Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest
Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
Young Thug Denied Bond For Third Time At Heated Hearing
Young Thug was denied bond yet again Thursday during a heated hearing in his RICO case where his lawyer suggested the Grammy-winning rapper is the subject of a law enforcement vendetta dating back to a 2015 drive-by shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus. Lead defense lawyer Brian Steel invoked the bullet-riddled bus after he told Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville that Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, is a “role model” who should be “applauded” – not incarcerated — for overcoming extreme poverty and adversity to become a world-renowned artist. As he argued for his client to be released on stringent house...
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
News anchor Neena Pacholke dead at 27 as tragic cause of death revealed
A morning news anchor in Wisconsin died suddenly over the weekend. WAOW News 9’s Neena Pacholke died Saturday in an apparent suicide, leaving friends, family, and colleagues shocked. She was 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many...
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid Future $250,000 for ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse
Getting a feature from one of the top rappers in the game can get pricey. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion. The Lone Star State rapper revealed she paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" verse. In a video interview with Power 106 Los Angeles' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, which premiered...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Nicki Minaj has just scored her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single, the Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl,” according to a tweet from Chart Data. This makes her the first lead female artist to debut at No. 1 so far this...
JAY-Z Isn’t A Better Roc-A-Fella Artist Than Kanye West, Says Dame Dash
JAY-Z appears on a lot of Top Five rapper lists, but according to his former business partner Dame Dash, he isn’t even the best rapper to come from Roc-A-Fella. Appearing on Podcast and Chill With Mac G on Thursday (August 25), Dame was asked who he thought the greatest artist to represent the Roc was. After a long pause, Dame went with Kanye West.
Yung Miami And Megan Thee Stallion Got Hot And Heavy On ‘Caresha Please’
There was a lot of girl on girl action when Megan Thee Stallion sat down with Yung Miami for her podcast ‘Caresha Please’.
DJ Khaled Speaks On Migos Breakup Rumors: 'Those Are All My Brothers'
DJ Khaled, a longtime friend and collaborator of Migos, has weighed in on the recent rumors that the Atlanta trio might have parted ways. The group — consisting Quavo, Takeoff and Offset — have been facing breakup rumors for the past few months after Offset unfollowed the other group members on Instagram back in May. Quavo and Takeoff then started released music together, while Set has also put out some of his own solo music.
Nicki Minaj gets emotional during VMAs Video Vanguard speech: 'I wish that people took mental health seriously'
When Nicki Minaj was presented with the Video Vanguard Award at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, her career-spanning, greatest-hits medley was a characteristically colorful and raunchy affair — one that had her famous fans (or “Barbz”), like Taylor Swift and the ladies of BLACKPINK, bopping in the Prudential Center audience to “All Things Go,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and the brand-new single “Super Freaky Girl.”
Offset Goes to War for His Solo Career, Sues Migos’ Longtime Record Label
Offset has filed a lawsuit against his longtime record label, Quality Control Music, accusing the label of trying to stake a claim on his solo career, despite the rapper allegedly paying “millions” for the rights to his own music. The dispute stems from Offset (real name Kiari Cephus) dropping his new song “54321” last Friday, which was produced by Baby Keem and released through Motown Records. Offset has primarily released music with Quality Control, the Atlanta-based record label he and his Migos counterparts Quavo and Takeoff signed to in August 2013, putting the trio on the global stage with their debut...
DJ Khaled Releases New Album God Did With Kanye, Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem: Listen
DJ Khaled is back with his latest album, God Did. The follow-up to last year’s Khaled Khaled features a stacked roster of guests, including Jay-Z and Lil Wayne (on the title track alongside Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy), Drake (on opener “No Secret”), Future and SZA (on “Beautiful”), the late Juice WRLD (“Juice WRLD Did”), and more. Khaled also remixed Kanye West’s song “Use This Gospel,” which originally appeared on Jesus Is King. The updated track features production from Dr. Dre and Timbaland and a verse from Eminem.
Richard Simmons Stuns Fans With Rare Public Message After Documentary Investigating His Disappearance Released
Richard Simmons is speaking out publicly for the first time in years after TMZ released a documentary about the former fitness guru’s disappearance. Simmons, who is the subject of TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, chimed in on Facebook to react to the outpouring of support after the special premiered on FOX and Hulu Wednesday (Aug. 24).
Megan Thee Stallion 'Traumazine' Tanked? Netizens React to Album Billboard 200 Chart Placement
Megan Thee Stallion's new album, "Traumazine," finally debuted on the Billboard 200 charts, and it did not chart the way that fans had highly anticipated. The female rapper's new music has been sought after for a long time since he released "Sweetest Pie" and her other chart-hitting tracks, but it seemed like the album did not live up to fans' expectations.
French Montana Becomes First African Born Artist to Go RIAA Diamond With ‘Unforgettable’
French Montana held a private dinner and plaque presentation at his home to celebrate receiving the RIAA’s coveted rare diamond award for his 2017 smash song “Unforgettable,” featuring Swae Lee. He now has the distinction of being the first male artist from the South Bronx and the first artist born in Africa to receive diamond certification.
Kanye West & Dr. Dre In The Studio With Conway The Machine: See Photo
Kanye West and Dr. Dre are both arguably two of the greatest music producers of all time. While fans have been begging for a Verzus battle from both heavyweights, they both opted to flex their hits in a more creative way. Kanye did a live joint concert with Drake in December 2021 in effort to get Larry Hoover out of prison. While Dr. Dre tapped Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent to perform alongside him during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show.
Step Inside VMA Video Vanguard Nicki Minaj's Barbie-Inspired Doll House
Nicki Minaj needs no introduction, but being Video Vanguard at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards is a prestigious honor deserving of a walk — or in Nicki’s case, a strut — down memory lane. Her career-spanning medley Sunday night (August 28) was her first live VMAs performance since 2018, and it was only appropriate that she kicked the party off from inside a Barbie-inspired dream house at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
