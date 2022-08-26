ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders Episode Discussion 29/8/2022 - Feared Of Scary Jean 🎶

On the day of Linda's court hearing, she tells Zack that her divorce from Mick is now official. Janine is furious when she finds out that Mick plans to visit Linda if she goes to prison. She responds by giving Jada money and blackmailing her to help bring down Linda.
Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines

With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
EastEnders casts Navin Chowdhry as newcomer Nish Panesar

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have cast Navin Chowdhry as show newcomer Nish Panesar. Navin has already started filming in the role of Nish, who has often been mentioned on screen as the absent Panesar patriarch. Nish will arrive in Walford following a 20-year stretch in prison. He's determined to...
Emma Atkins
Soaps - Who Are The Best Actors In Soap History?

Standout performances all the way to the everyday scenes and their most iconic moments. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Billies funeral sticks out in my mind. Her agony was raw!. doctorwhofancal wrote: ». David Neilson in Corrie. Charlotte Bellamy in Emmerdale. Drunk Laurel...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
EastEnders teases Mitchell flashback twists with new images and spoilers

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has released new images and spoilers teasing the Mitchell family's upcoming flashback episode. A one-off edition airing on Monday, September 5 will offer a glimpse at how the Mitchells lived in 1979. The episode ties in with an ongoing storyline in the present day, as Phil...
Lost In Space star reveals why new drama reshot dark murder scene

Lost In Space actor Shaun Parkes has opened up on the behind-the-scenes process of a particularly dark murder scene in his new show The Suspect. Parkes plays veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz on the ITV drama, who is assigned to an investigation into the possible murder of a young woman found in a shallow grave.
EE - Janine exit?

EE on a roll lately and we haven’t even hit the good autumn stuff yet when everyone is in front of tv. My big worry - as a big janine fan - is that there is no comeback for her this time once the truth finally comes out about the crash and the blackmailing of Jaida to bury Linda.
Emmerdale's Naomi Walters to face big backlash over Nicola King attack

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Naomi Walters is forced to face the consequences of her involvement in Nicola King's attack next week. Upcoming episodes will see Nicola realise that Naomi was present when she was targeted by thugs in June. At the time, Naomi was trying to befriend the girls who were responsible.
Hollyoaks - Autum Trailer 2022

Silas again. Fairground stunt again. Norma nonsense again. Only thing that caught my attention was Cameron returning. Because one serial killer isn't enough. Plot wise though makes so much more sense to do something with Cameron and the Lomaxes rather than Silas yet again. Brekkie wrote: ». Silas again. Fairground...
EastEnders star Kelsey Calladine-Smith marks exit from soap with on-set photos

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kelsey Calladine-Smith has officially left Albert Square. The actress has been playing the character of Jada Lennox since joining the show last November. To commemorate her year as an EastEnder, Calladine-Smith took to Instagram to share a few photos from her last days on set.
The Suspect's Aidan Turner shares heartwarming real-life inspiration behind new role

The Suspect star Aidan Turner has shared the heartwarming real-life inspiration behind his new role. The Suspect is a new ITV psychological thriller show, which stars Turner as Doctor Joe O'Loughlin, a successful clinical psychologist who is roped in to investigate a death in his town. But he is dealing with a degenerative condition of his own, which affects his behaviour.
