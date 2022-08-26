ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trentondaily.com

“Culture Is Key” Camp Hosts Seminars in the City

The theme for this summer has been continuing to teach kids as projects across the city of Trenton have encouraged kids to keep their minds sharp. With programs like the Trenton Literacy Movement and The First Junior Public Safety Academy, Trenton has seen kids strive to learn more. This trend continues with Culture is Key’s summer program serving Trenton kids with high school and college mentors.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Entertainment
City
Trenton, NJ
trentondaily.com

Backpack Giveaway in Honor of Juan Martinez Helps Hundreds of Trentonians

Juan Martinez was a longtime Trenton activist who worked tirelessly to better the city. After passing at 55 due to health complications, community activist Yazminelly Gonzalez took over his duties and has continued the tradition for seven years. “So when my father passed away, this is one of the things...
TRENTON, NJ
phillygrub.blog

Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Jiger Patel and Pranav Desai to open a minimum of eight locations throughout the Philadelphia area and surrounding counties. The Dave’s Hot Chicken model...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Graffiti Artists#Trenton Graffiti Artist#The Jersey Fresh Jam#Terracycle Inc
Collider

Movies of Brotherly Love: 7 Films That Showcased the Best of Philadelphia

Nothing better than Philly! As one of the most historic, populated, and influential cities in the United States, Philadelphia has had its fair share of movies filmed and set in the Philadelphia neighborhoods. In regard to television, Philadelphia has been widely recognized. Shows like Abbott Elementary, The Goldbergs, and (of course) It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia showcase the Eagles’ home for the world to see.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
mercerme.com

New restaurant coming to Pennington Shopping Center

The Pennington Square Shopping Center, home to the popular Pennington Quality Market and Pennington Bagel, has recently welcomed new businesses that offer promising additions to the community. One of them will be a seafood restaurant – something many Hopewell Valley diners have hoped for. In the space formerly occupied...
PENNINGTON, NJ
CBS Philly

A Chat With: Bart Blatstein talks Rittenhouse Square, Atlantic City and a bit of nostalgia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- He's the developer behind some of Philadelphia's most vibrant neighborhoods and changing the way we look at Atlantic City. He's also the president of Friends of Rittenhouse Square, one of the most fantastic destinations in the country.Bart Blatstein recently sat down for A Chat With Jessica Kartalija.Blatstein is a real estate developer based in Philadelphia. He lives at Rittenhouse Square.Kartalija: Philadelphia Magazine called you "the most creative developer that the city has seen in a generation." That's a huge compliment. Blatstein: Well, I appreciate that. I am one of a lot of developers here in the city and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wherephilly.com

Where Do Philadelphians' Go For Cheesesteaks?

You're in luck if you want to eat a traditional cheesesteak in Philadelphia. The Philly Cheesesteak Company is self-proclaimed as the "inventor of the cheesesteak." You can get classic cheesesteaks here or try a twist on the classic. Pat's was opened in 1930 and has been the home of Philadelphia's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy