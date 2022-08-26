UK inflation could hit 22 per cent next year if soaring gas prices fail to come down, US investment bank Goldman Sachs has warned. Last week, British energy regulator Ofgem confirmed the price cap would rise to more than £3,500 in October, with charities warning millions of households will be plunged into fuel poverty as a result unless the government urgently steps in. Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a research note on Monday: “In a scenario where gas prices remain elevated at current levels, we would expect the price cap to increase by over 80 per cent in January (vs...

