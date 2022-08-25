ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado approves $13 million in tax incentives for three companies anticipating job growth

By JESSICA SNOUWAERT jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Durango Herald: 4-day school weeks poised to be Southwest standard

Historians are at odds over why school calendars begin in the fall and summer is the season for breaks. Some say children helped on farms in summer. Others says cities were sweltering in June, July and August before air-conditioning. By the late 19th century, though, reformers pushed to standardize school calendars across urban and rural areas.
DURANGO, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado makes community college free for aspiring health care workers

Beginning this fall, Colorado will spend $26 million to provide free community college education to students looking to work in health care. The new program, dubbed Care Forward Colorado, launched last week as part of a $61 million investment in expanding Colorado’s health care workforce using federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state legislature approved the investment earlier this year through Senate Bill 226.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Education
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

For Colorado's regional small business administrator, family matters

A month after Aikta Marcoulier started her new job overseeing 580,000 square miles of the West as the regional administrator for the Small Business Administration, her mother died. Marcoulier’s mother, Dr. Rajeshvari Verma, was 70 when she succumbed in June to interstitial pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that destroys lung tissue....
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

New access to Denver International Airport coming — the Aerotropolis Parkway

Three decades after the runways were graded across the empty plains northeast of downtown, developers and investors are taking a new look at Denver International Airport and they’ve set off an explosion of growth in the countryside nearby. The airport’s 54-square-mile expanse, including huge tracts remaining for future runways,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Tax Incentives#Linus Business
coloradopolitics.com

SENGENBERGER | In desperation, Griswold fabricates an existential threat

When Pam Anderson won the Republican nomination for secretary of state, Jena Griswold was caught flat-footed. As soon as it became clear that Anderson had crushed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters — whose name alone helped Griswold generate more than $2 million in campaign contributions — Griswold had no clue what to do.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Lose our right to vote? Say it ain’t so, Jena

Shrill, hyper-partisan rhetoric has become an unfortunate ritual of campaigns for just about any political office. For the most part, voters have the good sense to tune it out. But there’s at least one elected office that is supposed to be above that kind of politicking, especially around election time....
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

BRAUCHLER | A DA fails justice; a judge restores it

Last Friday, hope for change in the pursuit of criminal justice and public safety came from an unexpected corner of a Denver courtroom. For each of the past 10 years, I have described our legislature as the most offender-friendly in Colorado’s history, and each year, the General Assembly has proven me right. In legislative hearings during the past decade, our General Assembly has de-emphasized — if not outright dismissed — the input of victims on the crimes that impact them most.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Loan forgiveness — wrong policy and message

As reported by The Gazette, some 770,000 Coloradans who hold federal student loans would be eligible for the Biden administration’s terribly misguided policy announced last week canceling student loan debt. Each borrower could see up to $10,000 of their student loan debt forgiven under the plan — $20,000 if...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Monsoon rains pummel Southwest, lead to flooding

SPRINGDALE — Authorities searched for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah's Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team...
ARIZONA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Woodland Park to pay $65,000 over deleted comments from police Facebook page

Removing Facebook posts on the Woodland Park Police Department page that contained vulgarities and what officials deemed inappropriate language is costing the city of Woodland Park $65,000, under a recent court settlement. It’s the largest amount ever reached in a case stemming from a Facebook blocking by a public official,...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
coloradopolitics.com

HUDSON | Legislature must sort Colorado court controversy

There is a waggish take on bureaucracies and bureaucrats that observes they resist reform because a powerful bureaucrat would rather see his or her agency fail as long as they can retain control. Any fix that threatens to eliminate or replace incompetent managers, however dreadful their performance, is resisted with the ferocity of a cornered badger. This instinct for self-preservation is not limited to government. Try tangling with a project manager in the private sector. Generally, we find large corporations and governmental regulatory schemes both evolve into feudal systems masquerading as hierarchies.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

NONPROFIT REGISTER | Fete des Fleurs carries on a grand tradition

News: The founders of Fete des Fleurs were right when they concluded back in 1984 that those who support Denver Botanic Gardens would be more inclined to open their wallets if they weren’t subjected to an evening filled with long-winded speeches and live auctions that seemed to drag on forever.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy