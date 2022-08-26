Read full article on original website
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The FHSU women's soccer team wrapped up their season-opening road trip to South Dakota with a 1-1 draw against Augustana on Sunday. Each squad scored in the first half. The Tigers moved to 1-0-1 on the year and the Vikings open their season 0-0-1. Augustana jumped on the board early as a shot from the top of the box found its way past a diving Isabel Robben in the fifth minute. Fort Hays State came up with the equalizer in the 29th minute. Hannah Mares was fouled inside the box, setting up a penalty kick. She then tucked the ball just between the post and the diving Augustana keeper to score her second goal of the season and tie the match.
OKLAHOMA CITY – Fort Hays State moved to 3-1 on the season by posting a pair of three-set sweeps of Westminster College and Southwest Baptist on Saturday at the Eagle Classic, hosted by Oklahoma Christian University. Gracie Rains led the Tigers in kills for the day with 27, followed...
HAYS - Olathe West and Beloit each finished pool play undefeated to earn the number one seeds into the Championship Bracket. Beloit defeated Hays 20 and 17, Salina South 15 and 20, and Scott City 14 and 11. West bested Colby 9 and 13, TMP 8 and 11, while defeated Maize South in three sets 25-17, 27-29, 25-14. Maize South, ranked 4th in the preseason 5A poll, and Salina South grabbed the other two spots in the Championship Bracket by finishing second play in each pool at 2-1.
HAYS - The Hays High girls’ golf team easily won their first tournament of the season, taking their own Hays High Invitational by 67 strokes Monday afternoon at the Smoky Hill Country Club. The Indians shot a 323. Dodge City finished a distant second with a 390. Hays placed...
Editor's note: Northwest Kansas is a special place filled with fascinating people — each with their own story to tell. Beginning today, the Nwester will cast light on those stories, sharing the tales of northwest Kansas. From youth activities to sports, business to community events, the topics will run the gamut. Have an idea for a future story? Email [email protected] to share your idea.
An optometrist from Colby has taken over the practice of Dr. Kendall Krug of Hays. Krug spent 32 of his 37 years as an optometrist practicing in Hays. Dr. Mark Wahlmeier, 49, took over the practice as of Aug. 1. Wahlmeier received his eye training form the University of Missouri...
Three minor earthquakes were reported in eastern Graham County early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey recorded three quakes with magnitudes of 2.1, 2.6 and 2.7 within minutes of each other just before 5 a.m. near the Graham-Rooks county line. There have been 13 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas in...
After a glimmer of hope for much-needed moisture faded, the Hays area is expected to have another dry week ahead. Hays received only about a tenth of an inch of rainfall over the weekend. And forecasts for more possible precipitation have dried up, the National Weather Service in Dodge City reported.
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has increased the likelihood that the Hays area will receive some much-needed rainfall Saturday. There is now up to a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms beginning Saturday, with a slight chance of additional rain each day through Thursday. Hays is nearly...
New Robbins institute director brings banking experience to FHSU
The Fort Hays State University Robbins Banking Institute and The Kansas Bankers Association recently announced the hiring of FHSU alum Tommy Powell as its director. With more than a decade of sales and support experience in the banking industry, Powell completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in finance in 2020; in addition, Powell has completed classes in the Robbins Banking Institute program. Powell was a commercial lender in the Hays regional office of Commerce Bank. His office will be in the Robbins Banking Institute Center on the FHSU campus. Powell resides in Hays with his wife and young son.
🎙Post Podcast: Grow Hays’ latest RHID presented to USD 489 Board of Education
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays, Executive Director Doug Williams shares information about an RHID planned for downtown Hays. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
KRUG: Extension learning opportunities around the corner
The past 10 days have been a whirlwind of activity. Our Program Development Committee met to welcome Monique, our new Family and Community Wellness agent in the Hays office. Conversation was lively as we planned for some issue-based programming in the months ahead.Then three days on our K-State campus participating in an agent update reinforced the important work we do in Extension related to health and wellness in our communities.
Ellis Co. neighbors frustrated; counties unable to address nuisances
Your neighbor has trash piled up around his yard, grass up to your knees. In most incorporated cities, local governments have nuisance abatement ordinances on the books that require property owners to keep their properties cleaned up and vegetation under control. If property owners don't comply with requests to clean...
Original Boy Scouts troop from 1950s helps restore La Crosse statue
In 1951, the Boy Scouts Troop 147 in La Crosse was instrumental in the construction of a smaller replica of the Statue of Liberty in New York. As part of the Boy Scouts of America’s 40th anniversary in 1950, a campaign started to position the statue replicas across the United States. Approximately 200 Statue of Liberty replicas were installed in the country as part of the “Strengthen the Arm of Liberty” campaign, with 26 of them located in Kansas.
Walk to End Alzheimer's scheduled Sept. 10 in Hays
The Alzheimer’s Association invites Hays residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by registering for the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This event is Sept. 10 at Fort Hays State University Quad (east side of Memorial Union). Register today to get your team ready to raise critical awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The event begins at 9 a.m. Register for any of the Walks in Central and Western Kansas at alz.org/cwkswalk.
