For thousands of years tattoos and the artists that create them have utilized their human canvases to tell tales of survival, love lost, life at sea and the weary road traveler. However, in recent years the art form, and the massive growth of artists behind it, has become accepted as part of the cultural mainstream. What was once frowned upon as something relegated to sailors, blue collar workers and the downtrodden has now become a widely sought-after form of art.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO