Saline County, KS

Hays Post

Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police: Man found badly beaten in Manhattan alley

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a man was found badly injured in Manhattan. Just after 3a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Aggieville, Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Two citizens found...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged child endangerment

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for crimes involving small children. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Maria Bryan of Manhattan on a Riley County District Court Warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

NW Kan. counties eligible for assistance to combat opioids

Gov. Laura Kelly last week announced $3.2 million in grants that will be used to assist rural first responders combatting opioid abuse. The grants will fund training regarding carrying and administering approved medication for emergency reversal of opioid overdose. “The opioid crisis impacts families across Kansas, which is why it’s...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Q&A organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6

OMAHA — Conservative political activist and provocateur Ali Alexander chose Nebraska to give what he called his first public speech since organizing “Stop the Steal” rallies in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, when more than 2,000 people stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress certified the 2020 presidential election results.
NEBRASKA STATE
Hays Post

Kan. State Senator celebrates Women's Equality Day at White House

WASHINGTON —On Friday, the White House celebrated Women’s Equality Day. State Senator Dinah Sykes of Lenexa was at the White House. "A great way to spend Women's Equality Day at the White House with other community leaders sharing how Kansas protected reproductive rights this month," she wrote on social media.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: When politics and constitutions collide

Thomas Jefferson once wrote critically of those who “look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence, and deem them like the arc of the covenant, too sacred to be touched.” While he firmly opposed “frequent and untried changes in laws,” he argued that, in the end “laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind.” In other words, as people learn and grow and change, their constitutions necessarily should too.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

$25M federal grant will fund abandoned NW Kan. well plugging

TOPEKA — The Kansas Corporation Commission has been awarded a $25 million initial federal grant to help plug abandoned wells in the state. The initial grant is part of $1.15 billion earmarked under the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help states remediate abandoned oil and gas wells. A total of $4.7 billion has been allocated over the next eight years to plug abandoned wells in the U.S. The KCC is eligible to receive another $33.6 million in future formula grant funding.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KHP: 3 Kansans dead after 2-vehicle crash

KINGMAN COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 10a.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, Cheney, was northbound on NE 100 Avenue and NE 10th Street ten miles east of Kingman. The driver...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

House Democrats pitch Kan. tax reforms to alleviate cost of college

TOPEKA — Democratic Kansas House candidate Kim Zito earned an undergraduate degree in 1997 and finished graduate school a decade later, and still grapples with unpaid college loan debt. President Joe Biden’s new federal loan forgiveness initiative would slash federal student loan balances of millions of people by as...
KANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hays Post

Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas

MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
MITCHELL COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Heartland Credit Union receives high marks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Heartland Credit Union (HCU) has been named the number one Return of the Member (ROM) credit union in their asset group nationwide and number 25 in the nation, as measured by Callahan & Associates. ROM is a quantifiable metric used to measure the value a credit...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

Marshall meets with Kan. merchants on credit card ‘swipe’ fees

WICHITA Kan— Merchants from across Kansas met with Senator Roger Marshall Friday to emphasize how lack of competition over credit card processing drives up prices paid by consumers and thanked him for introducing the bipartisan Credit Card Competition Act, according to a media release from Merchants Payment Coalition. “Kansans...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch

Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

⚽ Tigers men drop road match in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team fell to UC-Colorado Springs on Sunday by a score of 2-0. The Mountain Lions scored twice in the first thirty minutes of the match and played tight defense to keep the Tigers from any hope of a comeback. The No. 7 ranked Tigers fall to 1-1, while the Mountain Lions improve to 1-0-1. UC-Colorado Springs jumped ahead early, finding the net in the 17th minute on a sharp strike from Lars Walczyk. Ten minutes later, the Mountain Lions scored again off a loose ball in the box struck by Jack Souder. The Mountain Lions outshot the Tigers 11-3 in the first half and put four on target.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Hays Post

