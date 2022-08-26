Read full article on original website
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Why Americans haven't been convinced on cryptocurrency
Despite a massive marketing campaign, Pew research found just 16% of Americans have invested in or used cryptocurrency. Leila Fadel asks Blockchain Foundation's Cleve Mesidor why?
LIVE UPDATES:US markets mixed on inflation fears, gas up, diesel, oil down
Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Monday, with Bitcoin and Ethereum edging higher, while Dogecoin was moving lower. At approximately 5 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $20,415 , or higher by about $119. For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by almost 5%. For the month, the cryptocurrency...
Verizon: The Destruction Is Near Completion
Verizon has collapsed dramatically since we rated it as a Sell in an early July piece. We cautioned investors that its valuation was unsustainable and investors should cut exposure. However, we posit that VZ's valuations seem more well-balanced after the recent pummeling and could stage a potential multi-year bottom. Verizon...
Dell’s Shares Are Cheap, But Lately No One’s Buying
-- As investors fled high-flying tech stocks this year, they turned to old-school companies such as computer maker Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), offering growth at a much cheaper price. Now that trade is running out of steam. Dell has slumped 10% the past month, worse than the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index....
2 Double-Digit High-Yielding REITs I'm Buying
Summary It’s always fascinating to see how the allure of chasing high yielding stocks creates such an appetite for getting rich quick. I’m thankful for my 100,000 or so followers here on Seeking Alpha who have entrusted me to steer them to safety. I went through the Great Recession with a new mindset, to avoid speculation, and to focus on "principal preservation". This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »
Looking for long-term investment advice
Google (GOOGL) 27% -Amazon (AMZN) 26% -Microsoft (MSFT) 27%. -Pfizer (PFE) 10% -Novartis (NOVN) 10%. I know that 100% into stocks is not ideal and is highly risky. These are the companies that I think will continue to grow in the next decades.
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Antero Resources, Applied Materials, CrowdStrike, Frontier Group, Lululemon Athletica, Peloton Interactive, Pinduoduo, S&P Global, Unity Software
Tuesday’s top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Antero Resources, Applied Materials, CrowdStrike, Frontier Group, General Dynamics, Lululemon Athletica, Peloton Interactive, Pinduoduo, S&P Global and Unity Software.
Overinvested in AMZN. Help me diversify!
VTI: 30% (which I know includes a lot of AMZN, tech, and consumer discressionary) Remaining 50%: Split roughly evenly between A, AEP, BRK.B, CLX, GD, HAL, HCA, JNJ, KO, LMT, MMM, MO, PG, PWR, TMO, TXN, UGI, UNH, VAW, VZ, XLF, XOM. I’m mostly just buying S&P500 stocks in industries...
MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
ON The MarketBeat Podcast Kate’s guest is Tom Samuelson, chief investment officer at Vineyard Global Advisors. Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects.
Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in China’s BYD, Spurring Bets More May Come
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in BYD Co. Just over a month ago, speculation the legendary US investor was preparing to shed his entire position in the Chinese carmaker. Berkshire cut its holding in BYd’s Hong Kong-listed shares to 19.92% from 20.04% on Aug. 24. The...
Federal Reserve says real-time payment system could begin as early as May 2023
FedNow is supposed to allow banks to send payments to each other in real-time. The system is expected to be less expensive than wire transfer or debit card transaction fees. The banking industry owns Zelle, a service that allows people to sendreal-time payments. The Fed had previously been vague about...
America used to regulate business. Now government subsidises it
Inflation Reduction Act allocates more than $300bn to energy and climate reform. $30bn in subsidies for manufacturers of solar panels and wind turbines. Act is an important step toward slowing or reversing climate the crisis. It also illustrates the nation’s shift away from regulating businesses to subsidizing businesses. Joe...
Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza
Higher gas and oil prices caused profits to jump to $5.14 billion for the April-June period, soaring 140% from $2.14 billion a year earlier. The post Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza appeared first on Asia Financial.
Meta lets advertisers in India pay for their ad campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments
Meta has introduced a feature to let its advertisers in India pay for their advertising campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments for over three months — a move to help the social networking giant expand its advertising business in the South Asian country. Announced at its annual business-focused summit on Tuesday, the feature allows Meta’s advertisers to […]
HSBC hires Justin Wu as Asia-Pacific co-head of climate change
LONDON - HSBC has hired Justin Wu as its first co-head of climate change Asia Pacific to lead the development and implementation of the bank's sustainability strategy in the region, a memo to staff seen by Reuters showed. Wu will join HSBC on Sept. 5 from Bloomberg New Energy Finance,...
Oil prices drop as hawkish central banks spark fears of a downturn
Oil prices slipped Tuesday as looming rate hikes from central banks sparked concerns of a downturn. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell more than 3% to hover just above $101 a barrel. OPEC+ will meet on September 5 to discuss global supplies and output. Oil prices slipped Tuesday, dropping back...
How long must my husband be in his new job for us to get a mortgage?
We only need a £50,000 loan to buy my parent’s house but all the jargon is about people buying at market value. Q I know every lender is different but how long does my husband need to be in his new job before we can apply for a mortgage?
Steve Hanke says we're going to have one 'whopper' of a recession in 2023
The U.S. economy is going to fall into a recession next year, a professor says. Steve Hanke is a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University. "We will have a recession because we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth," he says. The U.S. economy is...
Five ways to save money on DIY jobs
From going down the secondhand route to energy efficiency grants, there are ways to cut costs as prices of materials soar. The cost of materials for big home improvements such as loft conversions and extensions is soaring. Prices change all the time but Office for National Statistics figures show they are on average 26% higher than a year ago. In that period, the cost of steel bars, for example, has risen by about 58%.
