ifiberone.com
Troopers say Moses Lake woman avoids death, but not DUI in crash with tractor on I-90
MOSES LAKE - Troopers say a Moses Lake woman sustained only minor injuries despite the condition of her car after colliding with a tractor on I-90 Saturday. At around 10:30 a.m., State Patrol officials say 33-year-old Brenda Cardenas Acuna of Moses Lake was going westward on I-90 two miles west of SR 17 when she approached a pilot truck and a tractor from behind.
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake
CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
Moses Lake woman, 42, missing since going on hiking trip
EPHRATA, Wash. — Law enforcement across Grant County is searching for 42-year-old Lyudmila Kibukevich, a woman from the Moses Lake area who left for a hiking trip on Sunday and hasn’t returned home. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Kibukevich is identifiable by her brown eyes and...
Minor from Moses Lake arrested for possession of stolen car, gun in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — Two days after allegedly ditching a stolen car and fleeing from an Adams County deputy on foot, a juvenile suspect from Moses Lake was arrested on a plethora of charges. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted the suspect while patrolling near S...
kpq.com
Man Shot in Wenatchee Drive-by Saturday
A Wenatchee man is recovering after being injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening. Wenatchee Police Sergeant Nathan Hahn said they responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of South Mission Street around 7:00pm. "Eventually a victim was located at Central Washington Hospital who had been shot in the...
ifiberone.com
Three residences damaged in two separate fires in Orondo area
ORONDO — Three residences were damaged in two separate fires on Friday in the Orondo area. Orondo firefighters first responded about 5 p.m. to a structure fire at the Twin W development along the Columbia River. Crews arrived to find a home fully-involved in flames, with fire coming through the roof. The occupants were able to escape uninjured.
Special Investigators identify man shot at during pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Special investigators identified the man who was shot at by law enforcement during a pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd as 35-year-old James Dean West. The Benton County Jail roster shows five separate charges against West — three of which stem from the August 22 incident. These include second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor for physical control. However, the inmate roster says that the assault charge has been dropped as of August 25.
nbcrightnow.com
SIU reports on Kennewick officer-involved shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) responded to a request by Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero to investigate an incident involving the use of deadly force on Monday, August 22nd. KPD Officer Markley and Deputy Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office contacted a man, later identified as James...
ncwlife.com
I-90 wrong-way driver kills Cashmere motorist
MOSES LAKE — A Cashmere woman was killed Thursday night by a wrong-way driver, who traveled east in the westbound lane of Interstate 90 for eight miles. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on crash, which happened about 9:45 p.m. 11 miles east of Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol says Stoddard’s 2020 Honda CRV was struck head-on by a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez of Moses Lake.
kpq.com
Man Drowns on Lake Cle Elum During Heavy Wind
Choppy waters in heavy wind are partially being blamed for a drowning over the weekend on Lake Cle Elum. Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 reports deputies found the victim in the water after family members reported a loved one missing earlier in the day Saturday. They say the victim...
ifiberone.com
Man facing multiple charges in Aug. 17 police chase in Warden
WARDEN — A man who crashed into a parked car and nearly struck a house during a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Warden is facing multiple charges. Joseph M. Wallo, 18, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and one count each of felony eluding, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.
kpq.com
Orondo Firefighters Fight Two Home Fires
Fire departments throughout the Wenatchee Valley responded to two structure fires in Orondo on August 26. Around 5 p.m., Orondo firefighters were called out to a structure fire at the Twin W development on the Columbia River. When they arrived, there was already one residence fully engulfed, with fire burning...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision near Chelan identified
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday morning near Chelan has been identified. State troopers say 75-year-old Richland resident Steven M. King was killed after being struck by a 2008 Dodge Dakota as King was attempting a U-turn on Highway 97 north of Chelan.
kpq.com
Life Sentence for Robber Who Escaped Authorities Multiple Times
The slippery multi-state robber who eluded Chelan County deputies three times back in January was served a life sentence in Idaho. According to iFIBERONE, 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to his long list of charges, which include aggravated assault, robbery, and grand theft, resulting in a 106-year sentence. His sentence...
kpq.com
Road Closure Coming to Stehekin
Chelan County Public Works is alerting the public to a road closure in the Stehekin area that could bring lengthy delays. KRCI, the contractor for the project, is re-routing Stehekin Valley Road north of the airport from now until late October. Drivers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes...
kpq.com
Marine Killed in WW2 to be Buried in East Wenatchee Tuesday
A marine killed in World War 2 will be buried in East Wenatchee during a public funeral service Tuesday. Gunnery Sergeant Arthur Branson Summers was killed in the Battle of Tarawa November 23rd, 1943. Tarawa, an atoll in the South Pacific, saw a grueling three-day battle between occupying Japanese forces...
kpq.com
Grant County Deputies Looking For Domestic Violence Suspect
Grant County deputies are looking for a domestic violence suspect they say ran away from the scene Monday afternoon. Deputies and sheriff’s K9 were searching an area one mile north of Ephrata along State Route 28 at Desert Villa mobile home park. The suspect is described as a white...
kpq.com
Semi Truck Rollover Delays Traffic on Grant Road
Grant Road had one flagger-controlled lane open as crews worked on cleaning up a semi rollover in East Wenatchee. Around 10 a.m. on August 25, a semi truck carrying a cement shipment from H2 Pre-Cast Inc., and headed towards Western Washington on Grant Road near Pangborn Airport. While the driver...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests
OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
Palisades Fire in West Spokane now 50 percent contained
SPOKANE, Wash.– Firefighters have the Palisades Fire 50 percent contained. The fire started Friday in West Spokane and though it is still burning, all evacuations have been lifted. Crews are checking for heat spots and monitoring for flare-ups, with one of the biggest concerns being the wind. The fire is 41.5 acres in size, and crews are working to put...
