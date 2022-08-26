ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

LIVE UPDATES:US markets mixed on inflation fears, gas up, diesel, oil down

Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Monday, with Bitcoin and Ethereum edging higher, while Dogecoin was moving lower. At approximately 5 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $20,415 , or higher by about $119. For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by almost 5%. For the month, the cryptocurrency...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Verizon: The Destruction Is Near Completion

Verizon has collapsed dramatically since we rated it as a Sell in an early July piece. We cautioned investors that its valuation was unsustainable and investors should cut exposure. However, we posit that VZ's valuations seem more well-balanced after the recent pummeling and could stage a potential multi-year bottom. Verizon...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
biztoc.com

Dell’s Shares Are Cheap, But Lately No One’s Buying

-- As investors fled high-flying tech stocks this year, they turned to old-school companies such as computer maker Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), offering growth at a much cheaper price. Now that trade is running out of steam. Dell has slumped 10% the past month, worse than the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index....
STOCKS
biztoc.com

2 Double-Digit High-Yielding REITs I'm Buying

Summary It’s always fascinating to see how the allure of chasing high yielding stocks creates such an appetite for getting rich quick. I’m thankful for my 100,000 or so followers here on Seeking Alpha who have entrusted me to steer them to safety. I went through the Great Recession with a new mindset, to avoid speculation, and to focus on "principal preservation". This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Looking for long-term investment advice

Google (GOOGL) 27% -Amazon (AMZN) 26% -Microsoft (MSFT) 27%. -Pfizer (PFE) 10% -Novartis (NOVN) 10%. I know that 100% into stocks is not ideal and is highly risky. These are the companies that I think will continue to grow in the next decades.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#Merge
biztoc.com

Overinvested in AMZN. Help me diversify!

VTI: 30% (which I know includes a lot of AMZN, tech, and consumer discressionary) Remaining 50%: Split roughly evenly between A, AEP, BRK.B, CLX, GD, HAL, HCA, JNJ, KO, LMT, MMM, MO, PG, PWR, TMO, TXN, UGI, UNH, VAW, VZ, XLF, XOM. I’m mostly just buying S&P500 stocks in industries...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in China’s BYD, Spurring Bets More May Come

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in BYD Co. Just over a month ago, speculation the legendary US investor was preparing to shed his entire position in the Chinese carmaker. Berkshire cut its holding in BYd’s Hong Kong-listed shares to 19.92% from 20.04% on Aug. 24. The...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
biztoc.com

America used to regulate business. Now government subsidises it

Inflation Reduction Act allocates more than $300bn to energy and climate reform. $30bn in subsidies for manufacturers of solar panels and wind turbines. Act is an important step toward slowing or reversing climate the crisis. It also illustrates the nation’s shift away from regulating businesses to subsidizing businesses. Joe...
U.S. POLITICS
biztoc.com

Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza

Higher gas and oil prices caused profits to jump to $5.14 billion for the April-June period, soaring 140% from $2.14 billion a year earlier. The post Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza appeared first on Asia Financial.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Meta lets advertisers in India pay for their ad campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments

Meta has introduced a feature to let its advertisers in India pay for their advertising campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments for over three months — a move to help the social networking giant expand its advertising business in the South Asian country. Announced at its annual business-focused summit on Tuesday, the feature allows Meta’s advertisers to […]
TECHNOLOGY
biztoc.com

HSBC hires Justin Wu as Asia-Pacific co-head of climate change

LONDON - HSBC has hired Justin Wu as its first co-head of climate change Asia Pacific to lead the development and implementation of the bank's sustainability strategy in the region, a memo to staff seen by Reuters showed. Wu will join HSBC on Sept. 5 from Bloomberg New Energy Finance,...
ENVIRONMENT
biztoc.com

Five ways to save money on DIY jobs

From going down the secondhand route to energy efficiency grants, there are ways to cut costs as prices of materials soar. The cost of materials for big home improvements such as loft conversions and extensions is soaring. Prices change all the time but Office for National Statistics figures show they are on average 26% higher than a year ago. In that period, the cost of steel bars, for example, has risen by about 58%.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy