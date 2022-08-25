Colorado approves $13 million in tax incentives for three companies anticipating job growth

Read full article on original website
Denver Rustlers ride to Pueblo to support junior livestock auction at state fair in 38th year
Hundreds of business, political and community leaders dusted off their matching western shirts and cowboy hats before gathering on Tuesday at a steakhouse in Denver for what has become an annual outing to support and celebrate Colorado's rural economy. For the 38th year, the Denver Rustlers made the trek to...
Durango Herald: 4-day school weeks poised to be Southwest standard
Historians are at odds over why school calendars begin in the fall and summer is the season for breaks. Some say children helped on farms in summer. Others says cities were sweltering in June, July and August before air-conditioning. By the late 19th century, though, reformers pushed to standardize school calendars across urban and rural areas.
Colorado Springs Gazette: Research shows legalized pot equals more users
A myth long propagated by the pot lobby has been busted by new, groundbreaking research. It turns out legalization — something the Centennial State did in 2012 — has indeed increased marijuana use. A lot. As reported in Friday’s Gazette, a study by the University Colorado Boulder and...
Colorado makes community college free for aspiring health care workers
Beginning this fall, Colorado will spend $26 million to provide free community college education to students looking to work in health care. The new program, dubbed Care Forward Colorado, launched last week as part of a $61 million investment in expanding Colorado’s health care workforce using federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state legislature approved the investment earlier this year through Senate Bill 226.
Colorado's Hispanic voters lean toward Democrats, say country is on the wrong track: Poll
A new poll shows that while Hispanic voters in Colorado lean toward the Democratic Party, they are unhappy with the direction the U.S. is heading, listing primary concerns as inflation, crime and the economy. The UnidosUS poll of 300 Hispanic Colorado residents who are eligible to vote found that 63%...
Denver foregoes public bidding to award $2.4 million to boost downtown economy
With its downtown and famed 16th Street Mall still hurting from the pandemic’s blow to the economy, Denver said it’s about to spend a hefty chunk of recovery dollars aimed at enticing crowds back to the area, with an eye on improving safety, too. City Council voted, 8-1,...
For Colorado's regional small business administrator, family matters
A month after Aikta Marcoulier started her new job overseeing 580,000 square miles of the West as the regional administrator for the Small Business Administration, her mother died. Marcoulier’s mother, Dr. Rajeshvari Verma, was 70 when she succumbed in June to interstitial pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that destroys lung tissue....
New access to Denver International Airport coming — the Aerotropolis Parkway
Three decades after the runways were graded across the empty plains northeast of downtown, developers and investors are taking a new look at Denver International Airport and they’ve set off an explosion of growth in the countryside nearby. The airport’s 54-square-mile expanse, including huge tracts remaining for future runways,...
SENGENBERGER | In desperation, Griswold fabricates an existential threat
When Pam Anderson won the Republican nomination for secretary of state, Jena Griswold was caught flat-footed. As soon as it became clear that Anderson had crushed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters — whose name alone helped Griswold generate more than $2 million in campaign contributions — Griswold had no clue what to do.
Denver Gazette: Lose our right to vote? Say it ain’t so, Jena
Shrill, hyper-partisan rhetoric has become an unfortunate ritual of campaigns for just about any political office. For the most part, voters have the good sense to tune it out. But there’s at least one elected office that is supposed to be above that kind of politicking, especially around election time....
Polis appoints Boulder-area prosecutor as new San Luis Valley district attorney after recall-driven resignation
Gov. Jared Polis appointed a Boulder prosecutor to become the next district attorney of the San Luis Valley on Monday, as the area attempts to move beyond the tumultuous tenure of its former chief law enforcement official. Anne Kelly, a senior deputy district attorney in the Boulder-based 20th Judicial District,...
BRAUCHLER | A DA fails justice; a judge restores it
Last Friday, hope for change in the pursuit of criminal justice and public safety came from an unexpected corner of a Denver courtroom. For each of the past 10 years, I have described our legislature as the most offender-friendly in Colorado’s history, and each year, the General Assembly has proven me right. In legislative hearings during the past decade, our General Assembly has de-emphasized — if not outright dismissed — the input of victims on the crimes that impact them most.
Q&A with James Ruehmann | Founder of state, national GOP groups works to involve kids in politics
After he founded and served as the inaugural chairman of the Cherry Creek High School Republicans last November, James Ruehmann, a 16-year-old junior at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, went on to co-found the Colorado Federation of Teen Republicans and serves as its president. The affiliate of the...
Judge dismisses Denver from excessive force lawsuit, says not enough similar incidents
A man who Denver police officers hit and struck in a church parking lot may not sue the city itself for enabling excessive force, as a federal judge decided that four similar incidents of police brutality were not enough to establish a pattern. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Philip A....
Denver Gazette: Loan forgiveness — wrong policy and message
As reported by The Gazette, some 770,000 Coloradans who hold federal student loans would be eligible for the Biden administration’s terribly misguided policy announced last week canceling student loan debt. Each borrower could see up to $10,000 of their student loan debt forgiven under the plan — $20,000 if...
OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Monsoon rains pummel Southwest, lead to flooding
SPRINGDALE — Authorities searched for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah's Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team...
Woodland Park to pay $65,000 over deleted comments from police Facebook page
Removing Facebook posts on the Woodland Park Police Department page that contained vulgarities and what officials deemed inappropriate language is costing the city of Woodland Park $65,000, under a recent court settlement. It’s the largest amount ever reached in a case stemming from a Facebook blocking by a public official,...
HUDSON | Legislature must sort Colorado court controversy
There is a waggish take on bureaucracies and bureaucrats that observes they resist reform because a powerful bureaucrat would rather see his or her agency fail as long as they can retain control. Any fix that threatens to eliminate or replace incompetent managers, however dreadful their performance, is resisted with the ferocity of a cornered badger. This instinct for self-preservation is not limited to government. Try tangling with a project manager in the private sector. Generally, we find large corporations and governmental regulatory schemes both evolve into feudal systems masquerading as hierarchies.
NONPROFIT REGISTER | Fete des Fleurs carries on a grand tradition
News: The founders of Fete des Fleurs were right when they concluded back in 1984 that those who support Denver Botanic Gardens would be more inclined to open their wallets if they weren’t subjected to an evening filled with long-winded speeches and live auctions that seemed to drag on forever.
