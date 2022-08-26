ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artworks is Accepting Submissions for “Bold Will Hold” Exhibit

For thousands of years tattoos and the artists that create them have utilized their human canvases to tell tales of survival, love lost, life at sea and the weary road traveler. However, in recent years the art form, and the massive growth of artists behind it, has become accepted as part of the cultural mainstream. What was once frowned upon as something relegated to sailors, blue collar workers and the downtrodden has now become a widely sought-after form of art.
“Culture Is Key” Camp Hosts Seminars in the City

The theme for this summer has been continuing to teach kids as projects across the city of Trenton have encouraged kids to keep their minds sharp. With programs like the Trenton Literacy Movement and The First Junior Public Safety Academy, Trenton has seen kids strive to learn more. This trend continues with Culture is Key’s summer program serving Trenton kids with high school and college mentors.
Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years

Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Asbury Park

A shooting was reported this weekend in Asbury Park, according to unconfirmed reports. the shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug 27 on Boston Way. The victim was taken to Jerse Shore Medical Center suffering gunshot wounds. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 4, Shot Getting Back-to-School Haircut Inside Philly Barbershop

A 4-year-old boy was shot and injured when a gunman opened fire inside of a Philadelphia barbershop late Sunday afternoon, police said. Officers said the barbershop was filled with kids getting back-to-school haircuts on the eve of many students' first day. Philadelphia police said it happened on the 5000 block...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

