ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
STOCKS
NASDAQ

AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?

The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Baidu#Stock#Yuan#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Chinese
NASDAQ

Why Pinduoduo Stock Was Rising This Morning

Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were surging today after the Chinese e-commerce company posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report, easily outpacing analyst expectations. As of 9:46 a.m. ET on Monday, the stock was up 17.3%. So what. The company, which has differentiated itself with a mobile-only platform where...
STOCKS
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
NASDAQ

Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Falling Today

Shares of semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell for a second straight trading day on Monday, continuing Friday's post-earnings sell-off. But in contrast to last week, when at least some of the bad news about Nvidia came from Nvidia itself, today the news comes from another source entirely: China. And...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

DELL Exits Russia, Shares Decline on Dismal Q3 Outlook

Dell Technologies DELL has closed its Russian operations after closing offices in mid-August, per a Reuters report. Dell shares plunged 13.51% on Aug 26, following disappointing fiscal second-quarter 2023 results and dim fiscal third-quarter prospects. The company’s shares have fallen 26.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 26.4%.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Better COVID Booster Stock: Moderna vs. Pfizer

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have generated billions of dollars from their coronavirus vaccines. That was as governments raced to get their populations vaccinated. Today, about 67% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. But vaccine revenue is far from over for these vaccine leaders. That's because the...
INDUSTRY
NASDAQ

Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Commercial Metals (CMC) closed at $42.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
INDUSTRY
NASDAQ

IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $16.85, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2022: SACH, TCBK, OLB, CUEN

Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.1%. Bitcoin was rising 1.5% to...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2022: ITRN, ST, NSSC

Technology stocks were declining on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.1% this afternoon. In company news, Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) slid 0.6% after the telematics services firm reported Q2 net income of $0.43 per share, down...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Sonoco (SON) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

Sonoco (SON) closed the most recent trading day at $64.20, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy