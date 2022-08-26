ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Jones Rebounds As Stock Market Hits Critical Support Level

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Tuesday morning. China search engine giant Baidu (BIDU) and Best Buy (BBY) reported better-than-expected results. Defense and aerospace leader Heico (HEI) also reported. Heico shares were up nearly 1% in early morning trade. Apple and Microsoft rose 0.5% apiece, after today's stock market...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

U.S. equity markets were primed for a positive open Tuesday, which would come as a relief after Friday's brutal selloff and Monday's declines. Investors are looking for a path forward after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks Friday. Fresh economic data is on the docket for Tuesday, including the Conference Board's latest consumer confidence survey.
The 2022 economy is like a 4-engine airplane with only one that works—and most experts want to turn it off, top economist says

William Spriggs, chief economist of the AFL-CIO and professor of economics at Howard University, listens during a House Financial Services Monetary Policy and Trade Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. Federal Reserve officials have been playing hardball when it comes to inflation this year, arguing...
Black Americans feel disproportionate pain from high interest rates

The federal government’s efforts to stanch inflation are disproportionately impacting Black Americans. The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates in the hopes of cooling off a red-hot economy, but its actions are hitting Black Americans — who have historically been squeezed out of home ownership and affordable loans — the hardest.
China’s biggest property developer Country Garden sees profits plunge 96%

The company blames the ‘severe depression’ in the property market and says ‘only the fittest will survive’. China’s biggest property developer Country Garden Holdings has reported a 96% drop in profits, blaming a “severe depression” in the country’s crisi-hit property market in which “only the fittest can survive”.
Oil tumbles on inflation woes, Iraq exports

Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.45, or 2.33%, to $102.64 a barrel. The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was at $101.12 a barrel, down 1.76%. Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $95.46 a barrel,...
Is the US housing market in a recession or a correction?

The top U.S. homebuilder and realtor trade group say the housing industry is in a recession. Other housing experts say the market is inA correction after "unsustained and unprecented" growth. Fed Reserve Chair Powell says market needs a reset where supply and demand for homes are in synch. If you’re...
Dell’s Shares Are Cheap, But Lately No One’s Buying

-- As investors fled high-flying tech stocks this year, they turned to old-school companies such as computer maker Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), offering growth at a much cheaper price. Now that trade is running out of steam. Dell has slumped 10% the past month, worse than the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index....
2 Double-Digit High-Yielding REITs I'm Buying

Summary It’s always fascinating to see how the allure of chasing high yielding stocks creates such an appetite for getting rich quick. I’m thankful for my 100,000 or so followers here on Seeking Alpha who have entrusted me to steer them to safety. I went through the Great Recession with a new mindset, to avoid speculation, and to focus on "principal preservation". This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »
