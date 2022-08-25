ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Indiana woman convicted of poisoning husband's food 3 times, strangling him with tie

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana woman was convicted of poisoning and strangling her husband. According to police, Heidi Marie Littlefield hired her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, and Runyon's boyfriend, Robert Walker, to kill Littlefield’s husband, Francis Kelley. Littlefield and her daughter reportedly poisoned Kelley’s food three times,...
INDIANA STATE
TxDot launches 'Drive Sober, No Regrets' drunk driving campaign

Every year hundreds of people are killed, and thousands are injured on Texas roads as a result of drunk driving. That's why TxDot has launched its Drive Sober, No Regrets drunk driving campaign. Last year, Texas saw more than 25,000 DUI alcohol-related traffic crashes. Those crashes resulted in 1,100 deaths...
TEXAS STATE
State Fair of Texas Announces 'Big Tex Choice Award' winners

The State Fair of Texas is still a month away, but we know which treats have won the Big Tex Choice Awards. The best taste in the savory group goes to the fried charcuterie board. Meats, cheeses and fruits -- tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and Italian herbs, all fried to crispy perfection.
TEXAS STATE
The Rum Creek fire stays burning through Oregon

RUM CREEK, Oregon - The Rum Creek fire continues to burn in Southwest Oregon. The blaze started in Josephine County nearly two weeks ago after a lightning strike. As of Sunday morning, the fire has grown to 8,404 acres and is zero percent contained. One firefighter has died but there...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

