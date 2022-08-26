Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
South Street Headhouse District Hosting South Street FestMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Along This Terrifying Shark Bridge in New JerseyTravel MavenCamden, NJ
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Related
trentondaily.com
James R Halsey Foundation Shows Off Actors and Photographers at Student Show Case
A group of students went from amateurs with a passion to professionals with a vision in the span of ten weeks. The course was a two-hour-a-week training course in photography and acting at the James R Halsey Foundation (JRHF). Students spent equal parts learning about the camera and as they learning stage presence.
Graffiti artists makeover recycling company at annual festival
TerraCycle lends its headquarters as a canvas for graffiti artists to use and reuse during this annual festival!
trentondaily.com
Artworks is Accepting Submissions for “Bold Will Hold” Exhibit
For thousands of years tattoos and the artists that create them have utilized their human canvases to tell tales of survival, love lost, life at sea and the weary road traveler. However, in recent years the art form, and the massive growth of artists behind it, has become accepted as part of the cultural mainstream. What was once frowned upon as something relegated to sailors, blue collar workers and the downtrodden has now become a widely sought-after form of art.
trentondaily.com
“Culture Is Key” Camp Hosts Seminars in the City
The theme for this summer has been continuing to teach kids as projects across the city of Trenton have encouraged kids to keep their minds sharp. With programs like the Trenton Literacy Movement and The First Junior Public Safety Academy, Trenton has seen kids strive to learn more. This trend continues with Culture is Key’s summer program serving Trenton kids with high school and college mentors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic County man gets red carpet treatment at MTV Video Music Awards
“Tonight we straight out of Jersey,” LL Cool J told the crowd gathered at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. While the show was live from Newark’s Prudential Center, South Jersey had at least one representative there. Alvin Parker Jr., an Atlantic County native, was chosen...
Yep! That Was Kevin Jonas Eating at Popular Northfield NJ Pizzeria
Kevin Jonas has been spending some of his summer at the Jersey Shore with his family. His vacation brought him to a popular pizzeria in Northfield this weekend. I guess his tooth is feeling better, because Kevin was able to enjoy some pizza at a restaurant that's been featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.
visitsouthjersey.com
Made In Jersey FestivalOctober 22, 2022 11 AM - 6 PMWIggins Waterfront Parkcamden, New Jersey
The Made In Jersey Festival is a celebration of all things New Jersey. Join us on October 22, 2022 at the Wiggins Waterfront Park and Marina in Camden from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM for a taste of our state. From tomatoes, peaches, and corn to beers, wines, and spirits,...
The story behind this creepy abandoned house in Monroe, NJ
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Recently, my Mom and I were on our way to a baby shower in Old Bridge, when we were stopped at a light in Monroe. An old, abandoned home caught my eye, so I had to snap a pic from my car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillymag.com
Real Talk: Philly Bridal Designer Jovan O’Connor on What She’ll Wear to Her Wedding
She'll don two of her own handmade gowns on September 1st. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. Your attire is one of the most memorable parts of your wedding, so it’s only natural...
Upscale Italian Restaurant Opening in Mastoris in Bordentown, NJ
If you've been wondering what's going to open in the former Mastoris Diner location on Route 130 in Bordentown, wonder no more. Ristorante Lucca & Piano Bar is coming this fall, according to its website and it looks great. Back in January when Mastoris closed its doors for good the...
Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years
Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
Proud Mom Goes Viral After Renting Billboard For Daughter's Graduation
Kendra Busbee rented a billboard to celebrate her daughter Dr. Kristine Smalls, who received her doctor of psychology degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cars And Food Trucks To Take Over Glassboro, NJ, Labor Day Weekend
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day Weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, September 2nd....
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
Shooting Reported In Asbury Park
A shooting was reported this weekend in Asbury Park, according to unconfirmed reports. the shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug 27 on Boston Way. The victim was taken to Jerse Shore Medical Center suffering gunshot wounds. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free...
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Camden County offering $1,000 stipends to pandemic caregivers
Caregivers who live in or provided hands-on care in Camden County between March 2020 and 2022 are eligible for a $1,000 check thanks to a grant from the American Rescue Plan.
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 4, Shot Getting Back-to-School Haircut Inside Philly Barbershop
A 4-year-old boy was shot and injured when a gunman opened fire inside of a Philadelphia barbershop late Sunday afternoon, police said. Officers said the barbershop was filled with kids getting back-to-school haircuts on the eve of many students' first day. Philadelphia police said it happened on the 5000 block...
Comments / 0