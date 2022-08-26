The number of job openings was 11.2 million as of the last business day of July, marking a slight increase from the recently revised 11.04 million open jobs in June. That’s according to a Tuesday release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This figure represented 1 million more open jobs than expected, according to a FactSet estimate cited by CNBC. with a July unemployment rate of 3.5%, or 5.7 million people unemployed, the number of job openings is still outnumbering available workers by an almost 2-to-1 ratio, a sign that the tight labor market persists. Overall, the U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs...

