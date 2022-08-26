SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, and e-peas, a global leader in ultra-low power solutions for energy harvesting today announced the launch of a new Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit featuring two e-peas evaluation boards and Energous’ FCC-certified 1W WattUp PowerBridge. Energous will demonstrate and hold training on the new evaluation kit at SIDO Lyon, the largest European showroom dedicated to IoT, AI, XR and robotics technology, on September 15, 2022, in Lyon, France. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005210/en/ Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit from Energous and e-peas (Photo: Business Wire)

