Indiana refinery fire not expected to hit gas prices much
CHICAGO (AP) — A major Midwestern oil refinery shut down by a fire should reopen in the next few days, its operators said, and industry experts said the brief shutdown is unlikely to have a major effect on gas prices in the region. BP said Monday that it expects to resume refinery operations “in the coming days,” and that the company “has deployed all available resources and is working around the clock to bring the Whiting refinery back to normal operations as soon as safely possible.” Whiting Refinery provides about a quarter of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, according to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.
Illinois voters may opt to vote-by-mail in all elections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have the chance to sign up to send their ballots for November and spring elections by mail — forever. Elections officials are sending applications for permanent permission to vote by mail to each of the state’s 8 million registered voters. No one is obligated to sign up. A 2021 law requires that every voter receive an application providing a choice to be on a permanent vote-by-mail list. The COVID-19 pandemic produced a boom in vote-by-mail, with one-third of all voters choosing that method in 2020. If you move, you must reapply. Elections officials remove voters’ names from the rolls when eligibility cards they mail annually are returned to them as undeliverable.
Lighted Way Association hopes to have new building ready for students by next school year
PERU – Lighted Way in LaSalle is hoping to have its new building ready for learning by 2023. Executive Director Jessie Kreiser shared project details to Peru’s City Council on Monday night before officials approved a resolution in support of Lighted Way’s American Rescue Plan Act funding application. The association that serves individuals with disabilities plans to gain more funding for the new 33,000-square-foot facility, which will be located at the former Heritage Manor nursing home on Chartres Street. Kreiser says the new site will create spaces for more impactful services for their most fragile students.
Parking fines doubled in the city of Peru
PERU – Parking ticket fines have doubled in the city of Peru. Council voted on Monday to increase fines from $10 to $20 and snow ordinance parking violations from $25.00 to $50.00. Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski says the city doesn’t want to take more money from motorists but wants them to obey the rules. According to Deputy Sarah Raymond, its been since 2006 when fines were last raised. She says the goal is for more compliance.
Rabid bat bites DeKalb county resident
SYCAMORE – A rabid bat has bitten a DeKalb county resident. The DeKalb County Health Department confirmed that the person who was bit on Saturday in Sycamore is now receiving treatment. Officials say it was the second bat this year to be found carrying rabies in the county. Bats are the primary carriers of rabies in Illinois, and you should avoid any you find indoors or laying on the ground.
ISP Announces rollout of Next Generation 911
MORRIS – More counties across the state are getting tools for first responders to speed up communications using a new generation of technology for dispatchers. Next Generation 911 moves resources to a stronger, advanced technology network that allows better location identification for callers on cell phones, plus the ability to text and send audio and video. For example, officers will be able to see images of suspects before they arrive, firefighters can get a picture of a building fire, and paramedics can see a photo of a vehicle crash. More than 60 counties in Illinois are expected to be upgraded in the next year.
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A few states have been amending or repealing “pay-to-stay” laws that require former prisoners to reimburse states for the cost of their jail stays, sometimes at daily rates exceeding what they would have paid to stay in a luxury hotel. Connecticut became the latest state to tweak its law this summer. Even with the changes, some former prisoners remain deep in debt. A Connecticut woman who was billed nearly $84,000 for her 2 1/2 year prison stay has filed a federal lawsuit saying that even after reforms, the state’s law is unconstitutional.
South Streator fire quickly extinguished
SOUTH STREATOR – A structure fire south of Streator was quickly extinguished by the Reading Fire Department on Sunday. Around 4:30 PM Reading, Cornell and Long Point Fire Departments responded to the 2000 block of Aquaduct Road in seven minutes to tackle the blaze. The fire was quickly under control within minutes, limiting the damage to the building. Approximately 15 firefighters responded to the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.
