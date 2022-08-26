From going down the secondhand route to energy efficiency grants, there are ways to cut costs as prices of materials soar. The cost of materials for big home improvements such as loft conversions and extensions is soaring. Prices change all the time but Office for National Statistics figures show they are on average 26% higher than a year ago. In that period, the cost of steel bars, for example, has risen by about 58%.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO