4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
Why Pinduoduo Stock Was Rising This Morning
Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were surging today after the Chinese e-commerce company posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report, easily outpacing analyst expectations. As of 9:46 a.m. ET on Monday, the stock was up 17.3%. So what. The company, which has differentiated itself with a mobile-only platform where...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Falling Today
Shares of semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell for a second straight trading day on Monday, continuing Friday's post-earnings sell-off. But in contrast to last week, when at least some of the bad news about Nvidia came from Nvidia itself, today the news comes from another source entirely: China. And...
DELL Exits Russia, Shares Decline on Dismal Q3 Outlook
Dell Technologies DELL has closed its Russian operations after closing offices in mid-August, per a Reuters report. Dell shares plunged 13.51% on Aug 26, following disappointing fiscal second-quarter 2023 results and dim fiscal third-quarter prospects. The company’s shares have fallen 26.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 26.4%.
China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough
The company achieved the leap from 14-nm to 7-nm without the most advanced equipment due to U.S. curbs.
Better COVID Booster Stock: Moderna vs. Pfizer
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have generated billions of dollars from their coronavirus vaccines. That was as governments raced to get their populations vaccinated. Today, about 67% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. But vaccine revenue is far from over for these vaccine leaders. That's because the...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT): Time to Buy?
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of...
Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Commercial Metals (CMC) closed at $42.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $16.85, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2022: SACH, TCBK, OLB, CUEN
Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.1%. Bitcoin was rising 1.5% to...
Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2022: ITRN, ST, NSSC
Technology stocks were declining on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.1% this afternoon. In company news, Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) slid 0.6% after the telematics services firm reported Q2 net income of $0.43 per share, down...
Sonoco (SON) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
Sonoco (SON) closed the most recent trading day at $64.20, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
