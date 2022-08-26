Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Energous and e-peas Announce New Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit Supporting IoT Industrial, Retail and Medical Applications
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, and e-peas, a global leader in ultra-low power solutions for energy harvesting today announced the launch of a new Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit featuring two e-peas evaluation boards and Energous’ FCC-certified 1W WattUp PowerBridge. Energous will demonstrate and hold training on the new evaluation kit at SIDO Lyon, the largest European showroom dedicated to IoT, AI, XR and robotics technology, on September 15, 2022, in Lyon, France. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005210/en/ Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit from Energous and e-peas (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0