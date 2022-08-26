Read full article on original website
Dow Jones Rebounds As Stock Market Hits Critical Support Level
The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Tuesday morning. China search engine giant Baidu (BIDU) and Best Buy (BBY) reported better-than-expected results. Defense and aerospace leader Heico (HEI) also reported. Heico shares were up nearly 1% in early morning trade. Apple and Microsoft rose 0.5% apiece, after today's stock market...
Chinese students have helped bankroll the US economy. Now fewer want to study here and it risks America's position as a global leader.
Chinese students brought $16B to the US economy in 2019. Now Trump policies, racism, and Covid are pushing them to the UK, Singapore and Hong Kong.
2 Double-Digit High-Yielding REITs I'm Buying
Summary It’s always fascinating to see how the allure of chasing high yielding stocks creates such an appetite for getting rich quick. I’m thankful for my 100,000 or so followers here on Seeking Alpha who have entrusted me to steer them to safety. I went through the Great Recession with a new mindset, to avoid speculation, and to focus on "principal preservation". This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
U.S. equity markets were primed for a positive open Tuesday, which would come as a relief after Friday's brutal selloff and Monday's declines. Investors are looking for a path forward after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks Friday. Fresh economic data is on the docket for Tuesday, including the Conference Board's latest consumer confidence survey.
Qatar central bank issues first license for digital payments
DUBAI - Qatar's central bank has issued its first license for digital payments services to iPay by Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) Qatar and Ooredoo Money, it said in a tweet on Tuesday. (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Tuesday following a two-day selloff as banking shares boosted stocks, though fears around...
Dell’s Shares Are Cheap, But Lately No One’s Buying
-- As investors fled high-flying tech stocks this year, they turned to old-school companies such as computer maker Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), offering growth at a much cheaper price. Now that trade is running out of steam. Dell has slumped 10% the past month, worse than the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index....
Meta lets advertisers in India pay for their ad campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments
Meta has introduced a feature to let its advertisers in India pay for their advertising campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments for over three months — a move to help the social networking giant expand its advertising business in the South Asian country. Announced at its annual business-focused summit on Tuesday, the feature allows Meta’s advertisers to […]
Musk touts oil, no repeat of 2008 housing crisis and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
"I think we need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization will crumble," the Tesla CEO told reporters at a conference in Stavanger, Norway. "That will take some decades to complete," he continued. "One of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy"
Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza
Higher gas and oil prices caused profits to jump to $5.14 billion for the April-June period, soaring 140% from $2.14 billion a year earlier. The post Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza appeared first on Asia Financial.
Best Buy Q2 results fall amid softening demand for gadgets
NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy posted lower fiscal second-quarter profits and sales as the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain struggled with weakening consumer demand for gadgets and high costs that rippled through its supply chain. But the results, announced on Tuesday, were above analysts’ expectations. That pushed shares up more than 4% higher in morning trading. Best Buy’s sales during the height of the pandemic were fueled by oversized spending from shoppers who were splurging on gadgets to help them work from home or help their kids with virtual learning. Last year, spending also got a boost from government...
First Solar pledges big U.S. factory expansion thanks to climate law
First Solar Inc will spend $1.2 billion to expand its solar panel manufacturing operations in the United States. The company will create hundreds of jobs including with a new factory in the Southeast. It is among the first major corporate investments announced following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) First Solar...
Overinvested in AMZN. Help me diversify!
VTI: 30% (which I know includes a lot of AMZN, tech, and consumer discressionary) Remaining 50%: Split roughly evenly between A, AEP, BRK.B, CLX, GD, HAL, HCA, JNJ, KO, LMT, MMM, MO, PG, PWR, TMO, TXN, UGI, UNH, VAW, VZ, XLF, XOM. I’m mostly just buying S&P500 stocks in industries...
Oil tumbles on inflation woes, Iraq exports
Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.45, or 2.33%, to $102.64 a barrel. The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was at $101.12 a barrel, down 1.76%. Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $95.46 a barrel,...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's third richest man
Adani, who runs one of India's top conglomerates, is now believed to be worth approximately $137 billion, the tracker shows. That's after a surge this week placed him just behind Tesla ( CEO Elon Musk and )Amazon ( founder Jeff Bezos, whose own fortunes are estimated at $251 billion and $153 billion, respectively.
