Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
How to participate in Fort Worth’s governing process
Ever wanted to have a hand in shaping the future of Fort Worth? One way to do just that is by participating in city government meetings. The Fort Worth Report has created a guide to watching, attending and giving comment at these meetings, most of which are open to any member of the public.
Code Rangers program aims to give residents influence, responsibility over their neighborhood
Gary Hogan is trained to notice when a neighbor’s grass is getting a bit too high. As a code ranger, he is empowered by the city to anonymously notify his neighbors when they might be at risk of getting a citation. One day, Hogan, who’s also president of his...
Bars have boomed in Fort Worth’s West 7th neighborhood. So has the crime rate.
The West 7th Street corridor was once envisioned to be the antithesis of Fort Worth’s infamous Hell’s Half-Acre. The early owners of the land, the Van Zandt family, one of Fort Worth’s pioneer families, even added deed restrictions banning the sale of alcohol for future generations, or risking reverting the property to the Van Zandts.
Tarrant County College offers pilot pipeline, but requires long runway to fill industry shortages
Mathiew Weiss always wanted to fly. As a child, Weiss remembers seeing the planes take off at the airport when his father went on business trips. “From there on, it was watching videos and toys and things like that,” he said. “And it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Fort Worth ISD names Midland ISD chief as lone finalist for superintendent
With a new superintendent comes new hope and new opportunity. That’s how Steven Poole, executive director of the United Educators Association, started the school board meeting that featured the naming of the lone finalist for the Fort Worth ISD superintendent on Aug. 30. “For teachers to be successful, we...
Curnutt & Hafer lauded as top-ranking law firm to work for
(Arlington, Texas; August 2022) – Curnutt & Hafer, LLP, is a downtown Arlington law firm that specializes in business formation and litigation, personal injury, estate planning and inheritance disputes, family law and oil and gas matters. They have recently been recognized by Fort Worth Inc. Magazine’s annual “Best Companies to Work For” awards. This full-service law firm, founded by partners Kelly Curnutt and Doug Hafer, is staffed with experienced attorneys and paralegals recognized for their dedication – not only to the legal profession, but also to the firm’s creed: SEEK bottom line results, SERVE with excellence, DO the right thing. This corporate creed sets the tone for how the firm does business with others and how they treat their own team.
New Fort Worth orchestra aims to fine-tune work-life balance
The pandemic took a heavy toll on health care workers, but one Fort Worth woman is looking to give them a new creative outlet. Susan Fain is putting together an orchestra composed of medical professionals that she hopes will relieve stress and promote better work-life balance. The nonprofit musical organization aims to have rehearsals at the beginning of fall and hopes to produce a regular concert season of five to six events.
Fort Worth Weavers Guild presents ‘Texas Botanicals in Warp and Weft’
The Fort Worth Weavers Guild invites you to a display of woven art created by Texas fiber. artists. Our exhibition, “Texas Botanicals in Warp and Weft”, presents a unique opportunity to see native Texas botanicals as the source of inspiration for handwoven pieces. This exhibition is open to...
Fort Worth artist saddles up for first solo exhibition as Fall Gallery Night approaches
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, local artist Jacob Lovett, spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff about the process behind his oil paintings and his new exhibit “Blinders” which will open Sept. 10 during Fall Gallery Night. . This conversation...
‘Not one more.’ Fort Worth Girl Scout leads effort to prevent youth suicide with mental health curriculum
Lynda Clayton is young, but she is no stranger to the effects of mental health struggles. “I first became aware of my own mental health when I was nine years old. I could feel that something wasn’t right – I was in a bad situation, and I felt like I had nowhere to run,” Clayton, now 17, said.
Crisp & Green opens fourth area location in Southlake
MINNEAPOLIS (August 25, 2022) – Steele Brands, a Minnesota-based company developing healthy lifestyle brands, today announced that Crisp & Green is opening its fourth Dallas – Fort Worth location in Southlake, Texas on Sept. 8, 2022. DFW’s newest Crisp & Green will be in a beautifully renovated bank building at 2438 E Southlake Blvd., Southlake, Texas. A total of 25 Crisp & Green locations are planned across the state of Texas over the next two years. Crisp & Green restaurants are open in Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas. The company has 195 stores built or in development across 20 states.
Photo gallery: Cristo Rey students reveal job placements at Draft Day 2022
Emmanuel Olmos, 14, found out he’d be working with his dream company, General Motors, at the Cristo Rey Fort Worth College Prep Draft Day 2022. “I tried to give the corporate work study program a lot of hints to get me there or some kind of car company,” Emmanuel said.
Photo gallery: Girl Scouts host Women of Distinction luncheon in Hurst
Savannah Haynes, 15, celebrated 11 years of Girl Scouts membership recently. Having joined in kindergarten, Savannah built friendships and memories she can never forget. She now attends James Martin High School in Arlington. “The relationships that I’ve built through it and the connections that I’ve gotten and all the opportunities...
