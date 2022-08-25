Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Pregnant Texas mom who claimed unborn child counted as a passenger gets ticket dismissed
A pregnant Texas woman says she has received a second traffic ticket within a month after claiming that her unborn child allows her to drive in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane. Last month, Plano resident Brandy Bottone got a ticket for driving in the HOV lane. Bottone gained massive attention...
foxsanantonio.com
Indiana woman convicted of poisoning husband's food 3 times, strangling him with tie
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana woman was convicted of poisoning and strangling her husband. According to police, Heidi Marie Littlefield hired her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, and Runyon's boyfriend, Robert Walker, to kill Littlefield’s husband, Francis Kelley. Littlefield and her daughter reportedly poisoned Kelley’s food three times,...
foxsanantonio.com
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke hospitalized after 'bacterial infection'
Texas Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke has had to put his campaign on pause due to illness. O’Rourke says he was hospitalized Friday in San Antonio for a bacterial infection. After receiving IV antibiotics, doctors told him to go home and rest. The Democratic nominee for the Governor...
foxsanantonio.com
TxDot launches 'Drive Sober, No Regrets' drunk driving campaign
Every year hundreds of people are killed, and thousands are injured on Texas roads as a result of drunk driving. That's why TxDot has launched its Drive Sober, No Regrets drunk driving campaign. Last year, Texas saw more than 25,000 DUI alcohol-related traffic crashes. Those crashes resulted in 1,100 deaths...
foxsanantonio.com
NY: Suspect arrested in string of 19 crimes that left an officer with a fractured skull
NEW YORK - The suspect is facing multiple charges, including gang assault, in connection with a string of 19 robberies. The unnamed suspect has allegedly told New York detectives that he was part of a group that pulled off the crimes. One of the robberies left a 48-year-old off-duty police...
foxsanantonio.com
State Fair of Texas Announces 'Big Tex Choice Award' winners
The State Fair of Texas is still a month away, but we know which treats have won the Big Tex Choice Awards. The best taste in the savory group goes to the fried charcuterie board. Meats, cheeses and fruits -- tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and Italian herbs, all fried to crispy perfection.
foxsanantonio.com
The Rum Creek fire stays burning through Oregon
RUM CREEK, Oregon - The Rum Creek fire continues to burn in Southwest Oregon. The blaze started in Josephine County nearly two weeks ago after a lightning strike. As of Sunday morning, the fire has grown to 8,404 acres and is zero percent contained. One firefighter has died but there...
