Colorado approves $13 million in tax incentives for three companies anticipating job growth

Last Friday, hope for change in the pursuit of criminal justice and public safety came from an unexpected corner of a Denver courtroom. For each of the past 10 years, I have described our legislature as the most offender-friendly in Colorado’s history, and each year, the General Assembly has proven me right. In legislative hearings during the past decade, our General Assembly has de-emphasized — if not outright dismissed — the input of victims on the crimes that impact them most.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO