White House Twitter account slams Marjorie Taylor Greene, reminding her that the federal government forgave her $183,000 business loan
Biden rips Republicans for criticizing his massive student debt forgiveness the same day on Twitter: ‘I will never apologize for helping America’s middle class.’
SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year
If you have a full fridge and don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S....
Dow Jones Rebounds As Stock Market Hits Critical Support Level
The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Tuesday morning. China search engine giant Baidu (BIDU) and Best Buy (BBY) reported better-than-expected results. Defense and aerospace leader Heico (HEI) also reported. Heico shares were up nearly 1% in early morning trade. Apple and Microsoft rose 0.5% apiece, after today's stock market...
Musk touts oil, no repeat of 2008 housing crisis and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
"I think we need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization will crumble," the Tesla CEO told reporters at a conference in Stavanger, Norway. "That will take some decades to complete," he continued. "One of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy"
Nationwide outage stops millions from making payments at stores
A nationwide outage was reported on Sunday with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. More than a million people were without the ability to use their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards to make payments at retail stores. Agencies in Massachusets and South Carolina reported that customers are unable to make purchases with their EBT cards.
Is the US housing market in a recession or a correction?
The top U.S. homebuilder and realtor trade group say the housing industry is in a recession. Other housing experts say the market is inA correction after "unsustained and unprecented" growth. Fed Reserve Chair Powell says market needs a reset where supply and demand for homes are in synch. If you’re...
Job Openings Total 11.2 Million In July as Tight Labor Market Persists
The number of job openings was 11.2 million as of the last business day of July, marking a slight increase from the recently revised 11.04 million open jobs in June. That’s according to a Tuesday release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This figure represented 1 million more open jobs than expected, according to a FactSet estimate cited by CNBC. with a July unemployment rate of 3.5%, or 5.7 million people unemployed, the number of job openings is still outnumbering available workers by an almost 2-to-1 ratio, a sign that the tight labor market persists. Overall, the U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs...
First Solar pledges big U.S. factory expansion thanks to climate law
First Solar Inc will spend $1.2 billion to expand its solar panel manufacturing operations in the United States. The company will create hundreds of jobs including with a new factory in the Southeast. It is among the first major corporate investments announced following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) First Solar...
Energy prices could push UK inflation to 22%, a near post-war record
Goldman Sachs warns inflation could inflation peak above 22%, adding more pressure to households and businesses
Steve Hanke says we're going to have one 'whopper' of a recession in 2023
The U.S. economy is going to fall into a recession next year, a professor says. Steve Hanke is a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University. "We will have a recession because we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth," he says. The U.S. economy is...
Oil tumbles on inflation woes, Iraq exports
Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.45, or 2.33%, to $102.64 a barrel. The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was at $101.12 a barrel, down 1.76%. Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $95.46 a barrel,...
