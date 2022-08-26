Read full article on original website
Related
Pokes Poll: Catch the Wyoming Game at the Stadium or on TV?
Football season is upon us. Across the Cowboy State, Pokes fans are pulling out their brown and gold gear, ready to cheer our Cowboys on as they square off on the gridiron. The first home game of the 2022 Football Season kicks off at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, September 3, at War Memorial Stadium. They'll be squaring off against the University of Tulsa. No doubt, Cowboy Joe will trot his way to the field, Pistol Pete will be rootin' and tootin', and "Cotton Eyed Joe" will blare from the speakers overlooking Jonah Field. But my question is, will you be there waving a #Pokes flag in the stands, or do you plan on catching the game on TV?
Thunder Basin Dominates Cheyenne South in Season Opener
Thunder Basin would certainly like to atone for a narrow first-round playoff last season and really played well in their 42-0 win over Cheyenne South to kick off the 4A season on Friday night. The Bolts put 2 scores on the board in the opening quarter with the first one a 50-yard TD connection from Alonso Aguilar to Kayden LaFramboise to make it 7-0. Those two hooked up again for 5 yards and a touchdown to bump the lead to 14 and the Bolts never looked back.
Cheyenne East Races Past Campbell County
Cheyenne East has some very high hopes in football this season and the Thunderbirds made a statement right off the bat with a 47-28 win over Campbell County on Friday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East scored the first 40 points of the game all in the first half and received 3 touchdowns from Sheridan transfer Dom Kaszas. He scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter, which was followed by a 34-yard TD, and caught a 23-yard pass from Cam Hayes for a score in the 3rd quarter. Drew Jackson, Jensen Renton, and Jakob Culver also scored touchdowns for East with Jackson rining up 100 yards on the ground plus 109 yards worth of balls through the air.
NWS Cheyenne: Above Average Temps Expected This Labor Day Weekend
Whether you are headed out to the lake this Labor Day weekend or to "The War" for Wyoming's home opener against Tulsa, it looks like the weather is going to be nice. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says chances are looking good for sunny and breezy conditions as temperatures remain above average.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
”ForMak” School Safety Effort To Headline “Weekend In Wyoming”
The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was struck and killed in a school crosswalk last year will be a guest on the ''Weekend In Wyoming" program at 11 a.m. Saturday on AM 650, KGAB. Police say 13-year-old Makaili "Mak" Evans was on his way to school when a...
This September, the Higher Ground Fair Returns to Laramie
The Higher Ground Fair is returning to Laramie. The festival, presented by Action Resources International and Feeding Laramie Valley, celebrates all things Rocky Mountain Culture and draws visitors from across the region. This year, Laramie's Higher Ground Fair takes place September 17-18. Everything Happening at the 2022 Higher Ground Fair.
Idaho Residents Charged on Drug Felony in Laramie
Two Idaho residents are currently in jail on felony drug charges. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:53 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South 3rd Street for a welfare check on two subjects who had been slumped over in a parked vehicle for eight hours.
What Beaches Does Garth Brooks Sing About in Cheyenne?
It's a sad truth that Cheyenne doesn't have much water. I mean, the biggest body of water in the city is at Lions Park. So, I've always wondered - what "beaches" is Garth Brooks singing about in "The Beaches of Cheyenne?" Where Are the "Beaches of Cheyenne?" If you're from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dog-Gone! Dogtoberfest Is Coming Back To Cheyenne In September.
We're rounding the corner from August and making our way into September. I'm not sure why Green Day hates September so much, you know, "Wake Me Up When September Ends". I mean, it's probably one of my most favorite months out of the year. For one thing, Oktoberfest happens during the wonderful month, secondly, football is back, and third, it's the month we hit fall!
Award-Winning Country Music Star to Perform in Laramie Next Month
The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall is the place to be in the Gem City for western dancing and country tunes. They sure know how to throw a good honky tonk bash. And, next month, they're bringing an award-winning country music star to serenade Laramie!. Aaron Watson Comes to Laramie.
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Stormy Friday, Nicer Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect stormy weather today [August 26]. While so far the agency is not expecting any severe weather, some storms could feature brief heavy rain and some gusty winds. The agency posted this statement on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summer Is Winding Down. Here Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
This is the last weekend of August. Wow. I feel like this summer has blown by. Don't be sad. You can still enjoy the last drops of August this weekend, there's a ton of stuff going on in town that will get you out of the house, enjoying the 80-degree plus weather and some sunshine. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
Mason Way In Cheyenne To Close, Restrictions On Converse
Mason Way in Cheyenne will be closed to through traffic on Monday, while a portion of Converse Avenue will be restricted to one lane of traffic. That's according to a post on the City of Cheyenne facebook page:. The city’s street and alley crew will pave Converse Avenue from Dell...
Fore! Divots And Drivers Returns To Cheyenne For It’s 3rd Year
Dust off your clubs, get some stretching in, and grab your favorite golf pals, Divots and Drivers is returning for 2022! It's your chance to strut your stuff, drive around in a golf cart and show out, you know, what you normally do on the weekends during the summer. This time, though, it's for a good cause.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Arrested, Charge Not Yet Clear
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stationed in Cheyenne has been arrested, but as of Tuesday evening what charge(s) he is facing was not immediately clear. The patrol on Tuesday evening announced that Sgt. Gabriel Testerman had been arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. According to a news release, the patrol was notified on May 2 that Testerman was under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
Crash Reported On I-25 South of Cheyenne, Lane Blocked
UPDATE 11:40 a.m.--WYDOT has canceled the crash notification. The Wyoming Department of Transportation says motorists who are headed south out of Cheyenne on Interstate 25 should be aware of a crash that could affect traffic. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which includes the following:. I25: Crash,...
Cheyenne National Weather Service: Heavy Rain, Wind Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms are possible this afternoon [Aug. 23] in southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website at 11:15 this morning:. Here's a quick looks at the possible timing of showers and thunderstorms across the area this afternoon from one...
Bid Summer Goodbye at the Cheyenne Library’s End of Summer Party!
August is almost over. Can you believe it? Soon, the leaves will turn gold, crisp weather will arrive, and everyone will be wearing flannel. We have to face it - summer is ending. The kids are back in school, and the mornings are, dare I say it, starting to feel like Fall.
‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0