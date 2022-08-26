Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
The Fed keeps raising interest rates. Working people are getting hammered | Robert Reich
Corporations are pushing up prices at the expense of Americans
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Rebounds As Stock Market Hits Critical Support Level
The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Tuesday morning. China search engine giant Baidu (BIDU) and Best Buy (BBY) reported better-than-expected results. Defense and aerospace leader Heico (HEI) also reported. Heico shares were up nearly 1% in early morning trade. Apple and Microsoft rose 0.5% apiece, after today's stock market...
biztoc.com
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
U.S. equity markets were primed for a positive open Tuesday, which would come as a relief after Friday's brutal selloff and Monday's declines. Investors are looking for a path forward after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks Friday. Fresh economic data is on the docket for Tuesday, including the Conference Board's latest consumer confidence survey.
RELATED PEOPLE
The 2022 economy is like a 4-engine airplane with only one that works—and most experts want to turn it off, top economist says
William Spriggs, chief economist of the AFL-CIO and professor of economics at Howard University, listens during a House Financial Services Monetary Policy and Trade Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. Federal Reserve officials have been playing hardball when it comes to inflation this year, arguing...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
'Slower burn.' Russia dodges economic collapse but the decline has started
Six months after invading Ukraine, Russia is bogged down in a war of attrition it didn't anticipate but it is having success on another front — its oil-dependent economy is in a deep recession but proving far more resilient than expected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little Revenue, Lots of Debt: Trump’s Truth Social Faces Bleak Financial Future
Truth Social, the social media platform former President Trump started after he was booted from Twitter, faces an uphill battle as it reportedly racks up debt while generating little revenue. The social media platform owes more than $1 million to RightForge, the service that hosts the app on the web,...
Russia Burning Off Natural Gas Which Would Have Gone to Germany – Report
Experts say $10 million worth of natural gas that would have otherwise gone to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is being burned off every day.
Point of no return: crunch time as China tries to fend off property crash
China has reached a point of no return in its battle to contain what could be the biggest property crash the world has ever seen, experts believe, creating a perilous moment for the country’s Communist leadership and the global economy. As western countries stand on the edge of a...
Black Americans feel disproportionate pain from high interest rates
The federal government’s efforts to stanch inflation are disproportionately impacting Black Americans. The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates in the hopes of cooling off a red-hot economy, but its actions are hitting Black Americans — who have historically been squeezed out of home ownership and affordable loans — the hardest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
China’s biggest property developer Country Garden sees profits plunge 96%
The company blames the ‘severe depression’ in the property market and says ‘only the fittest will survive’. China’s biggest property developer Country Garden Holdings has reported a 96% drop in profits, blaming a “severe depression” in the country’s crisi-hit property market in which “only the fittest can survive”.
biztoc.com
Musk touts oil, no repeat of 2008 housing crisis and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
"I think we need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization will crumble," the Tesla CEO told reporters at a conference in Stavanger, Norway. "That will take some decades to complete," he continued. "One of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy"
biztoc.com
Oil tumbles on inflation woes, Iraq exports
Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.45, or 2.33%, to $102.64 a barrel. The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was at $101.12 a barrel, down 1.76%. Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $95.46 a barrel,...
biztoc.com
Is the US housing market in a recession or a correction?
The top U.S. homebuilder and realtor trade group say the housing industry is in a recession. Other housing experts say the market is inA correction after "unsustained and unprecented" growth. Fed Reserve Chair Powell says market needs a reset where supply and demand for homes are in synch. If you’re...
CNBC
2-year yield hits highest level since 2007 as traders weigh potential for more rate hikes
U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The yield on the short-term 2-year Treasury note was about 4 basis points higher, trading at about 3.429%. Earlier in the day, the rate hit its highest level since 2007. The yield on the benchmark...
biztoc.com
Dell’s Shares Are Cheap, But Lately No One’s Buying
-- As investors fled high-flying tech stocks this year, they turned to old-school companies such as computer maker Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), offering growth at a much cheaper price. Now that trade is running out of steam. Dell has slumped 10% the past month, worse than the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index....
Fed's Mester: no 'lean' on size of Sept rate hike, depends on inflation
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 27 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Saturday said she would base her decision on whether to back a third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month on U.S. inflation data, not the closely-watched jobs report.
biztoc.com
2 Double-Digit High-Yielding REITs I'm Buying
Summary It’s always fascinating to see how the allure of chasing high yielding stocks creates such an appetite for getting rich quick. I’m thankful for my 100,000 or so followers here on Seeking Alpha who have entrusted me to steer them to safety. I went through the Great Recession with a new mindset, to avoid speculation, and to focus on "principal preservation". This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »
Comments / 0