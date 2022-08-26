ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 1

Related
biztoc.com

Meta lets advertisers in India pay for their ad campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments

Meta has introduced a feature to let its advertisers in India pay for their advertising campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments for over three months — a move to help the social networking giant expand its advertising business in the South Asian country. Announced at its annual business-focused summit on Tuesday, the feature allows Meta’s advertisers to […]
TECHNOLOGY
biztoc.com

Qatar central bank issues first license for digital payments

DUBAI - Qatar's central bank has issued its first license for digital payments services to iPay by Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) Qatar and Ooredoo Money, it said in a tweet on Tuesday. (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Tuesday following a two-day selloff as banking shares boosted stocks, though fears around...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
biztoc.com

First Solar pledges big U.S. factory expansion thanks to climate law

First Solar Inc will spend $1.2 billion to expand its solar panel manufacturing operations in the United States. The company will create hundreds of jobs including with a new factory in the Southeast. It is among the first major corporate investments announced following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) First Solar...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

US consumers more confident in August as gas prices dip

WASHINGTON (AP) — Following three straight monthly declines, U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in August as inflation moderated and gas prices fell. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose in August to 103.2 from 95.3 in July. The business research group’s present situation index — which...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

U.S. equity markets were primed for a positive open Tuesday, which would come as a relief after Friday's brutal selloff and Monday's declines. Investors are looking for a path forward after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks Friday. Fresh economic data is on the docket for Tuesday, including the Conference Board's latest consumer confidence survey.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Britain#Stress#Linus Business#Uk#European
biztoc.com

Five ways to save money on DIY jobs

From going down the secondhand route to energy efficiency grants, there are ways to cut costs as prices of materials soar. The cost of materials for big home improvements such as loft conversions and extensions is soaring. Prices change all the time but Office for National Statistics figures show they are on average 26% higher than a year ago. In that period, the cost of steel bars, for example, has risen by about 58%.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Oil tumbles on inflation woes, Iraq exports

Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.45, or 2.33%, to $102.64 a barrel. The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was at $101.12 a barrel, down 1.76%. Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $95.46 a barrel,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's third richest man

Adani, who runs one of India's top conglomerates, is now believed to be worth approximately $137 billion, the tracker shows. That's after a surge this week placed him just behind Tesla ( CEO Elon Musk and )Amazon ( founder Jeff Bezos, whose own fortunes are estimated at $251 billion and $153 billion, respectively.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy