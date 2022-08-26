Read full article on original website
UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper
Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
Can you identify this subject?
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the below individual and vehicle in relation to a theft investigation at one of our local businesses. On August 22nd at approximately 4:30 pm, a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a business building located in...
VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats
Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
Casper Firefighters want you to know they “will always be there for you…”
The Casper Firefighters posted a picture of a vehicle wreck located on Southeast Wyoming boulevard between scenic and country club on August 20th at approximately 6:34 a.m. The Casper Firefighters took this opportunity to share the images along with their thoughts on a Facebook post:. "1) Your #casperfirefighters will always...
United Way Hosting ‘Grill and Chill’ Event at David Street Station
Tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday, August 24th, 2022), the United Way of Natrona County is hosting an awesome community event at David Street Station. The official "United Way Grill and Chill" Facebook event page states:. Join us to kick off our 2023 Campaign Season with FREE food, FREE live entertainment provided by...
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
New “Women of Wyoming” Mural Coming To Downtown Casper
Casper is currently home to 10 murals, and thanks to the Casper Mural Project, it will soon be 11. In a Facebook post, they announced that they have picked not only the theme for our newest mural but the artist as well. The mural's location will be on Downtown Center...
Natrona County Library Hosting Teen ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Escape Room
There's an awesome free event happening today for teenagers. The Natrona County Library is hosting a free, Bermuda Triangle themed escape room. The official Natrona County Library Facebook event page states:. The Bermuda Triangle is a space in the North Atlantic where ships, planes, and people have allegedly gone missing....
Update: Police End Investigation of Body Found in Central Casper
The Casper Police Department has concluded the investigation in the 1200 block of South Boxelder and there is no longer a police presence in the area, according to a news release from the department. The investigation was regarding a non-criminal death in that area. Upon conclusion of the on-scene investigation,...
Here’s How To Keep Casper Kids Safe Now That It’s Back To School Time
The school year begins for Converse County next week, and soon after that is time for Natrona County kids to head back to school. It's always a good idea to review bus and traffic safety rules with your children before school starts. So, we thought we would share some of...
Women Building Wyoming: Vendor Spotlight Showcases Women Entrepreneurs
When 14-year-old Ashlyn and her 11-year-old sister Nichole approached their mom about starting their own business, she was amused but not surprised. Her girls, especially her oldest, had always been creative, always been innovative, always had something of an entrepreneurial spirit. So it just made sense that they'd want to start a business.
Casper Police Department Hosting ‘National Night Out’ at David Street Station
Coming up this evening, local residents have a chance to interact with Casper law enforcement in a fun and entertaining way. The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared the information earlier this morning (August 9th, 2022), with a picture and a message that read:. Today is the day! National...
HEAR ME OUT: Casper is in Need of a Third Wendy’s Location
There are many fast food options in Casper, but one chain in particular seems to be busier than the others. I try to eat at local establishments as much as I can, but sometimes I just need something quick. Drive-thru fast food is often the answer in those cases. If I am in the mood for a burger, Wendy's is typically my first choice. However, I have found it increasingly difficult to ever eat there since the lines are almost always 20+ cars deep and often overflowing into the street or adjacent parking lot. I simply don't have 30 minutes to wait in a drive-thru line. Therefore, I end up going somewhere else with a short wait time.
Outdoor Enthusiasts Of Converse County Needs Your Help With The Duncan Ranch Trail
As someone who loves to spend as much time as possible on our local mountain trails, I can appreciate the difference between a well-maintained trail and one that's...not. This winter, I learned how our snowshoe trails are made, and I was very impressed with all the hours that volunteers spend grooming the trails.
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
He Won the Fight: One Night Before His Retirement, Captain Patrick McJunkin Fights One Last Fire
A hero can be anyone; even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a young boy's shoulders, to let him know the world hadn't ended. As the smoke started to rise, filling the air of the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper, Captain Patrick McJunkin of the Casper Fire-EMS department took a deep breath, put on his gear, and prepared himself to do the thing that he's been doing for the last 25 years.
Glenrock’s Sip’s Coffee Co. Now Has a Brand New Location In Douglas
Kaylynn Henson's dream of building a coffee stand started in 2019. And in the fall of 2020 when a local shop in Casper was going out of business and selling all of its equipment, she and her husband AJ were able to make their dream come true. Sip's Coffee Company...
Natrona County’s population is getting older
The country is growing continuously older in the last two decades according to the United States Census Bureau. The data shows the “point at which one-half the population is older and one-half younger—has increased by 3.4 years,” bringing it to 38.8 years. Median age for most states...
VIDEO: Check Out This Gorgeous (And Terrifying) Lightning Storm in Casper
Summer storms are probably our favorite things. This is especially true if they come with thunder and lightning. Right now, Casper is in the midst of a lightning storm that has to be seen to be believed. Luckily, we were able to take a video of the storm, as it...
Natrona County Library Now Has a Podcast Studio You Can Use for Free
If you've been thinking about starting your own podcast or video blog, now is the time to take it to the next step. The Natrona County Library now has a studio, with professional quality equipment, that you can learn how to use and it won't cost you a penny. The...
