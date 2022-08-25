(Arlington, Texas; August 2022) – Curnutt & Hafer, LLP, is a downtown Arlington law firm that specializes in business formation and litigation, personal injury, estate planning and inheritance disputes, family law and oil and gas matters. They have recently been recognized by Fort Worth Inc. Magazine’s annual “Best Companies to Work For” awards. This full-service law firm, founded by partners Kelly Curnutt and Doug Hafer, is staffed with experienced attorneys and paralegals recognized for their dedication – not only to the legal profession, but also to the firm’s creed: SEEK bottom line results, SERVE with excellence, DO the right thing. This corporate creed sets the tone for how the firm does business with others and how they treat their own team.

