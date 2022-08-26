Read full article on original website
EastEnders Episode Discussion 29/8/2022 - Feared Of Scary Jean 🎶
On the day of Linda's court hearing, she tells Zack that her divorce from Mick is now official. Janine is furious when she finds out that Mick plans to visit Linda if she goes to prison. She responds by giving Jada money and blackmailing her to help bring down Linda.
Emmerdale's Mack commits shock betrayal, and 8 more big soap moments this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Mack cheats on Charity. (Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV) Struggling to find a way to tell...
Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines
With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
EastEnders casts Navin Chowdhry as newcomer Nish Panesar
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have cast Navin Chowdhry as show newcomer Nish Panesar. Navin has already started filming in the role of Nish, who has often been mentioned on screen as the absent Panesar patriarch. Nish will arrive in Walford following a 20-year stretch in prison. He's determined to...
Soaps - Who Are The Best Actors In Soap History?
Standout performances all the way to the everyday scenes and their most iconic moments. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Billies funeral sticks out in my mind. Her agony was raw!. doctorwhofancal wrote: ». David Neilson in Corrie. Charlotte Bellamy in Emmerdale. Drunk Laurel...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
EastEnders to air huge showdown between Linda and Janine after emotional cliffhanger
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Linda Carter will lash out at Janine Butcher tonight (August 30) following her upsetting visit from social services. Last night's episode saw Linda left devastated as Janine's wicked plan to cause trouble for her played out perfectly. Janine is still on a mission to discredit Linda,...
June Brown to be honoured as Dot is written out of EastEnders later this year.
Hopefully they do a Dot Week with quite a few returns from EE History. The fact they haven't done anything yet is shameful, but at least they are finally listening to the people next up being back Chrissie Watts. The fact they haven't done anything yet is shameful, but at...
Which EastEnders family would you love to have their own flashback episode?
To find out more about Jean's backstory including her side of the family and also to find out more about Viv and her interactions with her children. Love to see how they were in the 70's. They took over the Queen Vic in 1976. Posts: 1,014. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
Kelly Neelan and Aadi Alahan are the most cutest couple in the show right now
I loved their friendship but now it has turned into romance. They do have a lot of chemistry i expect they are friends in real life as it shows when they do scenes together. Love both characters. A cute couple. Far more interesting to watch than Ken or Rita!. Love...
EastEnders teases Mitchell flashback twists with new images and spoilers
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has released new images and spoilers teasing the Mitchell family's upcoming flashback episode. A one-off edition airing on Monday, September 5 will offer a glimpse at how the Mitchells lived in 1979. The episode ties in with an ongoing storyline in the present day, as Phil...
Lost In Space star reveals why new drama reshot dark murder scene
Lost In Space actor Shaun Parkes has opened up on the behind-the-scenes process of a particularly dark murder scene in his new show The Suspect. Parkes plays veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz on the ITV drama, who is assigned to an investigation into the possible murder of a young woman found in a shallow grave.
EE - Janine exit?
EE on a roll lately and we haven’t even hit the good autumn stuff yet when everyone is in front of tv. My big worry - as a big janine fan - is that there is no comeback for her this time once the truth finally comes out about the crash and the blackmailing of Jaida to bury Linda.
Emmerdale's Naomi Walters to face big backlash over Nicola King attack
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Naomi Walters is forced to face the consequences of her involvement in Nicola King's attack next week. Upcoming episodes will see Nicola realise that Naomi was present when she was targeted by thugs in June. At the time, Naomi was trying to befriend the girls who were responsible.
Hollyoaks - Autum Trailer 2022
Silas again. Fairground stunt again. Norma nonsense again. Only thing that caught my attention was Cameron returning. Because one serial killer isn't enough. Plot wise though makes so much more sense to do something with Cameron and the Lomaxes rather than Silas yet again. Brekkie wrote: ». Silas again. Fairground...
Jaime Winstone teases dark Phil and Peggy secrets in EastEnders flashback episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. Jaime Winstone has teased dark Mitchell family secrets will be revealed in EastEnders' flashback episode. Winstone plays a younger version of Peggy Mitchell in a special episode flashing back to 1979, where the Mitchells were being torn apart by a feud between Phil and his father Eric.
EastEnders star Kelsey Calladine-Smith marks exit from soap with on-set photos
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kelsey Calladine-Smith has officially left Albert Square. The actress has been playing the character of Jada Lennox since joining the show last November. To commemorate her year as an EastEnder, Calladine-Smith took to Instagram to share a few photos from her last days on set.
The Suspect's Aidan Turner shares heartwarming real-life inspiration behind new role
The Suspect star Aidan Turner has shared the heartwarming real-life inspiration behind his new role. The Suspect is a new ITV psychological thriller show, which stars Turner as Doctor Joe O'Loughlin, a successful clinical psychologist who is roped in to investigate a death in his town. But he is dealing with a degenerative condition of his own, which affects his behaviour.
