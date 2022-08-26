Read full article on original website
California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
Pokes Poll: Catch the Wyoming Game at the Stadium or on TV?
Football season is upon us. Across the Cowboy State, Pokes fans are pulling out their brown and gold gear, ready to cheer our Cowboys on as they square off on the gridiron. The first home game of the 2022 Football Season kicks off at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, September 3, at War Memorial Stadium. They'll be squaring off against the University of Tulsa. No doubt, Cowboy Joe will trot his way to the field, Pistol Pete will be rootin' and tootin', and "Cotton Eyed Joe" will blare from the speakers overlooking Jonah Field. But my question is, will you be there waving a #Pokes flag in the stands, or do you plan on catching the game on TV?
Cheyenne East Races Past Campbell County
Cheyenne East has some very high hopes in football this season and the Thunderbirds made a statement right off the bat with a 47-28 win over Campbell County on Friday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East scored the first 40 points of the game all in the first half and received 3 touchdowns from Sheridan transfer Dom Kaszas. He scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter, which was followed by a 34-yard TD, and caught a 23-yard pass from Cam Hayes for a score in the 3rd quarter. Drew Jackson, Jensen Renton, and Jakob Culver also scored touchdowns for East with Jackson rining up 100 yards on the ground plus 109 yards worth of balls through the air.
”ForMak” School Safety Effort To Headline “Weekend In Wyoming”
The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was struck and killed in a school crosswalk last year will be a guest on the ''Weekend In Wyoming" program at 11 a.m. Saturday on AM 650, KGAB. Police say 13-year-old Makaili "Mak" Evans was on his way to school when a...
Thunder Basin Dominates Cheyenne South in Season Opener
Thunder Basin would certainly like to atone for a narrow first-round playoff last season and really played well in their 42-0 win over Cheyenne South to kick off the 4A season on Friday night. The Bolts put 2 scores on the board in the opening quarter with the first one a 50-yard TD connection from Alonso Aguilar to Kayden LaFramboise to make it 7-0. Those two hooked up again for 5 yards and a touchdown to bump the lead to 14 and the Bolts never looked back.
NWS Cheyenne: Above Average Temps Expected This Labor Day Weekend
Whether you are headed out to the lake this Labor Day weekend or to "The War" for Wyoming's home opener against Tulsa, it looks like the weather is going to be nice. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says chances are looking good for sunny and breezy conditions as temperatures remain above average.
Idaho Residents Charged on Drug Felony in Laramie
Two Idaho residents are currently in jail on felony drug charges. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:53 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South 3rd Street for a welfare check on two subjects who had been slumped over in a parked vehicle for eight hours.
What Beaches Does Garth Brooks Sing About in Cheyenne?
It's a sad truth that Cheyenne doesn't have much water. I mean, the biggest body of water in the city is at Lions Park. So, I've always wondered - what "beaches" is Garth Brooks singing about in "The Beaches of Cheyenne?" Where Are the "Beaches of Cheyenne?" If you're from...
Garcia Named 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days Lady-in-Waiting
The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has named Caitlin Garcia the Lady-in-Waiting for 2023. Garcia, the daughter of Cesar and Denise Garcia, is a 2017 graduate of Central High School. She received her associate's degrees in animal science, equine science, and equine training from Laramie County Community College, and is...
Oh My Goat! Goat Yoga THIS Saturday at Ranch Near Cheyenne
Are you familiar with the term "goga," a.k.a. goat yoga? It's been quite the trend on social media. I mean, adorable baby goats doing yoga with you? Sounds like an interesting (and adorable) time. Well, if you've ever been interested in a sesh of yoga with a goat partner, I...
Equitability Survey: Laramie County Schools Get High Grades
A survey by the financial website Wallethub rates Laramie County School District#2 as the fourth most equitable school district in Wyoming, with Laramie County School Distric#1--Cheyenne area schools--ranked at #14 out of 48 school districts in Wyoming, or still well within the top third. But Albany County schools did not...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Arrested, Charge Not Yet Clear
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stationed in Cheyenne has been arrested, but as of Tuesday evening what charge(s) he is facing was not immediately clear. The patrol on Tuesday evening announced that Sgt. Gabriel Testerman had been arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. According to a news release, the patrol was notified on May 2 that Testerman was under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
Fore! Divots And Drivers Returns To Cheyenne For It’s 3rd Year
Dust off your clubs, get some stretching in, and grab your favorite golf pals, Divots and Drivers is returning for 2022! It's your chance to strut your stuff, drive around in a golf cart and show out, you know, what you normally do on the weekends during the summer. This time, though, it's for a good cause.
Dog-Gone! Dogtoberfest Is Coming Back To Cheyenne In September.
We're rounding the corner from August and making our way into September. I'm not sure why Green Day hates September so much, you know, "Wake Me Up When September Ends". I mean, it's probably one of my most favorite months out of the year. For one thing, Oktoberfest happens during the wonderful month, secondly, football is back, and third, it's the month we hit fall!
Hey Wyoming Fans! Gear Up for Game Day at the Cowboy Breakfast
There are two things about September 10 that I'm looking forward to this year: football and breakfast. For that matter, I love football almost as much as I love breakfast (sorry, football, but bacon is the best.) It looks like Ivinson hospital feels the same way about breakfast and football because they're hosting a morning tailgate before the Cowboys take on Northern Colorado.
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Stormy Friday, Nicer Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect stormy weather today [August 26]. While so far the agency is not expecting any severe weather, some storms could feature brief heavy rain and some gusty winds. The agency posted this statement on...
Mason Way In Cheyenne To Close, Restrictions On Converse
Mason Way in Cheyenne will be closed to through traffic on Monday, while a portion of Converse Avenue will be restricted to one lane of traffic. That's according to a post on the City of Cheyenne facebook page:. The city’s street and alley crew will pave Converse Avenue from Dell...
‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
Crash Reported On I-25 South of Cheyenne, Lane Blocked
UPDATE 11:40 a.m.--WYDOT has canceled the crash notification. The Wyoming Department of Transportation says motorists who are headed south out of Cheyenne on Interstate 25 should be aware of a crash that could affect traffic. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which includes the following:. I25: Crash,...
