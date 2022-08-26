Local phyisician Dr. Melvin Gonzaga, his son Rommel Gonzaga, and their practice will pay $980,000 to resolve allegations of false claims for urine drug testing that were deemed unnecessary. According to the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, the practice was accused of billing Medicare, Medicaid, and the Railroad Retirement Board for a large number of tests which were ordered January 1, 2016 through March 31, 2019.

