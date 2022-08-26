Read full article on original website
Chinese students have helped bankroll the US economy. Now fewer want to study here and it risks America's position as a global leader.
Chinese students brought $16B to the US economy in 2019. Now Trump policies, racism, and Covid are pushing them to the UK, Singapore and Hong Kong.
Dow Jones Rebounds As Stock Market Hits Critical Support Level
The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Tuesday morning. China search engine giant Baidu (BIDU) and Best Buy (BBY) reported better-than-expected results. Defense and aerospace leader Heico (HEI) also reported. Heico shares were up nearly 1% in early morning trade. Apple and Microsoft rose 0.5% apiece, after today's stock market...
Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza
Higher gas and oil prices caused profits to jump to $5.14 billion for the April-June period, soaring 140% from $2.14 billion a year earlier. The post Malaysia’s Petronas Sees Profits Surge, State to Reap Bonanza appeared first on Asia Financial.
Qatar central bank issues first license for digital payments
DUBAI - Qatar's central bank has issued its first license for digital payments services to iPay by Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) Qatar and Ooredoo Money, it said in a tweet on Tuesday. (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Tuesday following a two-day selloff as banking shares boosted stocks, though fears around...
Baidu Stock Jumps After Q2 Sales Top Forecasts on Cloud Strength
China-based tech giant posts smaller-than-expected decline in second quarter revenues. Cloud sales offset persistent weakness in advertising. Baidu's China-based rival, Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), as well as other U.S.-listed firms have been selected for audit inspections by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. Baidu, often referred to as the Google...
Musk touts oil, no repeat of 2008 housing crisis and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
"I think we need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization will crumble," the Tesla CEO told reporters at a conference in Stavanger, Norway. "That will take some decades to complete," he continued. "One of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy"
Meta lets advertisers in India pay for their ad campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments
Meta has introduced a feature to let its advertisers in India pay for their advertising campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments for over three months — a move to help the social networking giant expand its advertising business in the South Asian country. Announced at its annual business-focused summit on Tuesday, the feature allows Meta’s advertisers to […]
Is the US housing market in a recession or a correction?
The top U.S. homebuilder and realtor trade group say the housing industry is in a recession. Other housing experts say the market is inA correction after "unsustained and unprecented" growth. Fed Reserve Chair Powell says market needs a reset where supply and demand for homes are in synch. If you’re...
First Solar pledges big U.S. factory expansion thanks to climate law
First Solar Inc will spend $1.2 billion to expand its solar panel manufacturing operations in the United States. The company will create hundreds of jobs including with a new factory in the Southeast. It is among the first major corporate investments announced following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) First Solar...
UK inflation ‘could hit 22% next year’ as recession looms
UK inflation could hit 22 per cent next year if soaring gas prices fail to come down, US investment bank Goldman Sachs has warned. Last week, British energy regulator Ofgem confirmed the price cap would rise to more than £3,500 in October, with charities warning millions of households will be plunged into fuel poverty as a result unless the government urgently steps in. Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a research note on Monday: “In a scenario where gas prices remain elevated at current levels, we would expect the price cap to increase by over 80 per cent in January (vs...
Oil tumbles on inflation woes, Iraq exports
Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.45, or 2.33%, to $102.64 a barrel. The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was at $101.12 a barrel, down 1.76%. Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $95.46 a barrel,...
Steve Hanke says we're going to have one 'whopper' of a recession in 2023
The U.S. economy is going to fall into a recession next year, a professor says. Steve Hanke is a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University. "We will have a recession because we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth," he says. The U.S. economy is...
Omicron booster shots are right around the corner
The first updated coronavirus vaccines are about to become available across the U.S. They will ideally provide more targeted protection against the dominant strain that's circulating. Although COVID and its risks have become a routine part of life for most Americans, the virus is still killing around 400 Americans a day.
In shadow of abandoned US airbase, Bagram's economy withers
For years, the sprawling military base at Bagram, just north of Kabul, was a potent symbol of the United States' two decades of war in Afghanistan. But weeks before Washington officially ended its military presence in Afghanistan last August, US troops left the airbase in the dead of night.
