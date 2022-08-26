Read full article on original website
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
South Street Headhouse District Hosting South Street FestMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Along This Terrifying Shark Bridge in New JerseyTravel MavenCamden, NJ
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
trentondaily.com
James R Halsey Foundation Shows Off Actors and Photographers at Student Show Case
A group of students went from amateurs with a passion to professionals with a vision in the span of ten weeks. The course was a two-hour-a-week training course in photography and acting at the James R Halsey Foundation (JRHF). Students spent equal parts learning about the camera and as they learning stage presence.
Graffiti artists makeover recycling company at annual festival
TerraCycle lends its headquarters as a canvas for graffiti artists to use and reuse during this annual festival!
Yep! That Was Kevin Jonas Eating at Popular Northfield NJ Pizzeria
Kevin Jonas has been spending some of his summer at the Jersey Shore with his family. His vacation brought him to a popular pizzeria in Northfield this weekend. I guess his tooth is feeling better, because Kevin was able to enjoy some pizza at a restaurant that's been featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.
trentondaily.com
“Culture Is Key” Camp Hosts Seminars in the City
The theme for this summer has been continuing to teach kids as projects across the city of Trenton have encouraged kids to keep their minds sharp. With programs like the Trenton Literacy Movement and The First Junior Public Safety Academy, Trenton has seen kids strive to learn more. This trend continues with Culture is Key’s summer program serving Trenton kids with high school and college mentors.
trentondaily.com
Backpack Giveaway in Honor of Juan Martinez Helps Hundreds of Trentonians
Juan Martinez was a longtime Trenton activist who worked tirelessly to better the city. After passing at 55 due to health complications, community activist Yazminelly Gonzalez took over his duties and has continued the tradition for seven years. “So when my father passed away, this is one of the things...
phillygrub.blog
Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Jiger Patel and Pranav Desai to open a minimum of eight locations throughout the Philadelphia area and surrounding counties. The Dave’s Hot Chicken model...
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY. With talks of the proposed subway making the rounds throughout the Philadelphia region, many are wondering where the trail...
Uptown! Gears Up for Soulful Fall and Holiday Jazz Performances Starting in September
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is offering a stellar series of jazz performances with more than two dozen musicians, vocalists, and dancers appearing in West Chester this September through December, hosted by local jazz and blues artist, Sara Michaels. Michaels curates the Jazz Cocktail Hour presenting local and international jazz...
Collider
Movies of Brotherly Love: 7 Films That Showcased the Best of Philadelphia
Nothing better than Philly! As one of the most historic, populated, and influential cities in the United States, Philadelphia has had its fair share of movies filmed and set in the Philadelphia neighborhoods. In regard to television, Philadelphia has been widely recognized. Shows like Abbott Elementary, The Goldbergs, and (of course) It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia showcase the Eagles’ home for the world to see.
Upscale Italian Restaurant Opening in Mastoris in Bordentown, NJ
If you've been wondering what's going to open in the former Mastoris Diner location on Route 130 in Bordentown, wonder no more. Ristorante Lucca & Piano Bar is coming this fall, according to its website and it looks great. Back in January when Mastoris closed its doors for good the...
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
The story behind this creepy abandoned house in Monroe, NJ
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Recently, my Mom and I were on our way to a baby shower in Old Bridge, when we were stopped at a light in Monroe. An old, abandoned home caught my eye, so I had to snap a pic from my car.
mercerme.com
New restaurant coming to Pennington Shopping Center
The Pennington Square Shopping Center, home to the popular Pennington Quality Market and Pennington Bagel, has recently welcomed new businesses that offer promising additions to the community. One of them will be a seafood restaurant – something many Hopewell Valley diners have hoped for. In the space formerly occupied...
With COP27 Approaching, Cities Like Philadelphia Are ‘Powerful Tools’ for Climate Adaptation
On the quiet, residential stretch of Philadelphia’s Cherry Street that runs into the Schuylkill River, a series of blue and white markers bear the words “Hurricane Ida.” The first one, about a block from the water, is painted on the sidewalk: “Hurricane Ida Strandline 2021.”. Then...
fox5ny.com
Watch: Girl walks alligator on leash through splash pad on hot day
PHILADELPHIA, Penn. - Most alligators looking to cool off tend to take a dip in a pond or river, but a Pennsylvania alligator was recently treated to a trip to a splash pad on a hot summer day. Visitors to Philadelphia’s LOVE Park are used to seeing people walk dogs...
HGTV says this 1865 farmhouse for sale in South Jersey needs to be saved
If you’re a sucker for old houses, you need to see this one. It’s an 1865 farm house on 5.5 acres in Salem that was used at one time as a dairy farm. It’s fallen into disrepair but a lot of original details remain. And it’s listed for sale for $350,000.
A Chat With: Bart Blatstein talks Rittenhouse Square, Atlantic City and a bit of nostalgia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- He's the developer behind some of Philadelphia's most vibrant neighborhoods and changing the way we look at Atlantic City. He's also the president of Friends of Rittenhouse Square, one of the most fantastic destinations in the country.Bart Blatstein recently sat down for A Chat With Jessica Kartalija.Blatstein is a real estate developer based in Philadelphia. He lives at Rittenhouse Square.Kartalija: Philadelphia Magazine called you "the most creative developer that the city has seen in a generation." That's a huge compliment. Blatstein: Well, I appreciate that. I am one of a lot of developers here in the city and...
wherephilly.com
Where Do Philadelphians' Go For Cheesesteaks?
You're in luck if you want to eat a traditional cheesesteak in Philadelphia. The Philly Cheesesteak Company is self-proclaimed as the "inventor of the cheesesteak." You can get classic cheesesteaks here or try a twist on the classic. Pat's was opened in 1930 and has been the home of Philadelphia's...
