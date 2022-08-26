ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Jones Rebounds As Stock Market Hits Critical Support Level

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Tuesday morning. China search engine giant Baidu (BIDU) and Best Buy (BBY) reported better-than-expected results. Defense and aerospace leader Heico (HEI) also reported. Heico shares were up nearly 1% in early morning trade. Apple and Microsoft rose 0.5% apiece, after today's stock market...
Nationwide outage stops millions from making payments at stores

A nationwide outage was reported on Sunday with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. More than a million people were without the ability to use their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards to make payments at retail stores. Agencies in Massachusets and South Carolina reported that customers are unable to make purchases with their EBT cards.
Is the US housing market in a recession or a correction?

The top U.S. homebuilder and realtor trade group say the housing industry is in a recession. Other housing experts say the market is inA correction after "unsustained and unprecented" growth. Fed Reserve Chair Powell says market needs a reset where supply and demand for homes are in synch. If you’re...
Job Openings Total 11.2 Million In July as Tight Labor Market Persists

The number of job openings was 11.2 million as of the last business day of July, marking a slight increase from the recently revised 11.04 million open jobs in June. That’s according to a Tuesday release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This figure represented 1 million more open jobs than expected, according to a FactSet estimate cited by CNBC. with a July unemployment rate of 3.5%, or 5.7 million people unemployed, the number of job openings is still outnumbering available workers by an almost 2-to-1 ratio, a sign that the tight labor market persists. Overall, the U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs...
First Solar pledges big U.S. factory expansion thanks to climate law

First Solar Inc will spend $1.2 billion to expand its solar panel manufacturing operations in the United States. The company will create hundreds of jobs including with a new factory in the Southeast. It is among the first major corporate investments announced following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) First Solar...
Oil tumbles on inflation woes, Iraq exports

Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.45, or 2.33%, to $102.64 a barrel. The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was at $101.12 a barrel, down 1.76%. Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $95.46 a barrel,...
