Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers reveals shocking drug use during games
While Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now a strong and vocal proponent of natural health and holistic treatments, the future Hall of Famer revealed that has not always been the case. This week, Rodgers joined the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to discuss football ahead of the start of...
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reports: These 3 Chiefs have made the initial 53-man roster
The Kansas City Chiefs are trimming their offseason roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. While there have been plenty of reports about those who didn’t make it, there have been a few to trickle in about players making the team as well. The first came from Kansas City...
Bill Belichick must fill 66 spots with his 53-man Patriots’ roster
Special teams may not get the love from fans and media, but the kicking game is a key part of roster construction, especially in New England. Bill Belichick certainly considers the third phase when filling out the back end of his Patriots’ roster.
Steelers Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown
It’s a new era in Pittsburgh and the Steelers’ over/under wins total at SI Sportsbook is just 7.5 wins.
4 reasons for New York Giants fans to be worried ahead of 2022 season opener
The preseason is over and now the countdown to the New York Giants season opener against the Tennessee Titans can
NFL・
