from Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s pick for lieutenant governor he intends to make it a centerpiece of his campaign as well. Crist’s newly...
Indiana woman convicted of poisoning husband's food 3 times, strangling him with tie
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana woman was convicted of poisoning and strangling her husband. According to police, Heidi Marie Littlefield hired her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, and Runyon's boyfriend, Robert Walker, to kill Littlefield’s husband, Francis Kelley. Littlefield and her daughter reportedly poisoned Kelley’s food three times,...
Texas gas companies face $5,000 fine for failing to prepare for extreme weather
A year and a half after a severe winter storm nearly collapsed the state’s power grid, Texas oil and gas regulators approved new rules Tuesday that would require natural gas companies to properly prepare their equipment for extreme weather. The rules will require oil and gas companies to be...
TxDot launches 'Drive Sober, No Regrets' drunk driving campaign
Every year hundreds of people are killed, and thousands are injured on Texas roads as a result of drunk driving. That's why TxDot has launched its Drive Sober, No Regrets drunk driving campaign. Last year, Texas saw more than 25,000 DUI alcohol-related traffic crashes. Those crashes resulted in 1,100 deaths...
Texas school district rejects 'In God We Trust' signs featuring rainbows, Arabic
When a North Texas parent attempted to donate “In God We Trust” signs written in Arabic and decorated with rainbow colors, the school board president informed him that schools already have enough posters displaying the national motto. Governor Greg Abbott signed a law in 2021requiring schools to display...
Nevada school district could switch to 4-day school weeks
ELKO, Nev. (KRNV) — A Nevada school district is considering moving all schools to four-day school weeks, as discussed in a recent school board meeting. Two schools in the Elko County School District, including Carlin Combined School and Wells Combined School, have already adopted the four-day model. Teachers outlined...
State Fair of Texas Announces 'Big Tex Choice Award' winners
The State Fair of Texas is still a month away, but we know which treats have won the Big Tex Choice Awards. The best taste in the savory group goes to the fried charcuterie board. Meats, cheeses and fruits -- tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and Italian herbs, all fried to crispy perfection.
The Rum Creek fire stays burning through Oregon
RUM CREEK, Oregon - The Rum Creek fire continues to burn in Southwest Oregon. The blaze started in Josephine County nearly two weeks ago after a lightning strike. As of Sunday morning, the fire has grown to 8,404 acres and is zero percent contained. One firefighter has died but there...
