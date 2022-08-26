Read full article on original website
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Chinese students have helped bankroll the US economy. Now fewer want to study here and it risks America's position as a global leader.
Chinese students brought $16B to the US economy in 2019. Now Trump policies, racism, and Covid are pushing them to the UK, Singapore and Hong Kong.
Meta lets advertisers in India pay for their ad campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments
Meta has introduced a feature to let its advertisers in India pay for their advertising campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments for over three months — a move to help the social networking giant expand its advertising business in the South Asian country. Announced at its annual business-focused summit on Tuesday, the feature allows Meta’s advertisers to […]
Qatar central bank issues first license for digital payments
DUBAI - Qatar's central bank has issued its first license for digital payments services to iPay by Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) Qatar and Ooredoo Money, it said in a tweet on Tuesday. (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Tuesday following a two-day selloff as banking shares boosted stocks, though fears around...
First Solar pledges big U.S. factory expansion thanks to climate law
First Solar Inc will spend $1.2 billion to expand its solar panel manufacturing operations in the United States. The company will create hundreds of jobs including with a new factory in the Southeast. It is among the first major corporate investments announced following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) First Solar...
Musk touts oil, no repeat of 2008 housing crisis and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
"I think we need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization will crumble," the Tesla CEO told reporters at a conference in Stavanger, Norway. "That will take some decades to complete," he continued. "One of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy"
US consumers more confident in August as gas prices dip
WASHINGTON (AP) — Following three straight monthly declines, U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in August as inflation moderated and gas prices fell. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose in August to 103.2 from 95.3 in July. The business research group’s present situation index — which...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
U.S. equity markets were primed for a positive open Tuesday, which would come as a relief after Friday's brutal selloff and Monday's declines. Investors are looking for a path forward after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks Friday. Fresh economic data is on the docket for Tuesday, including the Conference Board's latest consumer confidence survey.
Five ways to save money on DIY jobs
From going down the secondhand route to energy efficiency grants, there are ways to cut costs as prices of materials soar. The cost of materials for big home improvements such as loft conversions and extensions is soaring. Prices change all the time but Office for National Statistics figures show they are on average 26% higher than a year ago. In that period, the cost of steel bars, for example, has risen by about 58%.
Oil tumbles on inflation woes, Iraq exports
Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.45, or 2.33%, to $102.64 a barrel. The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was at $101.12 a barrel, down 1.76%. Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $95.46 a barrel,...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's third richest man
Adani, who runs one of India's top conglomerates, is now believed to be worth approximately $137 billion, the tracker shows. That's after a surge this week placed him just behind Tesla ( CEO Elon Musk and )Amazon ( founder Jeff Bezos, whose own fortunes are estimated at $251 billion and $153 billion, respectively.
