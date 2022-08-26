Read full article on original website
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
Police: Man found badly beaten in Manhattan alley
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a man was found badly injured in Manhattan. Just after 3a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Aggieville, Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Two citizens found...
Kansas woman jailed for alleged child endangerment
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for crimes involving small children. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Maria Bryan of Manhattan on a Riley County District Court Warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
NW Kan. counties eligible for assistance to combat opioids
Gov. Laura Kelly last week announced $3.2 million in grants that will be used to assist rural first responders combatting opioid abuse. The grants will fund training regarding carrying and administering approved medication for emergency reversal of opioid overdose. “The opioid crisis impacts families across Kansas, which is why it’s...
Kan. mental health hospitals so overcrowded patients wait in halls
TOPEKA — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or yelled...
Q&A organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6
OMAHA — Conservative political activist and provocateur Ali Alexander chose Nebraska to give what he called his first public speech since organizing “Stop the Steal” rallies in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, when more than 2,000 people stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress certified the 2020 presidential election results.
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres...
Kan. State Senator celebrates Women's Equality Day at White House
WASHINGTON —On Friday, the White House celebrated Women’s Equality Day. State Senator Dinah Sykes of Lenexa was at the White House. "A great way to spend Women's Equality Day at the White House with other community leaders sharing how Kansas protected reproductive rights this month," she wrote on social media.
INSIGHT KANSAS: When politics and constitutions collide
Thomas Jefferson once wrote critically of those who “look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence, and deem them like the arc of the covenant, too sacred to be touched.” While he firmly opposed “frequent and untried changes in laws,” he argued that, in the end “laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind.” In other words, as people learn and grow and change, their constitutions necessarily should too.
$25M federal grant will fund abandoned NW Kan. well plugging
TOPEKA — The Kansas Corporation Commission has been awarded a $25 million initial federal grant to help plug abandoned wells in the state. The initial grant is part of $1.15 billion earmarked under the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help states remediate abandoned oil and gas wells. A total of $4.7 billion has been allocated over the next eight years to plug abandoned wells in the U.S. The KCC is eligible to receive another $33.6 million in future formula grant funding.
KHP: 3 Kansans dead after 2-vehicle crash
KINGMAN COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 10a.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, Cheney, was northbound on NE 100 Avenue and NE 10th Street ten miles east of Kingman. The driver...
House Democrats pitch Kan. tax reforms to alleviate cost of college
TOPEKA — Democratic Kansas House candidate Kim Zito earned an undergraduate degree in 1997 and finished graduate school a decade later, and still grapples with unpaid college loan debt. President Joe Biden’s new federal loan forgiveness initiative would slash federal student loan balances of millions of people by as...
Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas
MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
Heartland Credit Union receives high marks
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Heartland Credit Union (HCU) has been named the number one Return of the Member (ROM) credit union in their asset group nationwide and number 25 in the nation, as measured by Callahan & Associates. ROM is a quantifiable metric used to measure the value a credit...
Marshall meets with Kan. merchants on credit card ‘swipe’ fees
WICHITA Kan— Merchants from across Kansas met with Senator Roger Marshall Friday to emphasize how lack of competition over credit card processing drives up prices paid by consumers and thanked him for introducing the bipartisan Credit Card Competition Act, according to a media release from Merchants Payment Coalition. “Kansans...
Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch
Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
⚽ Tigers men drop road match in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team fell to UC-Colorado Springs on Sunday by a score of 2-0. The Mountain Lions scored twice in the first thirty minutes of the match and played tight defense to keep the Tigers from any hope of a comeback. The No. 7 ranked Tigers fall to 1-1, while the Mountain Lions improve to 1-0-1. UC-Colorado Springs jumped ahead early, finding the net in the 17th minute on a sharp strike from Lars Walczyk. Ten minutes later, the Mountain Lions scored again off a loose ball in the box struck by Jack Souder. The Mountain Lions outshot the Tigers 11-3 in the first half and put four on target.
